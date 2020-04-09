Make My Dow: Beating Broader Benchmarks By Buying Better Businesses

In this article, we outline a brief survey of the 30 Dow components divided into 8 thematic "slices", and how to "improve" one or more slices if desired.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the simplest and most time-tested starting points for building a quality portfolio of 30 stocks, but few investors use it that way.

There are clear advantages in owning 30 names you can understand, rather than 500 names you mostly don't understand, especially as the global economy transforms.

Back when a stock trade used to cost $20 or more in commissions alone, and needed to be entered manually, buying a no-load index fund was not only an easier way to accumulate a diversified stock portfolio, but also significantly cheaper than buying a portfolio of stocks directly. Over time, assets of these no-load index funds became so massive that they needed to diversify into a market cap weighted portfolio of nearly every stock in the market, regardless of valuation, simply to scale. Like a package of processed food, these funds have "processed" their ingredients so much that most end customers would not be able to name most of the ingredients inside their funds, let alone how those ingredients (=stocks) add up to the nutrients (=returns) desired. Now that it is commission-free to buy stocks at several major brokerage firms, and software can automate the process of buying a 12-30 stock portfolio, either at once or in sequence, it is worth asking whether it is better to "make your own Dow" versus buying the pre-packaged index fund. Investors can track the pre-packaged Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) using the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), though to be clear, the point of my article is that it would be better to simply buy an equal number of the same 30 stocks for equal but clearer results.

In this article, we:

Show how the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was enough to closely track the broader S&P 500 and US Total Market Indices, and even outperform them slightly, over the past 20+ years, Provide a brief outline of the 30 Dow components broken down into 8 groups or "slices", and Explain how these slices can be used as a starting point to "make your own Dow" and improve on this time-tested index in meaningful ways.

30 Stocks Provides Plenty Of Diversification

The two most common critiques I hear about the DJIA is that it is "too narrow" and that it is "price weighted, rather than market cap weighted". I already explained in an earlier article how can be a sharper way to make the same point when comparing the DJIA to the Nasdaq 100 index and the also price-weighted but broader Nikkei 225 index, but here I wish to compare DIA to two even more widely used US stock market benchmarks:

The S&P 500 index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX), which more broadly tracks the whole US stock market.

What may surprise advocates of buying the more broadly diversified S&P 500 and total market index funds is not only that the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Total Stock Market Index over the past 22+ years (since DIA launched in early 1998), but it did so steadily with little "tracking error". In other words, the narrow 30 stock DIA, which isn't even market cap weighted, did very well in very closely tracking the day to day moves of the 500 stock portfolio of SPY or 3,500+ stock portfolio of VTSMX, but it did so with a slight but steadily higher total return over that time.





DIA's outperformance may be especially remarkable considering:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average never contained any of the top performing "FANG" stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google), and DIA's performance during this period was weighted down by the declines of companies including Sears, Eastman Kodak, and General Electric

The only period since 1998 when DIA seemed to lag SPY and VTSMX was in those first two years, leading up to the peak of the dot-com bubble in early 2000, since when DIA fell less and so has steadily delivered the slightly higher total return we see above. Another explaining factor is that the 30 stocks in DIA could be said to have a significant "quality tilt", in that these 30 names are generally among the most respected "blue chip" American companies, often with wide moats and solid dividend histories. Even over the past decade, the quality factor was the second best performing factor after the momentum factor in the US.

While VTSMX can be described as tracking a "total market index", and SPY the de-facto "liquid benchmark index", DIA tracks what can still be referred to as America's "blue chip index". Comparable "blue chip indexes" around the world would include:

Japan's TOPIX Core 30, as compared with the broader TOPIX 1000 or Nikkei 225,

China's FTSE China A50 Index, versus the broader CSI 300 or even more comprehensive Shanghai and Shenzhen composite indices, or

Europe's EuroStoxx 50, as compared with the broader STOXX Europe 600 index

As mentioned, the beauty of such a simple index is that it can be perfectly tracked by simply buying an equal number of shares in each of a handful of companies, with a short enough list of tickers that the orders can be entered manually and understood as well as someone would know the names of their neighbors. Next, we will run through a brief description of the 30 DIA components as broken down into eight thematic stock groups or "slices". One starting point for an investor that might wish to build their own Dow-like benchmark would be to consider at least one stock from each of these slices, which are less meant to be "sectors" and more "themes describing drivers of returns". For each group, I am also running a standardized long-term fundamental chart to compare three statistics of the stocks in that group: the return on equity rate (how profitable the company is), the price/book ratio (a uniform multiple of the market price of the denominator of that profitability ratio), and the dividend history.

How to estimate expected returns

One main reason I wanted to break out all 30 names of the DJIA and run quick long-term fundamental charts on each is to provide a quick, high-level way of estimating expected rates of returns for each of these names, and in turn, for the index. Although modern computers could also make it easy to run such a calculation on the whole S&P 500 (or even the Russell 3000 for that matter), no human being would have the capacity to go deeper on all 500 names and check which expected return formulas might need any adjustments. Although looking deeper into the businesses of all 30 of these companies is beyond the scope of this article, I at least hope the below groupings and charts help provide a framework for how you would do these calculations and adjustments for your own "Dow-like portfolio".

The charts for most of the 30 stocks below plot long-term histories of three series:

Return on equity (ROE), calculated as net profit divided by book value

Price to book ratio (NYSE:PB), the then-current market price of each unit of book value on which that profit is made, and

Dividend history, which is more to show the past pattern of how these profits have been paid out as current dividends as opposed to reinvested.

One super-simple (arguably too simple) formula for estimating a future expected return rate is:

(ROE / PB) + (% Change in PB)

For example, imagine a company with an ROE of 20% trading at a PB of 2. After one year, if the ROE remains the same and the PB remains 2, the investor would have realized a 10% total return: $1 of book value would have earned $0.20 in net profit, which would be a +10% return on the $2 paid for that $1 of book value. If the ROE remains the same, but the PB declines from 2 to 1.5, the total return would decline from +10% to -15% as the decline in the share price from $2 to $1.50 would have offset the $0.20 profit. Whether those profits are paid out as dividends, or somehow added to book value (through buybacks, debt repayment, reinvestment, etc.) does not affect one year's return in this model, but would need to be accounted for over time. Over time, the ROE/PB factor (true earnings yield) becomes a far more significant part of the return while the change in PB ratio (the part Jack Bogle called "speculative return") becomes less significant. This simple model is why these are the three factors I am charting for most of the names below.

Stock Group #1: Branded Consumer Products

The four Dow components I wanted to name first are in the same category as the first stock I recommended buying for a 10-year old: companies that make branded consumer products sold around the world. One main advantage of starting with these companies is that many investors find their business models to be the simplest to understand (they simply make a product and sell it):

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Nike Inc (NKE)

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stock Group #2: Retailers

The second group are also well known retail brands, but instead of making products you buy in other stores, these companies run the physical locations where you go in and buy their own or other branded products:

Home Depot Inc (HD)

Mcdonald's Corp (MCD)

Walmart Inc (WMT)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

As can be seen below, WMT and WBA are not as profitable as more scalable products companies like AAPL, KO and NKE, but WMT and WBA remain two of the most profitable companies running the full risk of having a retail footprint. HD and MCD needed to be charted somewhat differently, as both currently have negative book value (due to large treasury stock positions, likely due to a "sharpen and shrink" buyback strategy), so for those companies I am plotting profitability and valuation using return on capital and EV/EBIT ratios.







Stock Group #3: Branded Networks

This third group of companies are actually in three quite different industries, but might be grouped together by how they all center around some concept of a "network":

Visa Inc (V)

Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Visa runs one of the world's most dominant credit card processing networks, and has a "network effect" that makes it very difficult for any other company (even a giant like Alipay) to replace them. Disney's "network" that came to mind is their "Disney Plus" answer to Netflix, built on the proprietary content library that gives Disney their moat. Verizon is the network of these three that seems to have the narrowest moat of the three, with the least differentiation versus a competitor like AT&T and lower switching costs. VZ's ROE and PE numbers look a little out of whack from 2014-2016 as a loss and rebuild in its retained earnings account depressed the book value denominator in those years.





Stock Group #4: Internet Enablers

As mentioned earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average does not contain any of the top performing but non-dividend paying FANG companies, but this fourth group does include four other highly profitable and dividend paying companies that provide much of the technology the internet runs on:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)





Stock Group #5: Oil

Our fifth group of Dow Components are two of the world's top energy companies:

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Oil as a sector has been dragged down since the crash in oil prices in late 2014, and in more recent years by the trend towards ESG funds aiming to reduce their carbon footprint, and even more recently by the Russian-Saudi price war, but the need for oil is extremely unlikely to disappear in the next 10-20 years. The world still uses about 100 million barrels of oil a day, a number not yet in decline, and Exxon Mobil was one of the only Aaa-rated companies in the world until its downgrade to Aa1 by Moody's last week. Chevron, meanwhile, has been downgraded to a still very high Aa2 credit rating. With these high credit ratings, acceptably high return on equity rates, and valuations around book value, these two seem more likely than not to provide at least a market rate of return over time.





Stock Group #6: Health Care

Our sixth group of Dow components are the four names in the healthcare sector:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

UNH runs a "managed care" model, which is something I have mostly seen in the US and not outside the US, while the other three are pharmaceutical companies competing with other global drug makers. Healthcare in the US, and drugs globally, are both very profitable and needed businesses, and will probably only become more so as the population ages.





Stock Group #7: Industrials

Although the full name of "The Dow" is still "The Dow Jones Industrial Average", only these five names in our seventh group are those that we might classify as classic "industrials":

3M Co (MMM)

Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Boeing Co (BA)

Dow Inc (DOW)

BA has the same negative book value issue as MCD and HD, and DOW's data is too noisy to plot (likely due to its merger history), so the below charts will be limited to those of MMM, CAT, and RTX:





Stock Group #8: Financials

Finally, our eight group of Dow components is the one sector I often don't mind leaving out of stock portfolios entirely: financials. Unlike almost all of the other businesses above, financial businesses are based less on a simple business model of selling a few products or services a customer needs at a clear margin over cost, but rather on based on balance sheets that are far harder for most investors to understand. The financial Dow components as of this writing are:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

American Express Co (AXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.PK)

Because of their balance sheet based business models, I tend to measure financials' performance (whether for a bank or insurance company) using the return on assets metric, to see how much of a profitability margin the company earns on their whole balance sheet.





What's Wrong With The Dow?

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the top two critiques I hear about the Dow are that it is narrow and price weighted, both of which I have hopefully made clear can be seen as advantages: you can buy one share of each of these 30 companies for around $3,000 in total, and have a diversified, dividend paying portfolio that has historically outperformed broader benchmarks. The reasons we don't just buy these 30 stocks and call it a day, but rather look at the Dow as a starting point for making our own balanced portfolio, include:

All 30 components are large mega caps, so lack exposure to the greater growth upside of small cap stocks, All 30 stocks are American, so this portfolio does not include some of the finest non-US companies we may want to diversify into, and Some profitable sectors are still not there, but could be, for example airports (I'd put under "networks"), tobacco (since Altria was dropped, I'd put this under group #1), or stock exchanges (some of my preferred "financials")

By identifying specific directions in which we would like to improve on the Dow, it becomes a step by step exercise to build a quality, balanced portfolio from a time tested starting point, rather than from scratch.

Conclusion

This article was meant to be an introductory "how to build a diversified stock portfolio" explainer, while also defending the ongoing relevance of this long-used but often criticized benchmark. Investors not totally satisfied with just buying a broad index fund and hoping it goes up over time will hopefully be inspired to use this framework to build a simpler portfolio, and more importantly, understand WHY they should expect positive returns from it over time.

