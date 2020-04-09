Stocks To Buy If Reality Returns, Part I - MongoDB

We're at Neutral today on valuation but we will consider moving to Buy on a material pullback in the market at large.

MongoDB is one of our picks. This is a high-growth cloud software business with fundamentals that are better than they first appear.

Now as the market races back up ahead of the real economy we consider what to buy should we see another market decline.

Only two weeks back we were writing about stocks to buy when the selling stopped. Well, it stopped, we bought.

About MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB) is one of the new, post-SQL database vendors. Back in the days of yore when some of our number here at Cestrian Capital Research worked in IT, if you wanted a database you could have pretty much any color as long as it was expensive. Your "don't get fired for buying" choices were IBM (IBM) DB2 (expensive), Microsoft (MSFT) SQL Server (expensive) or Oracle (ORCL) (expensive). Between the vendors and their server-room-inhabiting-adherants, countervailing propaganda bordering on the religious broke out.

Anyway like everything it touches, once the Internet arrived in database-land, everything changed. First in the early 2000s you had MySQL which, although still using SQL query format, was a whole lot cheaper than the above behemoths. In a now-familiar routine, CTOs everywhere said "urgh, open source, it will never take off". Most investors agreed. "It'll never make it past $50m of revenue!" cried some. Well, it did take off. Although to be fair, as an independent, it never made it past $50m of revenue. But it did sell for a then-unheard-of 20x revenue - a cool $1bn acquisition for a tiny Swedish open-source business. In the middle of the financial crisis. To the grouchiest of old-line tech companies, Sun Microsystems. Which itself ended up being acquired by ORCL. And so the circle completed, database Goliath ended up owning mini database David.

Internet 2.0, emerging from the crisis, brought its own new crop of database vendors, many using so-called "NoSQL" query structures in order to be more scalable, have a lighter footprint, and cheaper to deploy. MDB is one of the leaders of this crop. You will find its product in many corporates and many datacenters. Many of the websites you use will have MDB products sat behind them.

Let's take a look at the financials and see how it is shaping up now that those Internet 2.0 "class of 2012" companies are all maturing.

Summary Financials

At first glance the numbers don't look so hot.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Growth is slowing a little, gross margin isn't wonderful at 70% - a good software company will usually be 80% plus - positive EBITDA is still nowhere in sight, and the net cash position looks like it's heading toward a net debt position. Not so good.

But this is a case where looking at income statement items alone is misleading - that's true for most SaaS / cloud software companies - Salesforce.com chief among them.

That's because the smarter companies among them have learned from ORCL that what you want to do is get a whole lot of money upfront from your customers. The old perpetual license wolf, in millenials' clothing.

Let's look closely at the operating leverage working through MDB's numbers.

In FY1/20 the company added $155m of new revenue (a mix of new name customers, old customers spending more, and old customers renewing). That delivered $103m of new gross profit. Now on the one hand, that cost $152m of additional operating costs - so you would say that was bad. Spend more to get less. That's not how growth companies should work, once they're in scale mode. They should be spending less to get more.

But look more closely. That's what MDB is doing. For that $103m additional gross profit in FY1/20, it cost only $33m more unlevered pretax free cashflow (EBITDA minus capex minus change in working capital). And THAT is because the change in working capital is positive ie. they get a cash inflow from working capital, not a cash outflow. And that is because they charge customers upfront, but deliver the software as service over months and years. Larry Ellison would be proud.

In FY1/19, $70m of new gross profit cost only $13m of additional unlevered pretax free cashflow. In FY1/18, $38m new gross profit cost $6m.

You get the picture.

So this business is growing quickly, and its efficiency (dollars spent per dollar of growth) is improving. You just can't see it in the income statement. Which means it's likely to be mispriced come a market correction. If there ever is one. (We're bullish on the market. But this is crazy-up right now in our view).

Here's the valuation right now.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The only metric that matters with this kind of stock is revenue multiple, trailing and forward. We assume above that revenue growth next year is half last year's growth, a result of the present cessation in general spending. That might prove cautious or not, we don't know. But at 15x forward revenue for a 30% grower with a cash-scalable model, that's with the scope of what passes for acceptable right now. Plus, it's likely the company could be acquired by a major in the medium term, so you have some un-modellable upside there too.

One thing to look out for is that given the thin net cash position, you might expect either an equity raise or a convertible debt instrument to be issued soon. In a down market that can hurt the stock (in an up market, probably gets brushed off).

If the market corrects, this one is a stock we're going to be looking more closely at. Stay tuned.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 9 April 2020.

