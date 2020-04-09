BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Is Likely To Terminate In Two Years

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is an oil trust that receives revenues from a portion of the oil produced by BP oil company (NYSE:BP) in the Prudhoe Bay Basin. BPT revenues are determined by a calculation set in place when the trust was formed. In addition to the values set in place when the trust was formed, the revenues BP pays to BPT are based on oil prices, AK taxes on oil, inflation, and productivity of the basin. Regardless of how much oil is produced, the trust will not receive revenues unless the average WTI price of oil for the quarter is high enough to pay the chargeable costs (adjusted for inflation) and taxes to the State of Alaska. This break-even price is published every year in the BPT annual report (10-k). Future break-even prices can be easily estimated assuming AK does not change their tax structure and assuming some reasonable inflation estimate. The table below shows break-even oil prices for BPT as reported in the annual 10-k (2016-2020) and estimated assuming no changes in tax structure and steady inflation of two percent per year (2021-2024).

Year BPT Break-even Oil Price 2016 32.25 2017 32.99 2018 39.26 2019 47.69 2020 54.34 2021 61.20 2022 72.52 2023 84.50 2024 96.92

The largest reason for the annual increase in the above table is due to the chargeable costs set in place when the trust was formed.

If oil prices for a quarter average below the price in the above table, there will be no revenues to the trust and no dividend to shareholders. Some may conjecture that oil prices will return to the $50-60 per barrel range, but even if this is the case the trust would still not pay dividends for long.

If WTI oil prices jumped to $90 per barrel today and stayed there, BPT would pay quarterly dividends of approximately $1.29 the next three quarters, $0.93 for the four quarters in 2021, $0.56 for the four quarters in 2022, $0.18 for the four quarters in 2023 and none after. This would be over $10, a great return at the current stock price.

The recent announcement of no dividend this month for BPT, is very likely the beginning of the end. With two years of no dividends the trust would terminate.

"The Trust will terminate if either (A) holders of at least 60% of the outstanding Units vote to terminate the Trust or (B) the net revenues from the Royalty Interest for two successive years are less than $1,000,000 per year" BPT 10-k

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently published their Short-Term Energy Outlook which includes estimated future West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price. The graph below shows the historic WTI price, and the EIA estimate looking forward. The graph shows that in 2020 and 2021, oil prices are not expected to rise enough to surpass the break-even price for the trust.

You will notice that the most recent quarter (Jan-Mar 2020) started with oil prices above the break-even threshold. Yet there was no dividend this month because the revenues to the trust are based on the average for the quarter.

It seems likely that oil prices will not be high enough to pay a dividend in the next two years, which would trigger a termination of BPT.

What keeps this stock price up is the historic dividend yield. Based on past dividends, it seems like a great value to those that do not take a closer look. This could keep BPT stock price inflated for some time to come. Also, BPT stock prices could rise with rising oil prices (even if the WTI price does not rise above the break-even point for BPT). I expect this stock to continue to trickle down as the zero dividend news earlier this month continues to spread. I suggest selling as soon as possible. There could be a resurgence in stock price in the next few months. However with each new zero dividend announcement, BPT stock price should drop further until it nears $1 or less. If you want to gamble on a resurgence in the next few months, you should still sell prior to the next dividend announcement expected sometime around July 6, 2020. Shorting this stock may be too expensive to be worth the risk, since many traders know the issues above and are betting on the drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.