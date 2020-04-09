Benefits And Pitfalls Of Higher-Leverage CEFs

We use the preferreds sector as a case study and highlight FLC which has an attractive combination of high leverage, no explicit leverage cap, strong historic returns and attractive valuation.

We look at how investors can gauge fund leverage as well as steer clear of the usual pitfalls that can lead to fund deleveraging.

Higher-leverage CEFs allow investors to maximize the beta or upside capture of their market view as well as increase total income.

In our last article we discussed the potential benefits of unleveraged CEFs in investor portfolios, particularly as options for the higher-quality allocation in a barbell portfolio. In the immortal words of Monty Python we want to touch on "something completely different" - the role of higher-leverage CEFs. And no, we are not suffering from a case of "market bipolar disorder" due to increased social distancing. Our view is that both unleveraged and higher-leverage CEFs can have useful roles in investor portfolios.

In this article we discuss how investors can navigate decisions around CEF leverage while steering clear of funds at increased likelihood of deleveraging. We use the preferreds CEF sector as a case study and highlight the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) for investors seeking out higher-leverage options. The fund offers an attractive combination of high leverage, no explicit leverage cap, strong historic returns and attractive relative discount valuation.

Ways to Boost Leverage Using Funds

Why would investors want to tilt towards higher-leverage CEFs? Some investors may have a bullish view on the underlying asset class while others may want to maximize income. Utilizing a higher-leverage security also leaves more cash to allocate towards a higher-quality portion of the portfolio - potentially leading to greater amount of "dry powder" for a future rebalancing.

There are several different ways to boost exposure using additional leverage which split into explicit and implicit methods. Explicit leverage is the traditional method of trading on margin where the investor explicitly borrows cash from the brokerage. This method is arguably less popular because of the added complexity but also because of high margin rates offered by some brokerages - often higher than the yield on the target investment - which don't make sense in the context of an income portfolio. Interactive Brokers is a more common alternative here given their low margin rates - just 1.5% above Fed Funds and lower for larger loans.

Investors can also utilize implicit leverage using funds that use leverage themselves. There are many available options here such as some mutual funds. An example here is the Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX) - a fund that has bested other mutual funds in the sector by 1% per annum in the last 10 years but also the municipal CEF sector by 0.4% per annum. Open-end funds have to maintain at least 300% asset coverage (i.e. below 33% leverage) at all times which acts as a sharp constraint leading most mutual funds to stay pretty far enough from it in their portfolios.

Another option are funds-of-funds, that is, funds that hold, in part or whole, other funds while utilizing leverage. A CEF with a partial allocation to other CEFs is the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP). This fund holds leveraged securities as well as using additional leverage - to the tune of 23% as of the last report. Another CEF familiar to income investors is the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) which combines S&P 500 futures alongside a credit and mortgage portfolio.

There are also passive ETFs and mutual funds with fixed leverage mandates that are particularly common in the equity space such as the stalwart ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO). Direxion also offers a number of leveraged monthly-rebalanced fixed-income mutual funds such as the Monthly High Yield Bull 1.2x Fund (MUTF:DXHYX).

Leverage and CEFs

In this article we stick to CEFs and discuss a number of issues investors should be aware of when thinking about CEF leverage.

First, it's useful to quantify how leverage drives the amount of total assets that the investor has exposure to. We plot the amount of total assets in the chart below given $100 of net assets versus a particular leverage level. While the difference between 20% and 30% leverage may sound small in actuality, it means that with $100 the investor controls $18 more assets with a 10% increase in leverage ($143 vs. $125) - a sizable increase.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

How can investors go about tilting towards higher-leverage CEFs? There are two main difficulties in selecting higher-leverage CEFs. First, is the simple fact that identifying how much leverage a given CEF has is not trivial. The fund's leverage changes on a daily basis because the value of total assets moves with the market while the amount of borrowings changes only infrequently. Few CEFs publish their leverage or asset coverage figures on a daily basis and aggregate sites like CEFConnect can be months out of date. It is possible to calculate live leverage figures, something that we do on the service for some funds, with the important caveat that the fund's assumed borrowing amount can be a bit out of date.

The second important factor investors should consider when leaning towards higher-leverage CEFs is the impact of asset coverage rules. This is because lower asset prices will drive asset coverage lower and leverage higher. And if the fund faces a hard asset coverage constraint, then it may be forced to deleverage - an unwelcome outcome that not only reduces earnings but also the potential market beta or upside capture.

When could CEFs be required to deleverage? There are basically four scenarios that we can think of:

Asset coverage breaches for CEFs with public debt or preferred stock outstanding due to the Investment Company Act

Asset coverage breaches on private credit facilities or repos due to privately negotiated covenants

Any explicit asset coverage or leverage cap mandate in the fund's prospectus

Discretionary decision by the fund manager to deleverage in order to lower fund volatility or to take a market view

Two of these are easy to track and two of them are hard. It's easy to figure out whether the fund has public debt or preferred stocks and it's easy to glance at the prospectus for any hard leverage cap mandate. However, what covenants there are in the privately negotiated credit facility and whether the fund manager will take active steps to shed assets is much harder. Thankfully, however, these two drivers are less common reasons for deleveraging in our view.

A Look At The Preferreds CEF Sector

In this section we take a look at CEF leverage in the preferreds sector as a case study. Most funds in the sector report their borrowings on a daily or monthly basis which gives us some confidence in the figures. We use the daily NAVs to calculate the daily leverage estimates.

In the chart below we plot our estimate of fund effective leverage as of Wednesday close. The two outliers here are the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) which deleveraged partially in March and the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) - a term fund that partially deleveraged as well alongside the other three Nuveen funds despite its already low leverage.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Investor Tool

As we suggest above, however, gauging leverage levels is only the start of the analysis. Unless investors believe that asset prices are going up in a straight line from here, they should also tilt towards funds with a lower likelihood of forced deleveraging in case we experience another drawdown. None of the funds have public debt or preferred stock outstanding which limits this vulnerability in the sector and we aren't privy to manager views or privately negotiated covenants.

What we do have, however, and which, in our view, is much more important are leverage mandates as mentioned in each fund prospectus. In the table below we show leverage mandate details from an extract of our CEF Investor Tool. An entry of "38% lvrg cap" means the fund will target a daily leverage cap of 38%.

To summarize the table:

Nuveen funds have a 38% leverage cap

The First Trust fund has a 40% leverage cap

The John Hancock funds have a 50% leverage cap

The Flaherty & Crumrine funds have no leverage cap

The Cohen & Steers funds have no leverage cap.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Investor Tool

It is no surprise that the five funds that we know that have deleveraged in March were all funds with a lower leverage cap - either 38% or 40%. And, of course, not having a leverage cap is no guarantee that the fund will not have to deleverage but it is certainly a stronger signal.

What is the conclusion of this analysis?

The two fund families in the preferreds CEF sector that tilt towards higher leverage are The Flaherty & Crumrine funds that boast leverage in the high 30s with no explicit leverage cap and the John Hancock funds that have leverage in the low 40s alongside a 50% leverage cap. The John Hancock funds came very close to this cap during the past drawdown by virtue of their higher portfolio volatility and high starting leverage.

Out of all these funds we like the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund the best. Alongside 38% leverage and no explicit leverage cap, the fund closed Wednesday at a 1.6% discount versus the sector 2.7% premium. The fund boasts distribution coverage in the high 90s as of the last report, below-average fee and 5-year NAV return that has outperformed the sector by 1% per annum while maintaining below-average volatility.

Conclusion

Investors who want to maximize total return or income may find it appealing to tilt toward higher-leverage CEFs. However, it is important to keep an eye on potential drivers of fund deleveraging which would act against investor interests by lowering fund beta and total earnings. Such drivers of deleveraging are often "hidden in plain sight" in the fund prospectus or by virtue of the fund's chosen leverage instruments. Looking out for these important details is more likely to lead to investor success.

