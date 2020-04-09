Long-Term Stock Market Timing Since 1871

We also draw some practical conclusion on how long one needs to hold S&P 500 or practice the timing strategy to get a reasonable return.

The data indicate that not only the strategy improves returns, but it also does it with 1/2 to 1/3 of the risk (maximum drawdown).

For over a 149-year time span, we look at rolling 10-, 15- and 20-year annualized return data of the strategy and S&P 500 itself.

We look at the latest return and risk data on a simple, long-term timing strategy - 10-month simple moving average on the S&P 500 total return.

It's one of our core beliefs that a sensible, long-term stock market timing strategy can reasonably improve investment returns and dramatically reduce risk. We have regularly reviewed and monitored a simple 10-month simple moving average based timing strategy over the S&P 500 index.

It's certainly interesting to look at the updated data in light of the recent market stress induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Data

A few words on the data: we take the S&P 500 composite data from Shiller's famous site, and among the S&P 500 monthly data (dividend, price), we perform a 10-month moving average over the composite's total return series: when the S&P 500 total return is above its moving average, it invests 100% in the index; otherwise, it just retains the previous month's value (that means it derives 0 interest from cash generated from selling S&P 500). Technically, this strategy is different from a pure S&P 500 price-based strategy as it relies on its total returns. This strategy actually underestimates returns in some meaningful way: in a real world implementation, when the index is under its 10-month average, one can at least invest in cash (i.e. money market) or better yet, invest in a bond fund such as an intermediate Treasury bond fund or better yet, invest in a good fixed income strategy such as those on our Fixed Income page when not holding the S&P 500 index.

Unfortunately, as we don't have earlier data of Treasury bond funds or our active fixed income portfolios, we can only estimate that, based on our data since 2000, it probably underestimates at least 1% or so annually. So please keep this in mind when interpreting the following data.

As always, the returns are total returns, i.e. dividend reinvested.

To give a sense of how the historical returns look like for both S&P 500 and the 10-month moving average portfolio, we simply include the following long-dated chart up to 2016 from the previous newsletter:

The updated data as of April 2020:

S&P 500 AR Since 1871 S&P 10-Month MA Port S&P Rolling 10 Years S&P 10-Month MA Port Rolling 10 Years S&P Rolling 15 Years S&P 10-Month MA Port Rolling 15 Years S&P Rolling 20 Years S&P 10-Month MA Port Rolling 20 Years AVERAGE 9.88% 10.1% 9.2% 9.4% 9.2% 9.4% 9.3% 9.4% STDEV 5.1% 3.8% 4.1% 3.1% 3.2% 2.3% MIN -4.0% 0.9% -0.3% 2.6% 2.1% 3.2% MAX 21.1% 19.4% 19.3% 16.7% 17.9% 15.3%

We want to summarize what we found from the latest data spanning over 149 years:

S&P 500 annualized total return is 9.88%. This is a very encouraging data. Again, as we have said, buying and holding the S&P 500 is basically owning an extremely solid "business" or "conglomerate" that hasn't lost money in a single year since 1871!

However, this comes with "short" term risk: for example, there exists a rolling 10-year period when the S&P 500 lost -4% annually, -0.3% annually for a rolling 15-year period. It however never lost money for any rolling 20-year period. So it's possible to lose money even if you are holding the S&P 500 for 10 or 15 years. That's why we have emphasized that a "long" term period for a buy and hold strategic asset allocation strategy should be preferably 20 years or longer.

The biggest drawdown can be as steep as -60%. In the current crisis, it actually lost -30% from its peak at some point this year.

For the 10-month MA (Moving Average) based portfolio, the annualized return is 10.1%. Again, this is underestimated by probably 1% or more if money market or bonds are used instead of no interest-yielding cash.

For any rolling 10-, 15- and 20-year period, the MA portfolio never lost money. In general, we believe a good timing strategy such as this moving average or our tactical strategies (both Asset Allocation Composite (AAC) and Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA)) can shorten the "long" term holding period to be 15 years or 10 years (aggressive).

Maximum drawdown of the MA portfolio is about 1/3 of S&P 500. In the current crisis, it experienced -12.7% for P SMA 200d VFINX Monthly (goes to cash) or -18.6% for P SMA 200d VFINX Total Return Bond As Cash Monthly (instead of cash, it invests in a total return bond fund portfolio).

The following chart compares VFINX (S&P 500) with P SMA 200d VFINX Total Return Bond As Cash Monthly:

Its comparison with SPY as of 4/6/2020:

Ticker/Portfolio Name Max Draw Down 1Yr AR 3Yr AR 5Yr AR 10Yr AR 15Yr AR Since 2001 AR P SMA 200d VFINX Total Return Bond As Cash Monthly 20.9% -3.1% 2.8% 4.3% 9.2% 10.3% 10.6% SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF) 55.2% -7.8% 5.7% 6.8% 10.4% 7.6% 5.8%

To summarize, a simple, long-term (10-month) moving average strategy can yield better returns with about 1/2 to 1/3 of risk when investing in an S&P 500 stock index fund. In the recent crisis, this strategy was again able to avoid larger loss (so far). With other improvements such as portfolios listed on Advanced Strategies, one can further enhance returns without increasing risk. We will review those portfolios in future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.