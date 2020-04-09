Aurora Cannabis Faces Its Fate

Aurora Cannabis, already besieged by the cannabis cash crunch, has seen its stock price get pulled down further as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the equity markets. (ACB) is now trading below $1 per share, a historic all-time low. A previously unimaginable scenario when compared against the backdrop of hope and optimism that preceded Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis sales.

Down more than 20% from Piper Sandler's controversial $1 price target, ACB now trades at a market cap of $975 million. Further, the company's most recent earnings for the quarter ending December 2019 points to more cash burn and establishes a trend from two consecutive quarters of declining revenue. It's worrying that even against the legalization of edible and ingestible cannabis products, known as Cannabis 2.0, as of October 2019, revenue has deteriorated. This presents a barrier for a company selling off assets and instituting deep operational cuts to ensure its survival.

The Financials Are Still Rocky

Aurora cost-cutting focused on shrinking capital expenditure, selling property, and reducing the size of its workforce. Such actions are undoubtedly difficult to make but are necessary to reduce the rate of cash burn to ensure survival during economically challenging times. Fundamentally, it aims to avert disaster.

But Aurora's progress on this front is being hindered by what is now two consecutive quarters of declining revenue.

Quarterly revenue, peaking at $75.50 million for the fourth quarter of Aurora's 2019 financial year, has fallen to $43.10 million as at the second quarter of 2020. This near 43% decline present headwinds to Aurora's effort to preserve its cash position.

Further, the impact of the company's cost-cutting is yet to be positively reflected in its financials. Net operating cash flow sunk deeper into negative territory and long-term debt inched higher. The former was a near quarter-over-quarter increase of 31% to $103.70 million.

The most immediate impact of the revenue fall has been the subsequent 43% QoQ decline in gross profit to $23 million. This has happened while total operating expenses have risen. While Aurora's restructuring efforts have seen the company reduce the size of its workforce I expect non-recurring associated short term costs like redundancy payments to inflate operating expenses. Hence, the results for the next quarter might start to show some progress.

Total cash and short term investments was a bright spot, declining marginally from $144.90 million to $140.50 million. However, this was only achieved by the issuance of $202 million worth of common stock. This has had the impact of supporting further downside pressure on Aurora's stock price, which has now tanked below the NYSE's minimum $1 continued listing standard. Aurora now faces a very real near term risk of being delisted from the exchange. However, this would be mitigated if the SEC agrees to ease listing rules.

For Aurora, all the relevant metrics are moving in the wrong direction. Raising cash through sales of an already battered common stock is simply not sustainable. It will be hard to repeat such a feat against the bear market and a possible recession in 2020. So it is hard not to reach an empirically based conclusion that if the results for the next few quarters are not material improvements, then Aurora will find it to meet its short term liabilities as well as to service its debt. This would place the company in a position where survival would only be possible putting itself up for sale.

That Is The Thing About The World

My first article on Aurora Cannabis; "Aurora Cannabis May Collapse And Disappoint Everyone", was published in the era before COVID-19, a time of hope and optimism about this great big new market that was going to disrupt whole industries from tobacco to pharmaceuticals and alcohol.

In concluding, I wrote "Aurora's future will be harder than longs think it is going to be, and also in ways that they did not expect. That is the thing about the world." Now, just over 18 months later, that allure of cannabis riches has faded into a harsh reality characterised by falling sales, a liquidity crisis, and wealth destruction. It was not meant to turn out this way, indeed, Deloitte's now infamous 2018 cannabis report describes a significant near C$4.40 billion market that catalyses a new cannabis era. In this hazy utopia, Canada's black market would have been crippled as Canadian companies, emboldened by their nation's first mover advantage, dominated the world.

It is yet to be established whether Canada's liberalization of its previously draconian policy towards recreational cannabis consumption is a net positive. The black market still strives and the financials of its licensed producers are in tatters. The latter so much so that Aurora Cannabis, once the poster boy for the industry, now stands on the brink of extinction. The spectre of a virus-induced recession now lurks, further drying up potential sources for liquidity relief. Against this backdrop, it is hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel. It's hard to see how Aurora escapes the grip of its looming irrelevancy, hard to see how the brutal reality it faces ends well.

Perhaps the company invites a bid from a suitor at its eleventh hour, perhaps its current cost-cutting measures accomplish the Sisyphean task of moving the company into cash flow breakeven against a recessionary economic environment. Aurora's future is certain to be hard, perhaps this time it might be less so than expected. That is the thing about the world.

