Exxon Mobil: Financial Strength Secures Dividend Even During A Prolonged Recession

Based on my scenarios contained within this analysis, their gearing ratio may only reach just over 31% even if 2020 and 2021 are worse than the last oil price crash.

Even though virtually all oil and gas companies would be forced to reduce their dividends, due to their very strong financial position Exxon Mobil should outlast this situation.

Since the world may be on the cusp of a prolonged recession, it is worthwhile to assess investments against this possibility.

Even if OPEC+ reduce oil production by 10mb/d, it will still be insufficient to balance the market due to the economic impacts from the coronavirus.

Introduction

Since there has been significant discussion surrounding the dividend of Exxon Mobil (XOM), this article provides a forward looking analysis illustrating their ability to sustain these payments throughout a prolonged recession. Even though I believe that there is a strong probability that the world will avoid such a terrible outcome, the risk remains and thus I believe that investors should consider the outcomes of different scenarios when assessing investments.

Presently at the time of writing the oil world is awaiting the virtual OPEC+ meeting on Thursday to discuss reducing production. Given the economic fallout from the coronavirus, even if production is reduced by a massive 10mb/d it will still be insufficient to balance the market that may be oversupplied by an unthinkably huge 26mb/d. This means that even though their decision is important, it does not completely rectify the underlying situation.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully this graph and its associated data largely speak for itself and was primarily included to provide historical context and to subsequently draw from later in this analysis. Whilst their dividend coverage improved significantly from only 42.09% in 2016 to 84.99% and 110.18% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, it plunged to only 8.59% in 2019 as their capital expenditure increased significantly due to their high growth strategy.

When looking into the future, sustaining their current annual dividend of $3.48 per share will cost $14.728b, based on their current outstanding share count of 4,232,190,744. After combining this with their new capital expenditure guidance of approximately $23b, it indicates that to be cash flow neutral they require operating cash flow of approximately $37.728b.

Financial Position

It is important to review their financial position before moving onto the crux of this analysis, as it forms an integral part of the analysis. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Once again their financial position has already been widely discussed and thus these graphs and their associated data was primarily provided for historical context and to draw upon in the following analysis. Needless to explain in detail, despite seeing debt and leverage increase in recent years their financial position remains very strong and thus allows them to draw on this strength to support their dividend payments throughout an economic downturn.

Future Dividend Sustainability Analysis

Since the future direction of highly volatile oil and gas prices will drive their operating cash flow, it remains impossible to accurately predict their exact outcome. Nonetheless a couple of bearish scenarios can still be provided to illustrate their ability to sustain their dividend, even throughout a prolonged recession.

If anything causes their dividend to be reduced, it will be their leverage since their strong financial position is currently supporting their payments during this downturn. I believe that their dividend remains safe whilst their gearing ratio remains under 30%, with results above this representing increased risk of a reduction. Nonetheless I still believe that due to its importance to many shareholders, they will fight as long as possible before reducing their dividend. Although their ability still has a limit and there would be a point in which a dividend reduction is virtually assured, which I believe would be when their gearing ratio reaches above 40%, as their financial position would be far too leveraged to safety fund dividend payments.

Even though they are aiming to reduce their operating costs by 15%, both scenarios assumed that this never eventuates in order to provide an additional margin of safety. Their aforementioned results from previous years were utilized as reference points when conducting this analysis. Even though their now reduced capital expenditure of $23b is still significantly higher than their average pre-growth strategy capital expenditure from 2016-2017 of $17.756b, it was assumed that their future growth will be negligible to provide an additional margin of safety.

Whilst the use of the gearing ratio throughout this analysis was standard, when displaying their net debt to EBITDA it was decided to use their average EBITDA from 2017-2019. Since their earnings are very volatile, any metrics based upon them can change significantly year to year and thus could one year indicate that they are drowning in debt, before rebounding the next year to show a strong financial position. Through using the average of 2017-2019, when their operating conditions were broadly middle of the road, it provides a smoother and long-term view regarding their leverage in any given year.

Scenario One

The first scenario foresees this current downturn lasting for a prolonged length of time, as successive waves of coronavirus infections continue restricting economic activity and thus leading to a prolonged recession. Naturally this also results in oil and gas prices also staying depressed, however, the limits in available oil storage force production shutdowns and thus further downside potential in prices is limited to only the short-term. After two consecutive years of tough operating conditions and broadly unsupportive capital markets, it was assumed that many of their smaller competitors would have been crushed and thus have minimal scope to invest in growth. Hence even if economic activity does not boom once conditions improve, oil and gas prices should still be moderately high as a significant portion of supply has been removed from the market. This would subsequently remove any concerns regarding the sustainability of their dividend and allow them to progressively deleverage during the following years.

Based upon this outlook it was assumed that their operating cash flow in 2020 would fall 20% lower than during 2016, before equaling of that 2016 in 2021 and subsequently recovering to their average from 2017-2019 in 2022. Given this gloomy situation it was assumed that they temporarily reduce their capital expenditure further in 2021 to $20b, which is still not particularly low by the aforementioned historical standards.

When this scenario ends in 2022 their gearing ratio reaches approximately 34%, which is still within the range in which I believe that they will sustain their dividend. To provide context, the equivalent gearing ratio for BP (BP) is currently 31%, as discussed in one of my recent articles. Meanwhile their net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.30 is still generally considered safe, but is also certainly indicating a degree of financial pressure and thus would mean that deleveraging takes priority over any dividend increases in the medium-term. Overall this indicates that they should be capable of sustaining their dividend throughout even a prolonged recession, which is worse than many investors are currently expecting. The graph included below summarizes the numbers discussed in this scenario.

Image Source: Author.

Scenario Two

The second scenario is even more bearish than the previous scenario and foresees a similar overall situation as previously described, however, the particularly weak operating conditions in 2020 last throughout 2021. This means all subsequent events are also delayed one year as well. Given this even worse situation, it would be expected to see their capital expenditure being reduced even further to only $18b in 2021-2022 and remaining at only $20b in 2023.

When this scenario ends in 2023 their gearing ratio reaches approximately 38%, which is approaching the point in which a dividend reduction becomes a high probability, but still is not to the point in which it becomes virtually assured. Whilst this may still sound rather grim, it should be remembered that this scenario is foreseeing an extremely serious and prolonged economic downturn that lasts for three years, with the fourth year only foreseeing a recovery to moderate operating conditions. If this actually eventuates, then virtually every other oil and gas company would have already reduced or completely suspended their dividends years beforehand. The graph included below summarizes the numbers discussed in this scenario.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

The fact that their ability to sustain their dividend throughout this length of time can even be considered is a testament to their financial strength. They have not reduced their dividend since World War II and I believe that streak will continue throughout this downturn. Whilst I believe that we will avoid a prolonged recession, they appear to have sufficient financial strength to sustain their dividend even if this eventuates and thus I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Exxon Mobil's 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.