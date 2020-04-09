Be Excited About Disney+, Not The Walt Disney Company, For Now

Investors, however, need to look beyond Disney+ and evaluate the prospects of other important business segments to determine whether now is the right time to buy Disney shares.

The subscriber growth numbers for Disney+ are spectacular, and the company is growing faster than what Netflix used to during initial years.

Disney share price has fallen by 40% from the recent highs, but the price-to-earnings multiple is still at the 5-year average.

The streaming war intensified in the latter half of 2019, with the launch of Apple TV+ and Disney+. At the time, it was not entirely clear how Netflix (NFLX) would be impacted by the increasing competition in the global over-the-top content streaming industry. Disney+, however, was expected to gain traction sooner than some of its peers because of The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) deep content library and its reputation as a world-class entertainer. On April 8, Disney+ achieved an important milestone by surpassing 50 million global subscribers. Investors have taken this news in stride and shares were up 7% in post-market trading on April 8. As much as I believe this is great news, I still remain cautious about investing in Disney at this time. A deep-dive into numbers reveals that Disney+ will do little to offset the expected loss in revenue from other business segments. Considering the dividend yield is just 1.7%, remaining on the sidelines seems to be the right choice for me.

Is 50 million in 5 months a big deal?

It truly is. Let's look at some numbers of competitors to see why this number is magical. Netflix has been in business for a long time but the company launched its subscription-based streaming service in 2007. Since then, it took Netflix 7 years to reach the 50 million subscriber mark in 2014. Despite a lack of meaningful competition, getting to the first 50 million proved to be difficult. Hulu, which has been operating since 2007, still has 30.4 million subscribers. Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, has amassed a subscriber base of around 100 million within 14 years.

It's clear why Disney investors are in a state of euphoria right now. At the end of 2019, Netflix had 167 million subscribers. Disney+, on the other hand, has gained 50 million subscribers, or third of what Netflix has, in just 5 months. As much as it's a big deal, investors need to dig more to evaluate how Disney+ will contribute to the growth of the company in the short and long term.

Disney has massive competitive advantages in the global hot spot for video streaming

India, undoubtedly, is one of the hot spots for the streaming industry. However, not even Netflix, after spending millions of dollars to produce original content in local languages, could gain traction meaningfully. As of mid-2019, Hotstar had the lion's share in this market and Netflix fell far behind in the race for the top spot in this market.

Disney+ has already gained 8 million paying subscribers in India. In comparison, Netflix has 2 million subscribers. How did Disney do this in the matter of a few days? Yes, days, because Disney+ was launched in India on April 3.

Disney+ was launched in India as part of Hotstar Premium, for which the company charged $13 until recently. With the launch of Disney+, the premium offering of Hotstar will now cost approximately $20. Many American investors might not be aware that Hotstar is partially owned by Walt Disney. The Hotstar brand name is owned by Novi Digital Management. This is a subsidiary of Star India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, India.

The collaboration with Hotstar will likely lift Disney+ as one of the leading content streaming platforms in India. In addition, the brand image of Disney as a family-friendly entertainment company will also be helpful to grow its market share in this South Asian nation. There are many cultural differences between India and the United States, which needs to be factored into the analysis. Family-oriented content is more likely to attract eyeballs in India, and Disney has a massive advantage over its peers from this front.

It should now be evident why Disney is in a much better position than its competitors to continue to gain market share in India, which is considered by many as the global hot spot for OTT streaming. With over 1 billion people, a growing middle-income society, ongoing infrastructure developments that enable more people to access the internet, it doesn't come as a surprise that India is one of the highly targeted markets by streaming giants. The competitive advantages of Disney in India will lead to consistent earnings growth from this business segment in the long term.

Winning the streaming battle is one thing, achieving earnings growth is another

Now comes the boring part of this analysis; the numbers. The company operates under 4 business segments:

Media networks Parks, experiences, and products Studio entertainment Direct-to-consumer & international

A comparison of segmental revenue in fiscal 2019 reveals which sectors accounted for the bulk of company revenue.

The parks segment accounted for the bulk of revenue in 2019. Solid economic growth, increasing household income, and record-low unemployment levels in the United States, were all blessings for this segment. However, COVID-19 has turned the tables in the matter of a few weeks. The company has closed its parks in a bid to comply with the efforts to curb the spread of the virus. In a statement released to the public, Disney wrote:

Walt Disney World Theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, and the Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified.

Even if pandemic-induced fears subside in the next couple of months, it might take longer for consumers to feel normal about going out to crowded places. Let's look at China, which is the best example out there. On April 8, the city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic, was reopened for the public and mobility restrictions were lifted. However, Wuhan residents are finding it difficult to get over the fears that engulfed them for over two months, and even though restaurants and public gathering places are now open, many have resorted to staying indoors in fear of a second wave of the pandemic.

Yan Hui, a Wuhan native who lived through and survived the novel coronavirus scare, told The New York Times:

Wuhan people experienced it firsthand. Their friends got sick. Their friends and friends' relatives died. Right before their eyes, one by one, they left us.

Kuang Li, an English teacher living in Wuhan, said he doesn't plan on going outdoors anytime soon.

Personally I'm still scared of the virus, and I feel that the outdoors still isn't safe.

In the United States and Western countries, things could turn out to be similar when governments decide to lift mobility restrictions. On the other hand, there's a very real possibility of authorities deciding to limit public gatherings to a certain number of people until the fears of a second wave subside. Based on these developments, it's likely that Disney will be hit hard in the next couple of quarters as a result of a drastic drop in theme parks related revenue.

The same is true for the studio entertainment segment as well. Two of the most-awaited movie releases, Mulan and Black Widow, have been delayed by Disney as a result of the spreading coronavirus. Mulan, which was scheduled to debut in March, has been pushed to July 24. The release of Black Widow has been pushed from May 1 to November 6. Among other movies that are pushed back are Eternals, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The revenue of the company will take an immediate hit as a result of this rescheduling. On the other hand, the movies might end up missing revenue projections if people show a preference to remain indoors even when mobility restrictions are lifted, the same way it is happening in China at the moment.

The story for the media networks segment is no different. NBA decided to suspend the season on March 11 after a player was diagnosed with COVID-19. The viewership for ESPN will most certainly drop drastically as a result of this decision. The National Hockey League has also been suspended as a result of the increasing number of U.S. cases of the virus. The list goes on to include March Madness, College World Series, Frozen Four, and the PGA Tour. These cancellations have left ESPN with no option but to repeat telecast old games, which is certainly not exciting news for investors. Things are looking grim for Disney.

Amid all this chaos, it's certainly soothing to the ear to hear that Disney+ is doing great. However, the revenue from this segment will not be sufficient to set-off the expected loss in revenue in other segments. At a subscription price of $7 per month, Disney+ will generate over $8 billion in annual revenue if paying subscribers double to 100 million. Even in this bull-case scenario, Disney will most likely find it difficult to report attractive numbers on a company level.

The next couple of quarters, in particular, will be difficult for the company. COVID-19 is still getting started in the United States and a slowdown in new cases seems a distant reality.

All this points to one conclusion, bad days are not over for Disney. The share price, on the other hand, has already declined by 40% from its recent highs in anticipation of this decline in earnings.

However, I believe the worst days are not yet over for Disney. In the next few months, it would be more bad news than good news for investors. In the last 5 years, Disney shares have traded at an average price-to-earnings multiple of 18.25. In comparison, shares are currently trading at a multiple of, well, 18.11. The 40% decline in the share price has brought down the valuation multiples to their historical averages, which I believe is not an accurate reflection of the true economic state of the company. I expect further losses in the next couple of months before a recovery that would be driven by an improvement in company fundamentals.

Takeaway: Disney+ subscriber numbers are spectacular but it's too early to join the party

Disney Plus is gaining traction faster than many investors thought it would, presumably because of the stay-at-home policies enacted by governments across the world. Despite this silver lining, Disney will still have a difficult time in the next two quarters. This, coupled with the negative sentiment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, will result in a further decline in the share price. The current earnings multiples, despite the recent drop in the share price, do not indicate an undervaluation either.

There is, however, no doubt in my mind that Disney will provide attractive returns to investors who bet on the company at cheap or fair prices. The current price, in my opinion, is neither cheap nor fair considering the expected decline in earnings. Therefore, remaining on the sidelines seems to be the best option for now.

