The Bottom Is In - What Are You Waiting For?

In my March 18 article of this year, I wrote that “we’re not out of the woods yet but get ready.” My buy signal on the market that was in place for just under 11 years finally flashed a sell signal on Feb. 26, 2019.

During those 11 years, earnings increased for the S&P 500 every year. There were other indicators to follow for sure, but earnings were the very best one. Not only actual earnings but earnings expectations.

During my 23 years as an analyst and professional money manager, I have found that stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectations, both up and own. It's as simple as that.

My buy signal on the SP 500 had been in place since March 27, 2009, when I stated in my weekly newsletter "that a new bull market had been born."

My buy signal did take a quick two-week vacation in late 2018 however when the Fed started to hike interest rates at a pace much faster than the market was ready for. We went into a quick bear market at the time, but the buy signal was back on by the first week of 2019. 2019 ended up being a very good year for the market.

When we began 2020, it appeared that we would have another record year of earnings. Earnings for the S&P 500 ended up at around $163 per share in 2019. The analyst consensus estimate was for $176 per share in 2020 and $196 per share for 2021. It looked it would be quite easy for the bull to continue as long as these estimates held up.

My target price for 2020 at the beginning of the year was 3,382. We hit 3,393 on Feb. 19, 2020, but the market looked poised to go higher as earnings estimates for 2021 were $196 at the time. My target price for 2021 was 3,705 at the time. But then a tiny little virus called corona arrived in America.

On Feb. 27 of this year, Goldman Sachs put out a research report that stated that there would be zero growth in S&P 500 earning for 2020. That meant that the S&P would earn the same $163 per share that it earned in 2019. This was a shocking report and a warning to take note of. If Goldman was right, this lowered the target price for the 2020 S&P 500 to a range of 2,600-2800.

While Goldman’s estimate was now $163 for S&P 500 earnings, the consensus estimate remained at about $175 per share. Either Goldman’s estimate was a big outlier, or the consensus number was way behind the curve. It soon became apparent that the former had more credibility than the latter. The consensus was obviously behind the curve.

At the same time, the consensus estimate for 2021 remained at $194 per share. This number did not make sense to me as it was becoming obvious that all of the earnings estimates at the time would be shoved back by two to three quarters. I lowered my 2020 estimate to $162 per share and my 2021 estimate to $185. I also lowered my S&P 500 target prices.

My new target price for 2020 S&P 500 was now 2,592. I also took my 2021 S&P 500 target price down to 3,145. At that time, I also began to deploy some inverse funds as hedges in the portfolios that I manage. I initially bought a double-short inverse ETF on the DJIA (DXD). That worked out really well. I also added some inverse Nasdaq (QID) and inverse S&P 500 ETFs (SDS).

I also stated in that article that I had my defense on the field. I addition to this I stated that this current crisis will be temporary and that this is not another 2008-2009. This crisis will be a temporary hit to our economy. I also said that I firmly believe that the market and economy will recover quite nicely once this virus burns out.

So where are we now?

The very best evidence that I can show you right now are several charts that clearly show that the market has bottomed.

Let’s begin with the DJIA. It's now forming a sideways trend (after a downtrend). This is now a bottoming trend ranging between about 20,000 to 22,000.

The chart of the S&P 500 is clearly bottoming. Remember, a sideways trend usually needs to form before a new uptrend can begin. Sometimes you see “V”-shaped recoveries like the one in late 2018-early 2019, but they are unusual.

The Nasdaq is building a solid base.

One of the leaders down in the DJIA, Boeing (BA), is not only building a bottom, but it's attempting a new uptrend. I called the bottom of BA at $100 per share in my March 19, 2019, article. I also stated that this was a good sign for the DJIA as Boeing is a big component of the Dow 30 index.

The banking sector is putting in a nice bottom.

Even the beleaguered energy sector is putting in a bottom.

How about the retail sector? I see the same pattern there.

Even one of the sectors that's at the epicenter of the earthquake that has hit our economy is bottoming. Believe it or not, the travel/leisure sector is bottoming. How much more evidence do you need?

OK, here are some more: How about the airline sector?

The hotel sector.

The industrial sector. Look at the move in Caterpillar and Deere.

Let’s not forget the auto sector.

How about Basic Materials?

And finally, the technology sector.

What would it take for these firm technical bottoms to collapse and start another leg down? Another acceleration of coronavirus here in America and an even longer shutdown of the U.S. economy. The virus finally peaking, but that looks like a real longshot right now. That does not mean that we cannot re-test those bottoms, however.

I stated in my last article that a new bull market is being born. What's the latest due date? As soon as these sideways trends begin to turn up. That should not be too far off. The market will recover and rebound well before the economy rebounds. The market is a forward-looking indicator. My current target price for the S&P 500 over the next 6-12 months is now:

(2021) $175 X 17.0 = 2,975 S&P 500 Target Price

This is an extremely conservative estimate. My current EPS estimate for 2021 is well below the consensus on the street. My multiple of 17X also is conservative in this current low-interest rate environment. This current estimate gives me plenty of reasons to add to my current holdings, however.

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to 4 unconstrained model portfolios, daily live trades (if any), and a weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter. This newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on 3/27/2009. That BUY SIGNAL has been in place for almost 11 years, but, what are we saying now? We seek out the Best Stocks Now for each portfolio. At times we deploy inverse funds for protection. All this comes from a professional money manager and analyst with over 22 years of experience in the business. Try it for free for two weeks. Join us today and get instant access to everything mentioned above.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.