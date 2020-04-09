ConocoPhillips: Rose-Colored Glasses

This company instead appears ready to use its liquidity to get through the crisis.

ConocoPhillips (COP) just announced management's response to the growing coronavirus and oil price war disruptions. The March 18, 2020 announcement stated that they would reduce budgeted expenditures by $700 million and then reduce the stock repurchases by $500 million to $250 million in the coming quarters. The total suggested savings would reduce expenditures by $2.2 billion.

The budget cutback was announced as a roughly 10% reduction. This amount is much smaller than the rest of the industry. Management backed up the small reduction by stating that there was $14 billion of available liquidity at the end of fiscal year 2019. The problem with that logic is that the price of oil has been roughly cut (nearly) in half. No one really knows the nature and timing of any recovery.

Therefore, many in the industry chose to cut dividends and capital spending "to the bone" upfront. This company may choose to rely on its liquidity to get through the current crisis. That may not be wise because no one knows how long this crisis will last. Nor does anyone really know the aftereffects of the many "shelter in place" orders. It may be foolhardy to enter into such a situation ready to spend the company liquidity rather than hoard it until it's absolutely necessary to spend that liquidity.

Lower Stock Repurchases

In addition, the lower stock repurchase program will significantly lower demand for the stock at a time when the stock most needs some help maintaining the price level.

So far, this stock has had a performance that was similar to the integrated supermajor oil companies. But this company is not integrated. Plus hedging for a company this large, even if it was attempted (management did not attempt), would be nearly impossible. Therefore, this company is fully exposed to the effects of the latest oil price decline.

Disjointed Thought Process

Shown below is the problem with the logic stated so far:

The income shown above is roughly 20% of the revenue. Yet management is proposing a 10% budget cut to cure the problem created by an oil price that was roughly cut in half. This mostly oil production company will have a roughly 25% (at a bare minimum) hit to revenue that will mostly go straight to the bottom line beginning with the second quarter.

Note that the first quarter will largely escape the effects of the oil price decline. There will clearly be some revenue effect as the bulk of the oil price decline happened in March.

Compared to revenue, cash flow from operations is about 33% of revenue. Therefore, it may be possible for this company to still cash flow a little at current prices. The first thing that will get eliminated is that free cash flow. After that the current announcement appears to imply that management will supplement the remaining cash flow by using liquidity and possibly borrowing. But this is definitely not the right situation to use the bank line. In fact, bank lenders can be very nervous about companies using their bank lines at a time like this.

But more importantly, the likelihood of a more than 25% revenue decline is very high. A lot will depend upon the final average prices of the products produced during the fiscal second quarter. There is also the likelihood of production cuts should the current situation continue beyond more than a month.

Competitor Reactions To The Current Situation

This is why many competitors have a much stronger plan to the current industry challenges.

Murphy Oil (MUR) announced a 46% reduction in the budget and cut the dividend in half. Executives of the company also took a pay cut. The CEO took a 35% pay cut while the remaining executives saw salary reductions as high as 30%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which has slightly higher debt ratios (but still was investment grade at the time of debt issuance), also reduced the capital budget by 46% and cut executive salaries. Both Occidental and Murphy at least implied a coming workforce reduction until the current challenges are overcome.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is currently reviewing spending reduction options in the current environment. Exxon Mobil just announced a 30% capex reduction. The unconventional business appears to bear the brunt of the reduction. Exxon Mobil has a far stronger balance sheet and is integrated.

In summary out of all the companies referenced above, ConocoPhillips' budget changes and stock repurchase reductions are the least of the group. The action of ConocoPhillips management appears not only out of step with a fair amount of the industry, but also potentially dangerous to the liquidity of the company.

Summary

ConocoPhillips has staked out a very risky reply to the current challenges of the oil price war and the coronavirus challenges. This initial strategy could result in far more drastic steps later as the coronavirus threat recedes and the recovery begins.

Management did state that much of the budget reduction will take place in the Lower 48 where the company has a large unconventional investment. This does make sense because the unconventional business can be easily ratcheted up or down as industry conditions dictate.

The problem with this strategy is that companies like Murphy Oil, whose chairman has long stated that the company needs to thrive when oil prices are in the $30 range, is now ready for what is to happen. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum made a similar statement that the company will now do decently well with oil prices in that range.

ConocoPhillips management, on the other hand, appears to be hoping that this crisis blows over quickly. Many crises like the current situation have in the past resolved themselves within a year. The problem with the solution is management will find itself in a financial hole if that does not happen, whereas the competition is already prepared for a longer challenging period and a slower recovery.

Shareholders should demand that management prepare for every reasonable contingency, not just the best possible outcome. Clearly, ConocoPhillips' management did not get the memo. Therefore, if this problem persists beyond the second quarter, shareholders should expect far more drastic steps to be taken. Those steps may include a dividend reduction or suspension depending upon management's view of the challenges at that time. The current response to the crises does not appear to be very well thought out.

