Alpha Pro Tech: The 'New Normal' Resets To A Stronger Sustainable Business

The short interest in Alpha Pro Tech's stock is very high, approximating 27%. I believe that short sellers view the demand for disposable protective apparel to be a short term phenomenon, and while I do not expect it to return to current levels unless there is a horrific second wave, it should be significantly higher than historical trends.

The tragic coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented demand for the company's disposable protective apparel products. Importantly, I maintain that the "new normal" lifestyle after the peak in new daily cases in the US will result in increased use of protective apparel for many months.

Alpha Pro Tech (APT) is a manufacturer of building products and disposable protective apparel. The latter segment represented 43% of corporate revenues, which were $46.7 million in 2019. The company is currently benefitting from the increased demand for N-95 masks and face shields, resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The stock has more than doubled over the past two months, and the short interest is worth noting. Company management has provided updates on product demand. On February 27, they announced that $14.1 million in orders for face masks had been booked since January 27, and that they expected to fulfill $4.0 of this in the first quarter. This was revised to $22.6 million on March 11, and it was also noted that face shield orders were $1.6 million, the average amount for a typical year. Today, these orders were revised upward to $36.7 million for face masks and $11.6 million for face shields. Furthermore, approximately 20% of the face mask orders are for delivery between the fourth quarter or 2020 and the second quarter of 2021. Similarly, some of the face shield orders are for 2021 delivery. Management noted that $3.7 million in mask orders were shipped in the first quarter, down from earlier guidance of $4.0 million. It therefore appears that Alpha Pro Tech's revenues will increase by at least 75% in 2020, with the increase generated in the highest margin segment.

I have written in Seeking Alpha and elsewhere that I maintain that a "new normal" lifestyle will exist following the peak increase in new coronavirus cases in the US, which I have forecast to be on April 11. As restrictions are gradually lifted, which I believe will be based on regional factors, significant testing of Americans, both blood-based for antibodies and nasal swabs for virus, will have to be undertaken. This must occur in order to minimize any second wave of the pandemic. Concomitantly, people will be guarded, wearing masks and avoiding crowded places. Similarly, the behavior of health care personnel, our front line in this pandemic, will be altered. I therefore expect strong orders for protective equipment to persist through the fall, and then to pick up as we enter the 2020-2021 flu season. I strongly feel that the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic are much more sustainable than prior viral outbreaks of the past twenty years, when Alpha Pro Tech's revenues increased for a short period of time and then reverted back. This virus is much more contagious, and that will dictate changes in behavior.

In 2020, Alpha Pro Tech should be able to achieve EPS of at least $1.00, and possibly quite higher. My hope is that they decline from this level in 2021, as that would suggest the secondary wave was controlled and that the flu season was not significant. However, these latter two points are not known at this time. Given a combination of a 2020 EPS level that will be dramatically higher than 2019 and could exceed even the most optimistic forecast, the established backlog already existing for 2021, my expectation for a "new normal" of personal behavior that resets Alpha Pro Tech's business to a higher level and the short interest in the stock, I am recommending purchase.

