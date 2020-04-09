Radical Transparency And Confirmation Bias

I'm not smart enough to know if the S&P's 560-point rally off the March lows is a dead-cat bounce or a clear sign we have bottomed.

As my regular readers may have worked out, I'm back on the writing horse, as I was fully engaged over the past fourteen months on a corporate consulting gig. However, when you are super-passionate about investing, and I have been since high school, and by the way, I'm turning forty this September, thinking about investing is like breathing, you do it every day. It is an obsession, a passion, mental gymnastics, although at times emotionally challenging and taxing. Yet traversing that rugged terrain in a quest to become a better investor is what makes those occasional and fleeting mountain top views that much more special. In other words, you need to have and embrace the failure in order to truly get better.

Anyway, in today's piece, I write to share a bit of philosophical piece that scratches the surface as I try to take the radical investor transparency pledge, to quote hedge fund titan, Ray Dalio. I have followed Ray's work, from afar, for over fifteen years. I think he is a brilliant investor, writes well, and does, at least publicly, live his radical transparency mantra (I don't know him as a person, so I can't comment). In 2020, I have taken the pledge to move towards radical transparency, although this is a journey and not a quick point A to point B exercise.

Incidentally, if you really want to get better as an investor, you need to embrace your most fervent and vocal critics. The people that think you're a muppet and unfit to be putting capital to work. Paradoxically, these people are your greatest teachers. Instead of getting crouched in a defensive stance or engaging in dismissive exchanges with them, something I used to do in spades, these people are our great teachers. I learned this from reading the work of the late, great Dr. Wayne Dyer, whose work, notably in the last chapters of his life are exceptional.

My favorite quote that I learned from Dr. Wayne Dyer was of Patanjali's, an Indian scholar from the 2nd Century.

"When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be." (Author - Patanjali)

Anyway, in the more immediate sense, and a 21st century example is a comment from frequent SA reader, @tenbaggerz!!. Ten has correctly been super bearish on my two favorite natural gas names: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). Let's face it, my bullish thesis was super early, and when you are early (or as Ten would say wrong), the market clips your wings and your capital and reminds you that trying to think ten chess moves ahead of this dynamic chessboard we call the stock market is tricky.

Anyway, as I read a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha and other places, I get the sense that Ray Dalio's radical transparency movement isn't being embraced by many investors. Not always, but certainly more often than not, I read a lot of articles that are at best cherry picking and at worst, a touch embellished. As Warren Buffett often says, you find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out. Lo and behold, the tide has gone out starting on February 19, 2020, through early April 2020. The S&P 500 made an all-time high on February 19, 2020, at 3,394. On March 23, 2020, literally 23 trading days later, the S&P 500 made an intra-day low of 2,192. So, peak to trough, on an intra-day basis, the S&P 500 dropped 1,202 points or 35.4%!

When a bloodbath like that happens, with that type of intensity and speed, unless you were long gold (GLD) or an aggressive trading instrument, like VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX), your capital took a haircut. By the way, if anyone wants to play Monday morning quarterback, TVIX shares moved from $39.25 on February 19th and made an intra-day high of $1,000 per share, on March 18th. And no, that isn't a typo, TVIX went up 25X in less than one month! Outside of a few select ports in the Tsunami, most investors, present company included, got your clocked cleaned.

Getting My Clock Cleaned

Now, in terms of transparency, in my more diversified portfolio, where I'm currently long 19 different companies, I'm happy to share my investing performance.

In 2018, I made about 1%, after the S&P 500 (SPY) tanked in December of that year. In 2019, with an average cash balance of roughly 45% to 50%, as I was gun shy after getting walloped in December 2018, I generated an annual return of 20%. Entering 2020, similar to the hedge fund great, Ray Dalio, who famously said 'cash is trash' in January 2020, I quickly deployed most of my cash throughout January. In 2019, after posting that 20% year, with nearly 50% in cash, I let my guard down and brushed aside the high valuations and obvious signs of froth. These signs were evident, if you looked hard enough.

As a quick aside, on February 4th, as I often do many mornings, I was watching CNBC. I just so happened to watch live, Ron Baron's famous interview and victory lap on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As Ron passionately articulated how he has owned Tesla for years, with a cost basis in the mid $200s, shares of Tesla kept climbing. On an intra-day basis, Tesla share ended up kissing $968. For perspective, back on October 4, 2019, Tesla shares closed at $232. If you want to talk about overlooking neon flashing signposts of Robert Shiller style irrational exuberance (read the first version of that famous book), this was it. This article isn't about debate Tesla, as I don't pretend to know the company inside and out. Incidentally, people have asked me about shorting Tesla when it was in the $300s, and I simply said 'I don't short cult stocks'. Again, my point is that I notice many signs of frothy and excess, and I didn't pay enough attention. And by the way, Ron Baron is a brilliant investor that has a great long-term track record. I'm not taking a swipe at Ron.

Fast forward to late February 2020, and lo and behold, COVID-19 turns into a global pandemic, literally six weeks after I dialed up my equity exposure from 55% to nearly 95%. My timing could not have been worse! Embracing radical transparency, mark to market, through yesterday, April 8, 2020, I'm down 30% in 2020. And candid, at one point during the first week of April, at the absolute depths, I was down 44.4%!

Source: Fidelity Performance Account Snapshot

Confirmation Bias

Also, I want to give a shout-out to an investing friend of mine, fellow SA Contributor, Tim Stabosz. Tim is a really sharp guy and, like me, is a deep value investor. He has an amazing nearly 30-year track record, where he turned $30K, after he quit is account job, a few years after college, into almost $20 million. For a stretch, he beat the market by like 5% annualized per year. These are like Peter Lynchesque returns.

Anyway, as Tim and I are often invested in many of the same stocks, as we love deep investing, Tim has helped me identify my Achilles Heel when it comes to investing - Confirmation Bias. Over the past three to six months, Tim articulated my confirmation bias. The reason I share all of this is because I think other SA readers can take stock of their own investing process and self-identify if confirmation bias is costing them returns.

As Tim pointed out, despite my above-average ability to synthesize, and despite my passion for getting in the weeds trying to figure out companies, my confirmation bias has been the downfall and root cause of my big misses. This confirmation bias and steadfast devotion to one's original thesis, however well-thought-out, has crushed my returns. The ego associated with the elegance and sophistication of developing a thesis, at least for me, has destroyed portions of my investing capital and dinged returns!

Moreover, my love of swing of for the fences, in pursuit of 5 baggers (and I have shared at least three stocks that were at least 5 baggers, here on SA: (World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), and Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF)), on balance, has hurt my investing performance.

In terms of missed opportunity cost, way back in late April and early May 2018, back when the 10 Year U.S. Treasury was around 3%, I noticed that really high quality and defense Blue Chips were out of favor and on sale. If you look back at the sell side research, the sell side was neutral to negative on all five of these names, as the sell side tends to think quarter to quarter. Because, for the first time in ages, I was able to scoop up these gems, I am looking both ways, like I was stealing them from Mr. Market and I bought:

Anyway, looking back, although the attractiveness was evident, these defensive Blue Chips names weren't sexy enough or high octane enough, for me then, so I exit stage, left with some decent profits, but with the benefit of hindsight, way too early. Moreover, it turns out that these defensive names have traded like bond proxies, as their cash flows are refreshingly stable and record-low interest rates make a stable and rock solid 3% dividend look juicy.

Going Forward

I have read some well-thought-out articles, here on SA, like James A. Kostohryz's: The Next Leg Down: Another Massive Decline Is Coming.

However, I'm just not smart enough to predict the overall market. Frankly, I have enough trouble trying to manage a deep value portfolio of 15 to 20 companies, companies that I think have lots of upside.

That said, there is a duality.

On the one hand, we have the lowest interest rates in history, a record $2.2 trillion stimulus package that should bridge consumers' balance sheet in form of cash in consumers' hands ($1,200 per person earning less than $75K (plus $500 per child), extended and enhanced unemployment insurance, a robust $350 billion small business loan forgiveness program (that might grow to $600 billion if it gets through Congress next week), and unprecedented support from the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserves.

On the other hand, because of this horrible and virulent COVID-19, our medical system is being stretched, people are dying, most consumer-facing businesses (outside of essential services) are force-shuttered, at least temporarily, to practice social distancing, and people are on edge. In a time of heightened uncertainty, Mr. Market's earnings weigh machine returns give back a Magic 8 Ball response 'Ask again later'.

Let's face it, when the VIX moves from 12 to 85, you know investors, at least collectively, are super scared.

Because of this fear, and because interests are so low, and investment grade credit spreads are low (notwithstanding the past month), cash has become king. Cash doesn't generate much of a return at least over long period of time, deflation notwithstanding, as your purchasing power gets slowly eroded by inflation. However, in this bizarre moment of time, an asset that doesn't go down has become very, very attractive. And sadly, as many retail investors tend to chase stuff, closing the barnyard door, well after the future Kentucky Derby winning horse has escaped into the night, those record ETF outflows have accelerated the big leg down.

And although I think James A. Kostohryz makes some strong point and writes well, I tend to be more optimistic. I'm optimistic on Moore's Law winning out, on the medical side, as I articulated in my recent article, oddly enough about United Natural Foods (UNFI). That said, the timing is anyone's guess, and this very well could be a dead-cat bounce. At least anecdotally, the pundits on CNBC seem to suggest we are more likely to retest the lows. Again, as for me, I'm not smart enough to know.

Finally, if you are a trader, this is an awesome time for you to make money. Enclosed below is a snapshot of COVID-19 stocks that I track via my Seeking Alpha portfolio tracking tool. I dropped them into excel and show a snapshot, as of the March 24, 2020. Since March 24th, many of these stocks made fresh 52-week low, and some continued to rebound. Again, this is just an illustration of the volatility.

My long-winded point is perhaps it is better to take an all-of-the-above approach. Create a shopping list of stocks that you want to buy, if you are lucky enough to have dry powder, maintain some core positions in stocks you feel comfortable with, and perhaps, opportunistically raise some cash, if this is in fact a bear market rally. Generally speaking, bear market rallies tend to have fierce large percent rallies. This isn't surprising, given how severe the declines have been in anything sensitive to social distancing. So, every duck has their day and at present, this is high season for traders. As for me, I tinker around the edges, when it comes to taking around a core position, but I just don't have the skill set to be exclusively a trader.

In closing, I hope this piece is a good reminder of Ray Dalio's radical transparency, and now is a good time to look at yourself in the mirror to check for confirmation bias. And finally, give a big social hug to your great critics, for they are our greatest teachers. So, I thank you TenbaggerZ!!, you are my inspiring background music streaming live on my Apple headphones, as I take another step toward becoming a better investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long, RRC, AR, UNFI and 16 other stocks.