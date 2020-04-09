Renewable Energy: Accelerating Into The Future

Investors need to focus on the areas where these changes are taking place and build their portfolios concentrating on how the economy and the world are changing.

The area of renewable energy appears to be another segment of the economy that is experiencing changes due to the current viral spread, changes that will continue to advance.

The current economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic seems to be accelerating technological change into digital era and away from the industrial era.

Here is a very interesting perspective on the current period we are going through, one that provides a very optimistic view for the future as we move into a new era.

The perspective looks at the current period as one in which we are accelerating into the future, rather than just backing off to preserve what can be retained. In past "crisis" periods, moving into the future technology was delayed as people and policy makers tried to preserve what they had.

The argument goes like this: the current economic and financial disruption is resulting in people moving on to the next generation of technology. That is, the current spread of the coronavirus is forcing the closing down of businesses and social gatherings, it is forcing "social distancing" upon the people, and this is driving people toward the use of modern digital technology in a way and extent that it has never been used before.

This movement is actually accelerating the advancement of digital technology into the world rather than putting the advancement "on hold" until the economic and financial disruption is over and things can then move on again into the future.

If the new era is arriving at an accelerated pace, then investors must take this fact into consideration and review how they look at the changing markets. Investors must accelerate their thinking about this new investment environment.

Business will never be the same

I have already written on this phenomenon. Changes are taking place all over. People and businesses are looking for "missing markets," for places where the new technology can rise up and relatively quickly fill the needs of the market.

I have taken a look at what startups are doing and how they have almost immediately moved to respond to the initial needs of the market, how private equity is moving to support these efforts, and what changes might be coming to the world of colleges and universities.

The young innovators I have worked with amaze me with the ideas they are coming up with. And, I have done online teaching worldwide at a major university. The universities are ready for a transition and this disruption we are going through may be the thing that causes the revolution to take place.

Then I looked at all the changes in where people are working and how this is going to change the banking industry and also the corporate world as more and more organizations adapt to working in places other than the "office." Banking, for one, will change as much or more than any industry set the stage for the new era.

The next look came in the healthcare industry itself, showing how major changes are taking place or will take place, as the industry evaluates how it has handled the current pandemic and how it needs to prepare itself for any future cases. Healthcare has always been a "trailer" as far as the advances of information technology are concerned. That is dramatically changing.

I feel, that these examples just represent the tip of the iceberg.

Now let's look at renewable energy

Ivan Penn takes a look at what is going on in the area of renewable energy and finds that an acceleration into the future is happening there as well as in these other areas.

Mr. Penn begins his article:

"A few years ago, the kind of double-digit drop in oil and gas prices the world is experiencing now because of the coronavirus pandemic might have increased the use of fossil fuels and hurt renewable energy sources like wind and solar farms."

"That is not happening."

"In fact, renewable energy sources are set to account for nearly 21 percent of the electricity the United States uses for the first time this year, up from about 18 percent last year and 10 percent in 2010…. And while work on some solar and wind projects has been delayed by the outbreak, industry executives and analysts expect the renewable business to continue growing in 2020 and next year even as oil, gas and coal companies struggle financially or seek bankruptcy protection."

For one, the costs of wind and solar efforts have declined and in many places are cheaper than their competitive sources.

Mr. Penn adds "many renewable companies have projects around the world and have benefited from government efforts to address climate change. That has helped drive down costs of wind and solar equipment and made the industry more resilient to economic swings."

"In addition, because developers can build wind and solar farms more quickly than natural-gas, coal and nuclear plants, the renewables have become more attractive financially."

Private equity particularly likes this ability to quickly scale up so that profit generation can get going.

Furthermore, developers can go into partnerships with banks and other financial institutions so that they can make better use of the tax credits than can the contractors building the projects.

Mr. Penn adds, "The banks receive the tax credit and a share of the cash flow from the project typically for six to ten years."

Going forward, I believe that renewable energy is going to play a bigger and bigger role in the future. The technology is on the side of renewable energy and once the acceleration in the use of these sources takes place, we will not go back.

Bottom line

Once again, the conclusion that one can draw from these examples is that the future is accelerating into the present and all investors should be aware of these movements.

But, the efforts we see being made in these individual sectors should not lead to an overall move into the stock market as a whole. The well-known stock market pundit, Burton Malkiel has just recommended that "It's A Good Time to 'Stock Up'". Mr. Malkiel argues that "Equities Have Become A Good Deal."

Of course, Mr. Malkiel argues that the investor must build up a diversified portfolio, but still the most important thing to him is that stocks, in general, are sitting there waiting to be invested in. And, Mr. Malkiel believes in the longer-run performance of the stock market as a whole, not in picking individual stocks or specific sectors of the market.

At most times, I generally agree with Mr. Malkiel. For example, I believe, like Mr. Malkiel does, "The so-called CAPE ratio-the price-earnings multiple for the market based on cyclically adjusted earnings averaged over the past 10 years-is the most effective tool for predicting the likely long-run payoff from holding a diversified portfolio of common stocks."

But, the United States economy is going through a once-in-a-lifetime transition, a transition to a new economic structure. And, the coronavirus is helping to speed that transition along. I believe that investors need to be aware of this transition and build their current portfolios using the information that is now becoming available about how these changes are impacting the world. For the time being, I don't believe that buying the market or market indices is the way to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.