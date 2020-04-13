SITE Centers: Keep Buying Beaten-Down Retail REITs

SITE Centers (SITC) is a shopping center REIT which, through an aggressive spin-off of lower-quality assets, has transformed the quality of its portfolio. SITC has minimal near-term debt maturities and adequate liquidity on hand. SITC has been able to generate strong SS NOI growth from re-leasing vacant anchor space and repurposing land. Shares appear mispriced at a 14% yield. I rate shares a buy.

Introducing SITE Centers

SITC is a shopping center REIT which primarily owns properties with attractive demographics as measured by population density and average household income:

(2020 Presentation)

SITC has a large East coast presence but is also located across the nation:

(2020 Presentation)

SITC is the remaining entity after the company formerly known as DDR spun off Retail Value (RVI). That is how SITC was able to very efficiently improve the overall quality of its portfolio. We could see below that the spun-off RVI assets are of much lower quality with average base rent of $13.54 psf.

(2020 RVI Release)

Compare that with the $18.25 psf ABR at SITC at the end of 2019. The spin-off was the final piece of the puzzle needed to complete its downsizing efforts - since 2017, its wholly-owned property count has declined from 160 down to 69, which has coincided with a 20% increase in its demographic scores:

(2020 Presentation)

Like many other retail REITs, SITC has been faced with many large format bankruptcies from the likes of Toys R Us and Sports Authority. While the average person might view such bankruptcies as validation of the retail apocalypse, SITC is showing that such bankruptcies actually can be a long-term positive. SITC has been able to generate strong leasing spreads when it replaces the empty space with new tenants:

(2020 Presentation)

SITC has made tremendous progress in leasing out the empty space as more than half of the remaining space is under lease negotiation or being held for redevelopment:

(2020 Presentation)

Besides leasing up empty space, SITC has also been aggressive in its redevelopment efforts. SITC has pointed out that due to extra unused space such parking fields, shopping centers actually have lower rent psf than that of other real estate uses:

(2020 Presentation)

As a result, SITC is undergoing aggressive densification efforts which due to the attractive economics are done at high 8% yields:

(2020 Presentation)

SITC spent $57 million on development activity in 2019, a whopping 18% of same-store net operating income.

The company reported strong results in 2019. SS NOI grew 3.6% on the backs of 13.9% new leasing spreads and 4.7% renewal spreads.

FFO per share declined from $1.66 to $1.27 per share. That decline may seem unusual given its strong SS NOI growth, but consider that SITC had 208 properties at the beginning of 2018, 177 properties at the end of 2018, and 170 properties at the end of 2019.

SITC previously guided for 2020 to see FFO of $1.14 per share - yet another step down from 2019. SITC took advantage of favorable market valuations to issue 13.225 million shares for $195 million, which it used to redeem all $200 million of 6.5% yielding preferred stock. This particular transaction is slightly dilutive as even using 2020 FFO guidance, those shares were sold at a higher 7.8% FFO yield. SITC appears positioned to generate strong internal growth from its high-quality portfolio.

Balance Sheet

SITC has a conservatively managed balance sheet with debt to EBITDA of 5.5 times and a credit rating of BBB- or equivalent by the credit agencies. Including 50% leverage for preferred stock, debt to EBITDA stood at 5.9 times at the end of 2019. SITC has minimal refinancing risk on account of having already taken care of near-term debt maturities:

(2020 Presentation)

In a recent update, SITC notes that it has only $4 million of mortgage debt maturing in 2020 and $48 million of mortgage debt maturing in 2021, with no unsecured debt maturities until 2023. SITC also noted having $516 million of cash and an additional $325 million of remaining capacity from its line of credit. SITC appears to be on solid financial footing to weather the storm.

Valuation And Price Target

SITC trades at around 5 times FFO and a 13.7% yield. Adjusting for maintenance capital expenditures, SITC trades at 6.5 times $0.90 of AFFO per share. I view this valuation as being cheap considering that SITC does not need to deleverage its balance sheet. My 12-month fair value estimate is $12, representing a 6.5% dividend yield. Shares have in excess of 100% upside to that target. I caution that one shouldn’t expect an immediate move up because 2020 is likely to be a year of significant volatility with high tenant turnover. I believe that SITC will only be able to move meaningfully toward $12 if we get more clarity on when the economy can open up again.

Risks

SITC has a large amount of maintenance capital expenditures. Whereas SITC earns around $1.14 in FFO, implying a 70% FFO payout ratio, the payout ratio expands dramatically to 89% when adjusting for recurring expenditures. This implies that SITC is at greater risk of cutting its dividend if it experiences volatility in the financial results. I note that even aside from the elevated payout ratio, the REIT may preemptively cut the dividend in order to preserve flexibility during these volatile times. A dividend cut would not materially impact my investment thesis as my time horizon is longer term and based on an eventual return to normal conditions.

It isn’t clear how 2020 will shape up in terms of revenues and cash flows. It is almost a foregone conclusion that investors should expect at the very least deferred rents and some rent concessions this year. SITC may leave 2020 with an elevated amount of vacancies - it is unclear if this would have a long-lasting impact on its ability to raise rents, or if it will be able to quickly bring in replacement tenants.

I expect SITC to have the financial flexibility to survive 2-3 months of social distancing guidelines and lockdowns. If this time period extends to 4-6 months, then I expect retail REITs across the board to require financial assistance, especially in regards to financial covenants on their unsecured debt. There is no guarantee that they will be able to receive such assistance or that they would be able to avoid diluting shareholders in such a scenario.

Insider Buying

Four insiders have purchased shares amidst the coronavirus crash, including the CEO who has purchased over half a million dollars' worth of stock:

(Openinsider)

The insider buying passes the two criteria of significant purchase sizes and multiple insiders purchasing. While not a buy signal on its own, it doesn’t hurt to see insiders actively showing that they view the stock as being cheap.

Conclusion

SITC has dramatically cut down the size of its portfolio which has improved the overall quality albeit at the cost of stagnant FFO per share. I expect SITC to continue generating strong SS NOI growth on the backs of anchor leasing spreads and redevelopment projects. Shares are very cheap at a 13.7% yield - I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: Buy SITC)

