Wither Thou Goest

I haven't seen a need for an update to the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) since the virus/oil price war etc. crises have hit.

In my last article, I advanced my current strategy for investing in global and emerging markets closed-end funds. Since its publication all heck has broken loose in our private lives, our employment situations, in the investment arenas, and, for some in areas pertaining to our personal health.

To summarize, our worlds have been literally turned upside down by what is arguably a black swan event that has been unprecedented in our lifetimes.

In this article, I want to give a status update on the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio, outline what I see as the scenario for the markets and the economy going forward, and my thoughts on investing the cash position that I have recently been building.

Portfolio Status

Insofar as the global and emerging markets closed-end funds in which I have previously invested, all positions have been retained and I have slightly increased investments in emerging markets funds.

Over the past few weeks I have added to Western Assets Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) and to Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equities Fund (IHD).

Due to the markets drop, I have also had the opportunity to add to Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). It is a rare occasion that this fund's market price drops as it has into the low teens.

I have also been fortunate to open small positions in two REIT closed-end funds that have been on my watchlist - Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI), and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Fund (IGR). Both of these came at prices lower than I could imagine.

The final position I began was in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), also a long-timer on the watchlist.

It is worth noting that all of the above are small positions, in hopes that I have the opportunity to build on them in coming months.

The PPRP took a fairly good hit over the past month, but annual dividend losses were minimized, with only three positions being cut: Miller Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) which cut by 63 percent, New Residential (NRZ) which cut by 90 percent, and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) which also cut by 90 percent. We were able to replace about 60 percent of this loss (thus far) by our portfolio additions.

We currently have approximately 28 percent in cash positions.

So, all things taken into consideration, the impact on our annual income came to about eight percent.

What Is Going To Happen - Or Better Put - Could Happen

A glance at the on-line news and financial news each morning is enough to drive one crazy. If you can get past the myriad of articles/forecasts about the coronavirus you are then confronted by a wealth of financial gurus projecting where, and when the markets will regain their former highs; or when, and how far they will still fall before bottoming.

In my opinion, none of these folks have any idea when the virus curve will roll over, or what direction the markets are going to take. Tell you what - I don't either!

Here's what I do know:

1. It appears as of today (April 7) that the coronavirus is no longer increasing in Asia, it appears to be flattening out in Europe, and cases (and deaths) continue to increase in North America.

2. While I feel terrible that so many in the US have been stricken with the virus, and many have succumbed, the case numbers and fatalities are far, far less than similar statistics for the seasonal flu. Whether it stays below seasonal flu levels remains to be seen, but I am hopeful it will.

3. In addition to markets being impacted by this pandemic, there is an oil price war that is on-going, with no quick end in sight. This has wreaked havoc with oil prices and the energy sector.

4. Once the virus is curtailed and things get back to some semblance of order we probably will face a severe recession, extremely high unemployment, a huge number of business closures, and, possibly a depression.

Taken together, these factors do not mitigate well for the stock markets over the coming few quarters. I feel very comfortable being patient with our cash for a while.

As I write this article (Tuesday), the markets have come off of a 1600 point up day on Monday, opened up about 900 points today, and just closed negative. No wonder this is called Turnaround Tuesday.

I am not into technical analysis, but do put some credence in longer-term trend lines and gaps. My belief is twofold in this area: first that when a long-term trend line is broken we had better pay attention; and second that all gaps are eventually filled.

Currently I watch the S&P 500 average along with the DOW. There is a gap in the S&P just below 2300, and another in the DOW around 19000 - I think both will be filled soon.

Couple this with my concern that the markets probably won't move up in the face of the four point I make above, and you can see why I am currently over-cautious.

The PPRP Going Forward

You can see how cautious (patient) I am about committing additional funds to the PPRP at this time. I have a pretty solid watchlist, which will give me options when the time comes to buy.

Closed-End Funds

Since I maintain positions in several closed-end funds, I have done a screening for those possessing no leverage. Over the past two weeks there has been a massive de-leveraging among closed-end funds, resulting in plunging net asset values and dividend cuts. Here is my current list of zero-leverage closed-end funds:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth (STK)

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA)

Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG)

Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income (IGR)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity (FOF)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income (ETJ)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity (IHD)

and one with only nine percent leverage - First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities (FEO)

(UTF) is the only fund that I consider a sound investment despite the leverage they use.

REITs

The sole REIT that I am even close to buying at this time is The GEO Group (GEO), privatized prisons. I believe that if the present administration is given a second term that (GEO) could be at least a two-bagger. There are other attractive REITs out there of course, but I want to see how they perform when normalcy returns, before I buy any individual REIT stocks.

BDCs

Business development companies are getting hit over interest rates, leverage and some other fundamental metrics. The only one I am following carefully is Saratoga (SAR).

Common Stocks

Once it is clear that the economy is recovering I may have the opportunity to purchase one, or more common stocks. I have a small list of strong dividend payers under consideration:

Outfront Media (OUT)

Trinseo (TSE)

LyondellBassell (LYB)

Franklin Resources (BEN)

I would also consider adding to Enviva (EVA), the only master limited partnership I presently like (and own). Renewable resources, which can't be all bad.

Conclusion

Well, that's where we stand currently. I am praying for our country, and that the coronavirus runs its course quickly - and, of course for those families that have been directly impacted by it.

Want to add one thing here. If you are tempted to buy ANYTHING, please first ask yourself the following questions before doing so.

1. Has anything in the world changed overnight that has driven my desire to buy?

2. Is the coronavirus on its downward arc?

3. Is the oil price war over?

4. Is our (and the world's) economies hitting on all cylinders again?

If you can't answer "yes" to all of these, re-think your reason for buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA, STK, USA, ASG, RFI, IGR, ETJ, IHD, UTF, EMD, FEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.