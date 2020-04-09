Luminex: Breakout In Progress

Luminex (LMNX) has been one of the few stocks that have directly benefited from the COVID-19 market collapse. Since February 19th, as of Tuesday's close, the stock was up 20%, and this after a very volatile name in the day that saw the stock fall 9% in the last hour of trading as the market did a full reversal from over 3% up at the open, to negative by the end of the day. Even with all of this, LMNX was still up 5% on the day. From a macro perspective, there could be a re-test of the lows set in mid-march, but Luminex is set to thrive due to their contributions to the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: Luminex Website)

Who Are They?

Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Luminex owns over 300 patents worldwide including over 120 in the United States alone. Its xTAG and MultiCode-RTx Technologies serve a wide range of clinical applications, including infectious disease testing, providing exceptional sensitivity and specificity, unmatched throughput flexibility, and increased assay speed. Luminex's xMAP Technology and its flexible, open-architecture design are used in a wide variety of applications, from academic and clinical research to biodefense and clinical diagnostics. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions.

What's New?

Since I last wrote about the company and the difference they were making, the FDA has approved Emergency Use Authorization for ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay. This will allow hospital professionals to determine the appropriate course of treatment for patients suspected of having COVID-19 within approximately two hours. TWO HOURS. From what I can gather, current tests can take anywhere from 6-24 hours to get results once the sample is in the lab. Some of this wait time is due to a backlog of tests, but there is not currently a program in place that is quicker than two hours. The ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay system is capable of running up to 144 tests per day, requiring no specialty training and minimal human interaction. Nachum "Homi" Shamir, President and CEO of Luminex had this to say:

"We are grateful to the FDA for this Emergency Use Authorization, which allows us to bring another cost-effective SARS-CoV-2 test from Luminex to labs and patients in dire need of quick, accurate results. We are scaling up production of this assay over the next three weeks to support hundreds of labs across the US and the rest of the globe. These labs are already operating the ARIES® System and should be able to get up and running very quickly as we make this test broadly available."

This is needed more than ever as the United States approaches 500,000 cases. New York saw its largest 1-day increase in deaths yet. I believe we are still a month away from the peak of this virus as far as the entire country is concerned. The most effective thing that can be done right now is increased testing and Luminex is helping out with that. I have no doubt in my mind there are well over 500,000 cases in the United States already, but due to lack of testing and speed of results, the numbers are not accurately reflected. Luminex is helping increase the number of tests being run, and the time it takes for results without putting a strain for new training on the end-user.

Q1 Revenue Pre-Release

Even though the full release is not scheduled to come out until May 11th, Luminex announced Q1 2020 revenues of just over $90 million, up approximately 10% over the Q1 of 2019 and approximately 8% above the top end of its previously communicated Q1 revenue guidance range of $82 to $84 million. Molecular Diagnostics Revenue landed at approximately $45 million. This up more than 25% vs. Q1 2019, driven by SARS-CoV-2 pandemic-related sales. The sample-to-answer business of approximately $26 million, up more than 50% vs. Q1 2019. There have been a record sample-to-answer system placements. Approximately 120 systems were sold or contracted, the majority of which were ARIES. Flow Cytometry revenue of more than $6 million which is about 40% down from Q1 2019. This changes to 20% down after adjusting for $2 million worth of confirmed orders that have not been able to be installed due to COVID-19. All efforts have been geared towards COVID-19 and increasing the speed and accuracy of test results.

What Does The Price Say?

On March 31st when I last wrote about the company, I noted that the breakout had not been confirmed and there was going to be some resistance around the $28.17 level. I am happy to report that we blew through that on the revenue news today. Not before a couple of tests off and around that number over the last week. Looking at the hourly chart below, you can see that there were multiple close touches and breaks at this level. Especially in the last couple of days. Today we the first day where we traded above this line almost the entire day (outside of the crazy volatility in the last hour) and closed above the line as well.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I stated that I would be a buyer when the breakout was confirmed, and between the wave of recent news, positive earnings release, and the stock blowing past these levels this morning, I purchased shares at $28.32 as the stock came back to earth after blowing the doors off opening almost 10% up. This stock is set to move and move quickly as it tries to close at 52-week highs. (Source: TC2000.com)

Placing stops in volatile markets is harder to do, but even more important. I have heard countless stories of people losing hundreds of thousands during this crash. So much of that can be eliminated with a stop. Taking the emotion out of a position is extremely important. We are all passionate about our stocks and hate to see them fall, but you can always buy back in once the market settles out. There is no need to lose more than 15-20% in any stock. Find a line of support, and set a firm line. It will help you more often than it will hurt you.

With regards to Luminex, and current market volatility I am placing two stops. The first of which is at $25.83. This is where I would see a portion of my shares and I would lose roughly 9% from my entry point. I would hold the remainder until the stock closed below $23.90 (roughly 15%). Important to note this is on a closing basis, not intra-day moves. This will protect my capital if the breakout is a head fake, and the price falls back to previous levels of support. (Source: TC2000.com)

Using stops is incredibly important in my opinion. I am happy to take criticism and answer any questions on the subject. Please do not hesitate to ask. If today is a sign of anything, it is that we are not out of the woods yet. The market is going to continue to remain volatile for some time. I would much rather see people lose thousands, instead of hundreds of thousands in times like these.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Luminex is doing its part to help the world out in this unprecedented crisis. As they get FDA emergency approval for their ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay, they are going to benefit financially from this crisis, which some people will hate to see, but you can tag along as a shareholder and reap some of the rewards yourself. Luminex is in the midst of a breakout and the May 11th earnings release will likely boost the stock further. I fully expect to see some earnings momentum help carry the stock over the next month. Stay safe out there and set your stops!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.