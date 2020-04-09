Cathay Pacific Airways: Refinancing Risk Is Key Concern

High operating leverage and financial leverage add to Cathay Pacific's woes, with refinancing risk being a key concern as HK$20.8 billion of debt matures by end-2020.

Cathay Pacific is reducing its flying capacity by -97% in April 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the aviation industry has historically recovered from past disease outbreaks in months.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong's largest airline company Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAY) (OTCPK:CPCAF) [293:HK].

Cathay Pacific is reducing its flying capacity by -97% in April 2020 due to the current coronavirus outbreak, which implies limited visibility for Cathay Pacific's revenue and earnings in FY2020.

On the flip side, the aviation industry has historically recovered from past disease outbreaks in months, and Cathay Pacific experienced a similar recovery during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) period. High operating leverage and financial leverage add to Cathay Pacific's woes, with refinancing risk being a key concern as HK$20.8 billion of debt matures by end-2020. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Cathay Pacific is fair, despite the stock's depressed valuations, especially on a P/B basis.

Cathay Pacific trades at 20.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$8.61 as of April 8, 2020. The stock is valued by the market at 0.54 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.88 times and 1.01 times respectively. Cathay Pacific offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 2.1% and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Readers are advised to trade in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 293:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Cathay Pacific is Hong Kong's largest airline company with a fleet of 236 aircraft as of December 31, 2019 and offers passenger and cargo services to more than 200 locations globally. Apart from the company's flagship airline Cathay Pacific Airways, Cathay Pacific also owns a 100% stake in budget airlines Cathay Dragon and HK Express, and a 18% equity interest in Mainland China airline company, Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY) (OTCPK:AICAF) [753:HK]. Cathay Pacific also has a presence in the cargo business with wholly-owned subsidiary Air Hong Kong, and a 34.78% equity interest in Air China Cargo.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

With travel restrictions put in place by various countries globally to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the global travel industry has come to a standstill, and airlines such as Cathay Pacific are not spared. In Cathay Pacific's home market, Hong Kong, anyone arriving in the city has to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine since March 19, 2020.

Business Traveller reported on April 3, 2020 that "Cathay Pacific and its regional airline Cathay Dragon will reduce their flying capacity by 97 per cent for the month of April." Based on a South China Morning Post article published on the same day, daily passenger traffic has plunged by -99.4% from approximately 100,000 on average historically to 582 on one of the days last week, which represents a load factor of just 18.3%. In comparison, based on the most recent official figures released by Cathay Pacific, the passenger load factor (Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon combined) was 53.1% in February 2020, and 1,008,644 passengers were carried in the same month. This is an indication of how badly the global travel industry and Cathay Pacific have been hit in the past month.

Cathay Pacific acknowledged at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020 that "the (coronavirus) situation is still very fluid and it hasn't stabilized yet" and "it will be premature to forecast our capacity for the remainder of the year." This implies limited visibility for Cathay Pacific's revenue and earnings in FY2020.

Furthermore, Cathay Pacific highlighted at the recent FY2019 earnings call that "our routes are all interdependent" and recovery is dependent on "many of the governments lifting their travel restrictions." This suggests that the containment of the coronavirus outbreak and the relaxation of travel restrictions in individual countries is not sufficient for Cathay Pacific to see a turnaround. The current coronavirus outbreak needs to be contained on a global basis, or at least on a regional basis, before Cathay Pacific can really get its business back to normal.

On the positive side of things, the aviation industry has historically recovered from past disease outbreaks in a matter of months, as per the chart below. Using history as a guide, Cathay Pacific cut passenger capacity in April 2013 during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) period, but the company was back to 90% of its operating capacity by August in the same year.

The Impact Of Past Diseases Outbreak On The Aviation Industry

Source: IATA Economics Presentation Slides Dated February 20, 2020

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020, Cathay Pacific noted that "we hope that there will be pent-up demand for both leisure and business travel." More importantly, Cathay Pacific holds the view that travel in China and Asia will probably be the first to recover since the coronavirus outbreak started and is further ahead in the lifecycle of the virus in the region. This implies that it is likely that Chinese and Asian airlines such as Cathay Pacific could possibly see a faster turnaround compared with European and North American peers.

Operating Leverage Is A Double-Edged Sword

Market consensus expects Cathay Pacific to witness a -25% YoY decline in revenue for FY2020 and record a loss this year. This is unsurprising, as the operating leverage embedded within airline operations means that earnings rise or fall to a larger extent for a corresponding change in revenue.

Cathay Pacific highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020 that "we are normally quite a fixed cost business" and "we are working with our key relationships to defer and discount some of that cost." Cathay Pacific's fixed costs include aircraft depreciation and rentals, other depreciation & amortization expenses, finance costs and certain fees relating to aircraft parking.

The company is partly mitigating cost pressures by having the majority of its employees taking three weeks of unpaid leave between March and June 2020, while its management team are taking pay cuts of between 25% and 30% starting in April till the end of 2020.

Balance Sheet Risk

Cathay Pacific's gross debt-to-equity ratio (including lease liabilities) was 155% as at the end of FY2019, while its net gearing (excluding lease liabilities) was relatively high at 96%. On top of operating leverage, financial leverage is another key risk for the company.

Cathay Pacific's net gearing (excluding lease liabilities) of 96% as of the end of last year is still well below the company's debt covenant of 200%, but a lot depends on how long it takes for the coronavirus outbreak to be contained and for travel restrictions globally to be lifted.

The key concern for Cathay Pacific lies with refinancing risks, as the company has HK$20,752 million of debt due for refinancing by end-2020. In comparison, Cathay Pacific has committed undrawn facilities of HK$5,289 million and liquid funds (including short-term deposits & bank balances and investment funds) of HK$14,864 million, which is barely sufficient to cover the short-term debt. Cathay Pacific is also likely to defer aircraft deliveries and lease payments to reduce capital expenditures to improve the company's cash flow.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 11, 2020, Cathay Pacific emphasized that "where we stand today, there is no need for a cash call", but also mentioned that "we can't rule out anything at this point in time." While the stock is already trading at historically low P/B valuation levels, an unexpected cash call could lead to another round of share price and valuation de-rating.

Valuation

Cathay Pacific trades at 20.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$8.61 as of April 8, 2020. Market consensus expects Cathay Pacific to record a loss of HK$4,809 million in FY2020 versus net profit of HK$1,691 million in FY2019, before recovering in FY2020 with earnings of HK$2,469 million.

Cathay Pacific is valued by the market at 0.54 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$16.00 as of December 31, 2019. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.88 times and 1.01 times respectively. Cathay Pacific traded as low as 0.57 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, and the stock registered a new 15-year historical trough P/B of 0.48 times on March 23, 2020.

Peer Comparison Of Asian Airlines

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2021 P/E P/B Ratio Gross Debt-to-Equity Ratio Air China 9.6 6.3 0.63 130% China Eastern Airlines (CEA) (OTC:CHEAF) [670:HK] 12.1 6.2 0.61 205% China Southern Airlines (ZNH) (OTCPK:CHKIF) [1055:HK] 13.9 6.7 0.53 211% AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCPK:AIABF) [AAGB:MK] Loss-making 6.8 0.59 447% Bangkok Airways (OTC:BNKGF) [BA:TB] 27.2 57.7 0.32 59% Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) (OTCPK:SINGF) [SIA:SP] 9.9 Loss-making, company's fiscal year-end is March 0.58 49%

Source: Author

Cathay Pacific offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 2.1% and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Cathay Pacific Airways include travel restrictions globally remaining in place for a longer-than-expected period of time, weaker-than-expected travel and cargo demand in the coming months as global economic growth is likely to remain sluggish for some time even after the coronavirus outbreak is contained, and an unexpected cash call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.