Gold's Safety Demand Will Remain Intense

Although gold supply will soon be on the rise again with the re-opening of several Swiss refineries, as well as a recent increase in Comex stocks, safety-related demand for the precious metal is still extremely high. Here I'll make the case that investors' relentless fears over the health of the global economy will keep gold's intermediate-term rising trend intact this spring, even as its relative performance versus other major assets continues to improve.

Through the end of Q1, gold was up 3% year to date which, while not a particularly strong performance at face value, was immensely impressive compared to the 20% loss suffered by equities as reflected in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Indeed, gold dramatically outperformed most major assets, except for long-term U.S. Treasuries.

If investors needed a wake-up call on gold's longer-term portfolio protection, they certainly got one in March. Collapsing equity values and plunging oil prices sparked worries that a massive global deflation was imminent, sending investors scurrying for the safety of the yellow metal.

While gold was initially swept up in the broad market panic last month, it quickly bottomed, and once the initial wave of equity market liquidation was complete a veritable "buyer's panic" into gold followed. This rush to safety left the metal with a 16% gain in just a 3-week period after gold's mid-March bottom at around the $1,470 level.

Source: BigCharts

Gold's significant percentage gain in just the last three weeks has left it somewhat vulnerable to profit-taking in the immediate term, however. Further increasing the potential for some near-term choppiness in the gold price is the fact that Comex gold stocks have dramatically increased lately after gold's soaring performance. According to an April 7 Reuters report:

Gold stocks held in New York vaults registered with CME Group have jumped almost 50% since the end of last week after the exchange launched a new contract and a price premium since the outbreak of the coronavirus encouraged stockpiling."

The Reuters article further noted that Comex stocks could be further boosted in the coming days as an additional supply was reportedly on its way to New York. Meanwhile, the partial reopening of refiners in Switzerland after a two-week closure is also expected to augment existing gold supplies and potentially put some temporary downward pressure on prices.

Counterbalancing the temporary increase in gold supply, however, is the increasingly intense demand among investors who wish to take physical delivery on gold instead of holding it in the form of futures contracts and ETFs. One sign of just how strong this demand for physical bullion is can be seen in current premiums; Luke Burgess of Energy & Capital observed that while investors normally pay a 5% to 9% premium for a one-ounce American Gold Eagle coin, they're currently paying a premium anywhere from 11% to 19% for that particular coin.

So, while the gold price may need to spend some time consolidating its recent gains before continuing higher, safety-related demand will likely keep prices not far from recent highs. Gold's relative strength factor versus the stock market and other commodities, moreover, will serve as a calling card for institutional investors who typically consider relative performance when making capital allocation decisions.

Along those lines, gold's relative strength versus U.S. Treasury bonds has conspicuously improved in recent weeks. The graph below shows gold's performance versus the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which reflects how strong gold has become relative to T-bonds of late. Assuming gold's relative performance versus bonds continues to improve, investors will have virtually no other choice besides gold in terms of a major safe haven for storing excess cash and hedging risk.

Source: StockCharts

Another sign of just how much in demand gold is right now among safety-conscious investors can be seen in the next chart exhibit, which shows BullionVault's Gold Investor Index versus the gold price. The Gold Investor Index measures buying and selling activity among private investors and savers in physical gold; it rose at its fastest rate ever in March, according to BullionVault, leaping from 55 in February to 66 last month as investors rushed to buy gold.

Source: BullionVault

The extraordinary demand for physical gold reflected in the above chart is a major reason why the anticipated increase in supply in the very near term will probably be negated. And with global recession fears more widespread than ever right now, investors have no real incentive to liquidate safe-haven gold holdings.

In summary, fears over a possible global recession and further financial market volatility remain widespread and aren't likely to dissipate anytime soon. Consequently, the intensity of gold demand reflected in the above charts serves as strong anecdotal evidence that gold's dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend is likely to remain unbroken this spring. In view of gold's powerful relative strength and demand factors discussed here, then, a bullish intermediate-term bias toward the metal is still justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.