The Ghost Of 2018 Returns To Haunt CBOE Once Again

The 2020 coronavirus crisis and economic fallout has resulted in extreme volatility in the markets, and the VIX complex looks to be materially impacted once again.

CBOE is a leading operator of cash equity, option and derivative exchanges in the US and Europe. The company makes money by providing deep pools of liquidity for banks, institutional investors and speculators to trade CBOE’s flagship products.

Quick aside – when I refer to “liquidity” as the main service CBOE provides, I’m referring to market participants being able to connect to the exchange and trade various financial instruments at all times of the trading day, at a transparent market price, with near-instant execution. This is a unique and extremely valuable service that takes immense investment to create and, once built, is nearly impossible to take away.

A deeper breakdown of CBOE’s revenue can be seen below:

(Source: CBOE volume & RPC reports, author estimates)

I like to think about CBOE’s business and the above breakdown in 3 main categories:

The US Transaction Business – comprising Futures, Index Options, Multi-Listed Options, and US Equities – is a large majority of CBOE’s transaction revenue, and is what I consider to be the company’s mature, high-margin revenue stream. This category includes CBOE’s popular VIX futures & options products, as well as options on the S&P 500 Index, options on single stocks, and the US cash equities business that was acquired with BATS in early 2017. While there are some growth opportunities in this category, like marginal new customer growth and the recent launch of CBOE Market Close, I believe the long-term growth outlook here is currently challenged. Most of the markets in which CBOE operates are mature markets with either widespread market adoption – like their VIX and S&P 500 products – or with intense competition and regulatory challenges, such as the US cash equities and options businesses. While the cash generation from these products is a strength, investors are not putting a meaningful premium on CBOE’s growth coming from these areas of the business.

This brings me to my second category – Europe, comprised of European equities and FX. While this bucket is not a large percentage of revenue today (~9-10%), CBOE has made it clear to the market they see Europe as a key growth area over the medium to long term, and have begun investing in European expansion with their acquisition of EuroCCP, announced in late 2019.

CBOE’s European strategy revolves around improving market structure to match what the US currently offers. Today, as shown in the chart below, the economies of the US and Europe are roughly similar in size; however, when looking at the relative size of the options markets between the two regions, the US options market towers above that of the EU. This is where CBOE sees opportunity to “grow the pie” in Europe and benefit from market reforms that bring greater liquidity to European financial markets.

(Source: CBOE Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation)

The third pillar of CBOE’s business and market strategy is their non transaction business. This revenue stream – which includes Data & Other revenue – is more highly regarded and closely watched by investors, given its less volatile and market-dependent nature. CBOE has been able to increase data revenue in the past by adding users & paying connections to its platform, and has further invested in the business through its recent acquisitions of FT Options and Hanweck. While CBOE has said these acquisitions are intended to boost the value of its transaction businesses by providing higher quality pre and post-trade services, investors have applauded deals like these due to the diversification they provide to CBOE’s revenue base.

Not a Normal Year for CBOE

In a normal year, the investment thesis for CBOE would be clear and attractive – a high margin transaction business that benefits from market volatility, combined with steady growth in market data revenue and future benefits from investment in Europe, offering the potential for outsized returns over a medium to long-term horizon.

However – as we all know by now – 2020 is not a normal year. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has sparked widespread economic pain in the US and around the globe, and market volatility has exploded in response. On first glance, higher volatility should be a positive for an exchange like CBOE, resulting in higher volumes for its mature derivative and cash equity products. However, after a deeper dive in to CBOE’s performance so far this year, I’m worried 2020’s returns will look a lot like those of 2018, and I’m looking to market data & new investments as one of the few ways to save the stock from future underperformance.

2018 – The Year of the VIX-splosion

Before extrapolating on CBOE’s 2020 outlook, it’s important to look back and understand how 2018 in particular compares to today’s environment in CBOE’s case. Lest we all forget, Q1 2018 was a tumultuous time for CBOE and for the markets in general – beginning with (at the time) the largest VIX spike in history on Feb. 5, 2018. A long and complex story short, due to extended periods of low market volatility, the VIX became the subject of a market-wide short-vol carry trade, both through the futures themselves and through billions in ETF assets tied to the index (flashback to articles like this for now infamous XIV):

(Link to above article here)

On Feb 5, this carry trade unwound quickly and dramatically, blowing a large number of institutional and retail traders out of their positions and causing the equity markets to drop in response. Deeper analysis of the debacle can be found on CBOE’s own website here and below:

This market event had a profound effect on CBOE’s derivatives business. As can be assumed, VIX trading volumes blew through previous records as traders rushed to manage their positions during the extremely volatile time. However, VIX open interest fell dramatically as traders who were on the wrong side of the trade faced massive losses and had to close their positions, and ultimately, their doors to new business:

(Source: CBOE)

As I detail in a recent article on CME, while some volatility is good for exchange volumes and revenue, extreme volatility – like the 2018 VIX-splosion – does long term harm to the market and the exchange. Many of CBOE’s participants blew up along with the VIX, and could no longer trade & do business with the exchange in the future.

The end result of all this volatility? CBOE significantly underperformed the market in 2018:

A major volatility event resulted in an initial pop in volumes, but hurt future business to the point of dragging on revenue & profit later in the year.

Back to the Future

With this harrowing tale in mind, I want to turn our attention back to 2020. The coronavirus crisis has resulted in another historic move for the VIX, pushing the index to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis:

(Source: Finviz)

As a result of this wild, unprecedented price action in the markets and in the VIX, we’ve already seen a sizable hit to VIX open interest in March and April:

My concern with the above info is this – in 2018, we saw a major volatility event and CBOE’s business and stock took a hit as a result. In 2020, we’re witnessing another major volatility event, and I’m concerned that this will lead to material weakness in volume & OI growth in a large part of CBOE’s US transaction business, which will cause the stock to lag the market once again. Yes, I may be over-simplifying a bit, but the risks are clear.

What Can Save CBOE From a Repeat of 2018

The analysis above lays out why I believe a large portion of CBOE’s revenue may be challenged through the rest of 2020. That’s the bad news – the good news is that this is a moment where CBOE’s diversification strategy may start to pay off. The company knows for the most part it can’t control the market and volumes in its transaction businesses. In years like this, when open interest looks to be on shaky ground, CBOE and its investors can turn to the market data business as a relative foundation of predictable and stable revenue. If CBOE can continue to sell their strategy of diversification to investors, their stock may not lag the market like it did in 2018, as investors choose to wait out the 2020 storm and reap the benefits of CBOE’s future investments. This can happen if the company’s data business does indeed show stability in the coming quarters, and lets shareholders look to 2021 for a market recovery.

Risks to the market data business do exist, however. CBOE has grown the data business on increasing users & connections to their platforms – if a deep recession has a serious enough impact on CBOE’s customer base – buy side funds, asset & wealth management – that user growth may begin to reverse. It will be worth watching upcoming earnings figures for clues about the impact of the current economic environment on CBOE’s market data offerings.

Conclusion – Stay Cautious

So far, 2020 has been an extremely volatile year. CBOE is enjoying record trading volumes as market participants manage the wild price action and economic fallout of the coronavirus. However, if 2020 activity turns out to be anything like 2018’s VIX-splosion, CBOE’s stock may be under pressure as the year unfolds. There is a chance the market gives the company a pass on its transaction business performance and waits for market data & European investments to play out, but I’m not willing to buy into this thesis just yet. I would stay away from the stock until we get more clarity on the impact of recent volatility on CBOE’s market data business, and if/how fast VIX OI will recover.

