Quebecor's Shares Are Attractive Right Now With A Potential Of 42% Return

The company should be able to continue to grow its wireline Internet and wireless businesses thanks to its customer’s desire for bandwidth and data.

Introduction

Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) (TSX: “QBR.B”) delivered a solid Q4 2019 with top and bottom line growth. The company continues to deliver positive subscriber adds and revenue growth in its wireless business thanks to its strategy to focus on BYOD customers and its low-cost Fizz brand. Looking forward, we think demand for data and speed will continue to drive growth in its wireless and wireline Internet businesses. The company has recently increased its quarterly dividend by 74%. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6%. Based on our calculation, Quebecor has the potential to deliver a total return of 41% by the end of 2021. We believe this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Quebecor released another quarter of solid performance in Q4 2019. Its Q4 2019 revenue increased by 4.5% (or C$49.1 million) to C$1.14 billion. This growth was primarily driven by its mobile and wireline Internet businesses (12.7% and 3.1% respectively). Thanks to growth in its higher EBITDA margin segment (wireline Internet and mobile), its adjusted EBITDA increased to C$494.5 million in Q4 2019. This represented a growth rate of 9.9% year over year. For the whole year, its adjusted EBITDA increased to C$1.88 billion (or a growth rate of 8.5% year over year).

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Investors should not be concerned about ABPU decline

Similar to Q3 2019, Quebecor saw another quarter of decline in its average billing per user in its mobile segment. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q4 2019 ABPU declined to C$51.89 per month from C$53.25 per month in Q4 2018. This represented a decline of 2.6% year over year.

Investors should keep in mind that there are several factors that contributes to the decline in Quebecor’s wireless ABPU. First, the company continued to focus its marketing tactics on its “Bring Your Own Device” strategy. BYOD customers now represent about two thirds of its new subscriber adds in Q4 2019. This proportion was much higher than Q4 2018’s 50%. For reader’s information, Quebecor added 41.8 thousand new mobile subscribers in Q4 2019. Second, its low-cost brand Fizz continued to represent a big portion of its new subscriber adds (management did not disclose the percentage). These two factors (BYOD and Fizz brand) has resulted in a decline of its mobile ABPU.

Investors should not just look at Quebecor’s ABPU growth to evaluate its wireless business. There are several positive trends that investors should pay attention to. First, management disclosed in its latest conference call that they are now seeing positive ABPU growth trend in its existing Fizz customers. Therefore, we see its mobile ABPU growth rate to eventually stabilize. Second, Quebecor is also experiencing positive ABPU growth trend in its main Videotron brand. Third, the emphasis on BYOD plans is actually beneficial as Quebecor does not need to pay for equipment subsidy. Therefore, BYOD customers have much higher margin and lifetime value than its legacy plans. Although, BYOD plans do not come with a contract, Quebecor is still able to maintain a stable churn rate year over year (currently at 1.3%). Based on these three factors, we think we may actually see the consolidated wireless ABPU growth trend turning positive in H2 2020.

Demand for data will continue to drive growth in the long-term

We expect Quebecor to add fewer wireless subscribers in Q1 and Q2 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak as many people are forced to stay at home. However, if we look forward towards medium to long-term, demand for data and speed should continue to drive its wireless revenue growth. As can be seen from the chart below, the average data traffic per smartphone is expected to increase from 7GB per month in 2018 to 39GB per month in 2024. Therefore, we expect Quebecor to adjust its plans and rates accordingly to grow its mobile revenues in the long-term.

Media and sports & entertainment segments will experience headwinds in 2020

Quebecor's media and sports & entertainment segments will likely receive lower advertising revenues due to a likely economic recession caused by COVID-19. Fortunately, these segments only represent about 4.2% of its total EBITDA in 2019.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate Quebecor to grow its EBITDA by about 1.5% in 2020. This growth is much lower than last year primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on its media business and its sports and entertainment segment. There may also be fewer wireless subscriber adds in 2020 than 2019. Quebecor’s total EBITDA growth should re-accelerate in 2021 as the economy normalizes. To derive our price target, we use a conservative EV to EBITDA ratio of 8x. Using this ratio, we derive a target share price of C$40.78 by the end of 2021. This represent a total return of 42% by the end of 2021.

2020F 2021F Total EBITDA $1,908 $1,975 EV to EBITDA Target 8 8 Enterprise Value (C$Mil) $15,266 $15,800 Net debt (C$Mil) $5,800 $5,400 Equity (C$Mil) $9,466 $10,400 Shares Outstanding (Million) 255.0 255.0 Price Target (C$) $37.12 $40.78 Annual Dividend (C$) $0.80 $0.90 Total Return (including dividend) 42.1%

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Following management’s decision to gradually raise its payout ratio to 30% ~ 50% of its net free cash flow, Quebecor increased its quarterly dividend significantly from C$0.1125 per share to C$0.20 per share earlier this year. This represent a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Risks and Challenges

Increasing competition

Investors should keep in mind that Quebecor’s competitor BCE is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper network to fiber-to-the-home. Therefore, competition may intensify.

Declining legacy businesses

A large portion of Quebecor’s revenue consists of its legacy businesses such as its cable TV and telephony businesses. These businesses continue to decline at a rapid pace. While Quebecor is generally able to offset the decline with its growth in its Internet and wireless business, if cord-cutting accelerates, it may erode its revenue and profits.

Investor Takeaway

We like Quebecor and its recession resilient nature of its business model. We also like its growth outlook in its wireline Internet and mobile businesses. Its shares are also attractively valued. In fact, we estimate a total return of 42% by the end of 2021. We believe Quebecor is a good defensive choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

