Clorox: The Ugly Truth Of Investing In Defensive Stocks

The ugly truth of investing in defensive stocks is that you need to do so before the crisis, not during.

If you're not invested in CLX, you're late to the game, and would be better served investing elsewhere.

I argue that while you shouldn't sell at these prices, chasing Clorox wouldn't be the wisest use of your cash.

Introduction

Last summer, Robert & I were busy gearing out portfolios towards more defensive positions. In July, I stated that "Clorox (CLX) was a SWAN Stock even at historically high prices".

Since then, the S&P 500 has gone down 11% while CLX has returned 19%. The stock now has a dividend yield of 2.38% & trades around $177.54. Based on our MAD Scores CLX has a Dividend Strength score of 70 and a Stock Strength score of 93.

Investors who had accumulated a position in Clorox before the Covid-19 pandemic are without doubt happy to see at least one of their stocks go up in the past two months.

However, now is not the time to go chasing Clorox. The ugly truth about defensive stocks is that they are best bought before everything goes wrong. When everybody is focused on aggressive growth, you should move to a defensive stance. We've been saying this for a year since returning to Seeking Alpha.

Throughout this article, I'll demonstrate why at current prices, CLX doesn't make a particularly great buy. It is a great hold, because its dominance relative to the market will likely continue to hold it up in upcoming months.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength remains the staple of our investment strategy. It encompasses two spheres of analysis: dividend safety and dividend potential. The former is primordial, especially in the current environment, but the latter cannot be discarded. We define dividend potential as the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. If a company has a high yield, it only needs very little dividend growth for the dividend to be considered high potential. On the other hand, if the yield is low, there should be higher dividend growth. As a rule of thumb, anything under 2.75% yield should grow the dividend at a double digit rate.

Dividend Safety

65% of Clorox's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 26% of dividend stocks.

CLX pays 50% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 22% of dividend paying stocks.

CLX pays 74% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $3.0200 $3.1400 $3.2800 $3.7200 $4.0400 Net Income $5.18 $4.98 $6.06 $6.05 $6.35 Payout Ratio 59% 64% 55% 62% 64% Cash From Operations $5.94 $6.59 $6.98 $8.46 $8.20 Payout Ratio 51% 48% 47% 44% 50% Free Cash Flow $4.22 $4.24 $4.80 $6.28 $5.60 Payout Ratio 72% 74% 69% 60% 73%

CLX generates sufficient cash to pay its dividend. Its defensive nature means that it will be less impacted by the current Covid-19 pandemic than most other businesses. The company has been extremely consistent in maintaining its payout ratios in a tight band, as you can see in the table and chart above.

Furthermore, CLX can pay its interest 11 times, which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered satisfying in the current environment.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CLX's dividend is very safe. Its long history of paying growing dividends at a steady rate combined with the defensive nature of its operations make it a superior safe dividend stock.

Dividend Potential

Clorox's dividend yield of 2.38% is better than 45% of dividend stocks. However, this yield is considerably lower than it has been in the past decade, during which it has averaged 2.92% (median of 2.91%). In the current environment CLX could of course still go up and yield as little as 2%, but it is worth noting that the yield is considerably lower than it has been historically. In fact, in 92% of the trading days in the past decade, CLX's dividend yield has closed the day higher than it currently is.

This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is higher than their 5 year CAGR of 7%.

In my previous article I stated that it is likely that Clorox will continue to grow its dividend between 6% and 10% each year for the next 5 years. Next quarter Clorox is expected to announce a dividend hike. The company has an opportunity to reinforce its position as the defensive pick par excellence by increasing its dividend generously. However this level of dividend growth was borderline when the stock yielded 2.75% in July last year. At current yields, this level of dividend growth will likely not cut it for most investors.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CLX a dividend strength score of 70 / 100. While the dividend is safeguarded by CLX's cycle proof business model, the surge in price has made the dividend yield unattractive given the potential for dividend growth in the next few years.

This is why it is important to be prepared before the crisis hits. A few dozen basis points change in dividend yield can significantly skew an investment opportunity from appealing to uninteresting. To see this in action, I'd refer you to one of our previous articles "Dividend investing strategy for individuals like you & me".

From a dividend investing perspective, I wouldn't advise purchasing stock of CLX at current prices.

Stock Strength

Ok so as a dividend investor, if you want to buy CLX, you're late to the game. But does that mean you should sell your shares?

There is no straightforward answer, but my personal opinion is that in most cases the answer should be no. I'll show you why, by doing our factor analysis of CLX; looking successively at value, momentum and quality. These factors are then combined into what we call "stock strength", or the likelihood a stock will do better than the market over upcoming quarters.

Value

CLX has a P/E of 27.96x

P/S of 3.67x

P/CFO of 21.64x

Dividend yield of 2.38%

Buyback yield of 2.47%

Shareholder yield of 4.85%.

These values would suggest that CLX is more undervalued than 53% of stocks, which isn't great. Its value score is propped up by its superior shareholder yield, but other than that, it is trading at historically high multiples of earnings, sales and cashflow.

The chart above validates the previous statement, showing that CLX is trading significantly above its 5 year average PE.

CLX isn't grossly overvalued relative to the market. In upcoming quarters as earnings go down more for other company's than for CLX, it will look relatively cheaper.

However for the time being, nobody can look at CLX and say that it is a cheap stock.

Value Score: 53 / 100

Momentum

Clorox's price has increased 16.11% these last 3 months, 20.76% these last 6 months & 13.13% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $177.54.

As you can see, as expected by a top performing defensive stock, as soon as things went bad for the market, they started getting better for CLX.

It has better momentum than 95% of stocks, which suggests it is likely to continue leading the market in upcoming months. Watch out, as it might get grossly overpriced in the process.

Momentum score: 95 / 100

Quality

CLX' Debt/Equity ratio of 8.8 is better than 8% of stocks. Clorox's liabilities have increased by 13% this last year.

Operating cashflow can cover 21.2% of CLX's liabilities. Each dollar of CLX's assets generates $1.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 79% of stocks.

77.9% of CLX's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 32% of stocks. Clorox's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -8.1% puts it ahead of 51% of stocks. CLX can cover its interest 11 times and has a return on equity of 147%. This makes CLX's quality better than 78% of stocks. Superior asset turnover and liability coverage set CLX apart in terms of quality. The stock is placed in the top quartile of stocks, a big positive in the current environment.

Quality Score: 78 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 93 / 100 which suggests that CLX will continue to beat the market. The risk of course, is that in doing so, it becomes relatively grossly overvalued in upcoming months. If and when that happens, investors could consider taking some gains, but in the meantime I see very few reasons of buying more or selling any CLX.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 70 & a stock strength of 93, Clorox isn't as good a choice for dividend investors as it used to be, because of the low yield.

If you were looking to initiate a position in CLX, only consider doing so if you have cash on hand and have an extreme imbalance in your portfolio. That is to say, only if you have a very low weighting of defensive stocks.

Only consider selling if you desperately need cash, and can't bring yourself to sell names which are now deep in the red. This obviously, isn't ideal.

Ideally, you'd just hold onto your CLX, and maybe even tap yourself on the back for having prepared at least a segment of your portfolio for dire economic times.

