Sydney Airport: The Time To Buy Is When There's Blood In The Streets

Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) is a monopoly asset which derives its revenue by charging passengers a fee for using the airport and participating in the profits generated from commerce that takes place in the airport: Duty-Free, Retail, Car Park, Hotel, Leasing offices. Sydney Airport provides consistent growth and downside protection through its (I) long-term contracts with airlines and tenants, (II) CPI or higher escalation on commercial revenues, and (III) growth initiatives in terminal 2/3.

Sydney Airport is indeed a dominant Australian infrastructure asset but is facing severe short-term challenges from COVID-19. Sydney airport owns the most productive retail space in the country, although it may have to provide rent relief given the sharp fall in passenger numbers associated with COVID-19 and the 14- day self-isolation for all international passengers. Its property business is fully let, delivering solid annual increases, it is accretively adding hotel rooms, and its car-parking business delivers good margins, although the growth outlook is modest. Sydney airports challenges include the uncertain impact and duration of COVID-19, the viability of airlines and the likely re-basing of the FY20 distribution. However, its compelling valuation level and divided yield provide downside protection for investors.

I believe Sydney Airport is a defensive asset class with long dated cash flows, and despite short term traffic disruption, key growth drivers will return, and medium to longer term fundamentals should remain largely intact. The airport benefits from limited long-distance transport alternatives, close proximity to the central business district, with good road and rail access, and efficiencies generated from a large scale of operations. It has strong operating leverage and it is currently benefiting from low interest rates and minimal tax bill.

Sydney Airport is Australia's busiest airport, handling more than 40 million passenger movements and nearly half a million metric tons of freight each year. While lacking space for another runway, the airport could accommodate passenger growth for decades with use of larger aircraft, off-peak time slots, and optimized operations. Since 2000, the passenger count has increased by 50%, while aircraft movements have increased just 6%. Management believes the airport can accommodate a 50% increase in passenger numbers without changing operating regulations.

Solid Liquidity position:

According to its recent update on 23 March 2020, the company has approximately $2 billion of available funds which more than cover the approximately $1.3 billion of expiring debt and around $550 million of capex and opex (FY19) over the next 12 months. In addition, despite the strength of its balance sheet, Sydney Airport is in the process of reviewing its entire capex program for 2020, with the objective of only continuing with critical projects and deferring less critical projects until further clarity is gained regarding the persistence of the current travel impacts. Furthermore, the company announced that it will focus on eliminating all of its discretionary spending in order to keep operational costs to a minimum.

Historically, major events like 9/11, SARS, and the GFC impacted traffic numbers in the short term but, over time, traffic always recovered to reach new highs as shown below. And the long-term growth factors remain in place: rising incomes, more efficient and cheaper flights, and the airport's place as Australia's gateway to the world. When this crisis subsides, I believe traffic growth to quickly rebound to its long-term growth trend of around 4%.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Bloomberg

The below table illustrates stable growth in Sydney Airport’s distribution over the last five years which was driven by strong passenger volume growth, an increase in aeronautical charges, and an increase in commercial revenues (retail, car park, leasing). In addition, Sydney Airport also received an investment grade credit rating from two rating agencies (S&P/Moody’s). It's reasonable to assume that the 2020 dividend will be cut heavily but, when traffic normalizes, Sydney Airport's distribution should grow faster than passenger growth due to the business's operating leverage.

Source: Company presentation

Projection:

While I am confident that Sydney Airport’s earnings would eventually recover and the valuation multiple would re-rate upwards to its previous level, the timing of this is important in determining an investor's annualized return.

I have constructed some illustrative projections below to show that a reasonably conservative scenario would still provide an upside potential of around 30%.

Source: Company Filings and Author’s estimates

The key assumption here is that revenues will fall 32% in 2020, driven by 90% and 50% fall in aeronautical, retail, and car park revenue for Q2 and Q3 and 25% fall in property revenue in 2020. I then forecast a V shape recovery in 2021 to its 2019 level. This includes a larger decline than the Great Financial Crisis, where Sydney Airport’s revenues and EBITDA increased around 5% from 2008 and 2009.

I am also conservatively assuming costs will stay almost flat in 2020 and actually increase in 2021. Along with other reasonable assumptions, my projections show Sydney Airport’s EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow will recover in FY21 due to its monopoly position and people’s pent-up demand for travel.

Valuation:

Sydney Airport’s shares are trading on a 15.9x EV/EBITDA multiple (FY22) and a 5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 8%: Sydney Airport shares were trading routinely at above 20x before the Covid-19 crisis.

I believe this represents a solid, attractive return, given the conservative nature of my assumptions, and the uniqueness of Sydney Airport as a high-quality asset. I believe there is a meaningful possibility of positive surprises, for example, if revenues do not deteriorate as much as I assume.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.