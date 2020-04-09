New Games From Riot Games Makes Tencent More Attractive

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) only paid $400 million to purchase a 93% stake in Riot Games in 2011. It bought the other remaining 7% in 2015. Riot Games’ MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title, League of Legends has estimated lifetime revenue of around $20 billion. We remain long on Tencent partly because Riot Games became very successful with just one video game. Yes, Supercell is also a very successful acquired subsidiary of Tencent. However, Supercell’s annual revenue do not come from just one game.

Going forward, the diversification of Riot Games could help TCEHY wiggle its way up to $58. This price target is feasible. It's just a bit higher than Tencent's current 52-week high of $53.75.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Why Investors Should Care

You should buy more TCEHY shares because Riot Games is coming up with new games. Riot Games is abandoning its one-game (League of Legends) approach. Riot coming up with new hit games will further fortify Tencent’s no. 1 rank in global video games revenue. As you can see from the screenshot below, Riot Games has matured up to its the plural sound of its name.

(Source: Riot Games)

New games from Riot are infantile tailwinds that can grow and make up for the still-strong-but-weakening tailwind from League of Legends. New games can help offset the declining annual revenue of League of Legends. From a peak of $2.9 billion in 2016, League of Legends’ revenue for 2019 was only $1.5 billion. We can attribute this decline to mobile MOBA games like Mobile Legends and Tencent’s own Honor of Kings.

(Source: Forbes/SuperData Research)

The upcoming release of League of Legends’ mobile port, WildRift could elevate Riot Games as one of the world’s top-grossing mobile games company. Tencent’s Chinese MOBA Honor of Kings is a knock-off mobile version of League of Legends. Honor of Kings is limited to China but it remains among the globe’s top-grossing video games. As per SensorTower’s estimates, Honor of Kings’ 2019 gross revenue from iOS devices was $1.43 billion. Unfortunately, the English version of Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor failed to find international success. Tencent has abandoned Arena of Valor in favor of Riot Games’ mobile port, League of Legends – Wild Rift.

The continuing global sucess of League of Legends is proof that Riot Games knows how to attract/retain the loyalty of international gamers. We are optimistic that Riot Games can make Wild Rift competitive against the current no.1 English mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends.

New Games From Riot Looks Very Promising

Record Twitch views for the Closed-Beta test of Valorant convinced us that it has the potential to contribute $500 million to $1 billion per year to Riot Games/Tencent’s topline. The first day of Closed Beta test of Valorant showed its rosy future commercial viability. It equaled Fortnite’s black hole event’s 1.7 million viewers on Twitch.

(Source: twitchstats.net)

Our optimism over Valorant is also because enterprising individuals can sell their Closed Beta keys (for Valorant) for more than $100 on eBay (EBAY). This scalping exists because there are many gamers desperate to join the Closed Beta test of Valorant. The huge interest from the gaming community is a clear signal that Valorant could reach Fortnite or PUBG-like success.

(Source: Motek Moyen/eBay)

Aside from Valorant, the mobile launch of Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra reinforces the tailwind from Riot Games. Mobile is the biggest growth driver of video games. Investors should buy more TCEHY because Riot Games is now focusing on mobile gamers. Going forward, Riot Games foray into mobile gaming can also make up for the declining revenue of Supercell. The chart below shows Supercell is losing steam. Aside from Brawl Stars, Supercell has failed to release another new game that could be called a commercial success. Most of Supercell’s revenue still comes from its old games, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

(Source: Statista)

The diversification of Riot Games will boost Tencent’s PC and mobile games portfolios. Going forward, new games from Riot Games can increase Tencent’s quarterly revenue of 106 billion yuan ($15.03 billion). Two or three years from now, Valorant and other new games from Riot Games could help Tencent achieve $17 billion in quarterly revenue.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Potential Economic Benefits

Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch is fading. Valorant is therefore perfect timing from Riot Games. Gamers got bored with Overwatch. Valorant could make them fall in love again with class-based, team-based shooting game. Yes, Valorant is free-to-play like League of Legends. Riot Games will just sell premium skins, weapons, and heroes to monetize it. The freemium approach propelled League of Legends to lifetime revenue of $20 billion. There were around 80 million players of League of Legends in 2019. Using the $1.5 billion 2019 revenue, we can derive the yearly ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) as $18.75.

The freemium should also work in Valorant. Based on its immediate success at Twitch, Valorant could easily attract 30 to 50 million monthly active players. It will take some time before Valorant can match League of Legends yearly ARPU. However, its feasible that this new game can deliver $10 yearly ARPU on its first year. Multiply $10 by 30 million and that’s $300 million. Add to this the additional freemium sales from a localized China version and Valorant emerges as a believable $500 million/year game.

Margins-wise, Valorant is going to be a winner. Riot Games copied the classes-based idea from Activision's (ATVI) Overwatch and gave Valorant the old school vibe/gameplay/design of Counter-Strike. Taking ideas from other people’s games is fair practice. It also costs less to develop copied games than making original concept titles. We are highly confident that Riot Games did not spend too much on developing Valorant. League of Legends was also Riot Games’ rework of the original DOTA mod of Activision's Warcraft 3 PC game.

Teamfight Tactics Mobile (which is also inspired by a game made by another company) is another freemium title that monetizes via in-app purchases. Tencent’s own auto chess mobile game, Chess Rush, is a commercial failure. This is probably why Tencent prodded Riot to release a mobile version of Teamfight Tactics. Going forward, Teamfight Tactics Mobile could replicate the PC version’s success.

Legends of Runeterra is again obviously inspired by Activision's Hearthstone. Activision's card deck battle game is declining and Riot Games is positioning Legends of Runeterra as the better alternative. Riot Games is good at reworking other people's original games. We believe Legends of Runeterra could become a modest commercial hit. It could perhaps contribute $10 or $15 million/month to Tencent.

Conclusion

The expansion to mobile and the new games by Riot Games are compelling reasons to raise our bets on Tencent. We believe Riot Games will not repeat Tencent’s international blunders over Arena of Valor and Chess Rush. The free-to-play Valorant will have better longevity than the pay-to-play Overwatch. Freemium is now the best way to monetize video games. The world’s top-grossing games today are all free-to-play (but with in-app purchases) titles.

No thanks to COVID-19, Tencent stock is again trading below April 2019 price levels. This is an unjust aberration. TCEHY is being valued at lower TTM P/E GAAP ratios than less successful, much smaller companies like Zynga (ZNGA) and Glu Mobile (GLUU). It is illogical for investors to give struggling GLUU a Trailing P/E valuation of 100.33x while TCEHY only gets 35.05x.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As the no. 1 video games company, Tencent is the obvious biggest beneficiary of the surge in video games activities during this global pandemic. Billions of people in government-mandated quarantines are now keeping themselves entertained by playing games.

The surge in number of gamers consequently leads to more potential spenders. The more players making in-app purchases, the better it is for Tencent. The COVID-19 pandemic is a massive tragedy but we cannot deny that it is boosting the fortunes of video games companies. We therefore highly recommend buying more Tencent shares during this awful pandemic period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, ZNGA, ATVI, GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.