My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update: 50 Holdings, 11 Buys, 5.55% Yield, Holding Strong

Dividend safety is paramount and should be controlled as much as possible.

I collected $1,829 in dividends during March which was my best month ever recorded. It feels like a Pyrrhic victory however with equity prices continuing to drop.

Introduction

Welcome to my March 2020 review for my dividend growth portfolio. For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and I during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. Currently 34, I have approximately 25 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Commentary

First and foremost, this is a health and humanitarian crisis. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, scientists and other health professionals for being on the front lines defending us against this terrible virus. Many of whom have already given the ultimate sacrifice against this invisible enemy.

I also want to thank all of the other people on the front lines - especially the ones who did not ask to be there. These are your package and food delivery drivers, grocery clerks, shelf-stockers and the list goes on (the front-line workers at places like Amazon, UPS, FedEx, Walmart, Target, Costco, etc). These essential workers didn't choose to be on the front lines but here we are. Without their hard work during this trying time things would be a lot less comfortable at home.

It's not hard to imagine how difficult it would be if you showed up to the store to get much-needed supplies and no one showed up to work because of the risks.

To say March was a tough month would be an understatement. Rapid escalation of coronavirus cases, a cluster of a Federal response, two emergency Fed rate cuts, massive bailout plan, millions unemployed on a weekly level, market collapse, isolation and lockdown.

Lessons Learned

Assets all fall during a panic, there is no ballast. Having bond ETFs being down 50 cents on the dollar of my equities is not much solace.

Anything with debt and high yield was especially hit hard, many REITs including top-notch (formerly?) rated SPG.

Avoid adding more near market tops, fine with staying invested but not adding new money.

No company or western government has any plan with a pandemic or other black swan.

Companies are pausing buybacks at the exact wrong time.

3 weeks away from economic collapse at any time.

My confidence as an investor has definitely been shook though I will first point out I haven't sold anything. It's simply been incredible to watch the volatility that we saw during the early part of the month. Having multiple circuit breaker days in a row with zero price discovery was simply amazing to actually see. It was also a stark reminder that in a panic all the rules are thrown out the door. All the little data points - including ones I have used - like asset correlation and future earnings growth rates become instantly irrelevant.

How do you value a company when the earnings are about to fall off a cliff? The market has been an absolute lunatic rebounding so immediately from its recent lows. It's actually been heartbreaking seeing 6+ million people lose their jobs and the market having an UP day. What kind of bizarro world are we living in?

Again, it was simply amazing in the dictionary sense of watching REITs and other high-yield instruments swinging down 20% on some days, day after day. I stepped in front of the black swan train just a month ago by picking up shares at then high-yielding lodging REITs. Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) suspended their dividend during March and their share prices have also cratered.

It's been disheartening to see that collectively we are about 3 weeks away from economic collapse without a major governmental response. The bailout train has started once again with QE unlimited, 0% interest rates and a $2T package. Right now, I also don't believe that will be the last one as the Fed is trying to essentially swallow all of the lost productivity in the largest economy in the world.

The airlines in particular have caught a lot of flak for having spent all their free cash flow over the past decade on stock buybacks then having their hands out for money. Perhaps they should have skipped that daily latte or pulled themselves up by their bootstraps. In any event, here we are once again bailing out industries and distorting any price discovery.

We've also learned that by and large western governments fumbled the size and scope of the crisis and are going to exacerbate the financial effects in the process. We still don't have a cohesive national plan; some states have been taking it seriously while others do not. Having some states on lockdown while others allow citizens to continue freely is like having a peeing section in a pool (not mine but loved reading that).

Lastly for all of the talk about corporate balance sheets and all of the cash companies hold, there have been a parade of news stories about cut dividends and stopped buyback programs. From an emotional level I understand it, but this is the exact wrong time to be stopping a buyback program if your shares are down 20-40%. From a contrarian point of view, when companies embark on enormous buyback programs that's the time to run.

I want to be adding more Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Starbucks (SBUX), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), etc. But right now, I think they are all too expensive after the market bounce. After the S&P dropped 35% and then rebounding to about 20% down, I don't think is discount enough. The market has violently reacted before we've seen any real glimmer of GDP, earnings or any stabilization of the unemployment picture. I'm also a bit more cynical after having lived with my family in lockdown for just about a month now also. My commentary last month was still a bit bullish and after seeing all of the news unfold, I'm a hell of a lot less optimistic right now. Until we actually see any kind of stabilization, let alone green chutes from this process, my personal target for any kind of buying is when the S&P drops to 2,000.

2,000 would represent about a 40% decline from the recent market high. Stocks were generally overvalued prior to all of this, maybe in the range of 20% or so which is also where we currently sit. Earnings are about to come down greatly for at least Q1 and Q2 so another 20% off of that value actually seems appropriate. Markets tend to overshoot in both directions so that would also give some credence to those figures. That said - it's been supremely clear the direction is for the Fed and any fiscal stimulus to try and swallow the economic damage being done.

March continued the falling off a cliff. Finished the month around $270k in value after finishing February at $330k. That tally also doesn't full encapsulate all of the "interesting" places visited during the month. My portfolio was down much more than that final number mid-month.

From what I could control, this month was a success so let's get into it.

Dividend Increases

None

Dividend Cuts

Chatham Lodging suspended their dividend

Apple Hospitality suspended their dividend

Preview for April but the Global X high yield funds have lowered their distributions

2020 Goals

My goals section seems a little silly at this point with where we are. These are times we haven't seen in a century and all of my goals generally require a "normal" and not panicked market. I'm going to stick with them in the optimism that the repercussions, while severe, will hopefully be short-lived.

The one other point I'll make is always around position size and not being too reliant on one holding or sector. There are parts of my portfolio, yours too perhaps, that have simply blown up in the past month and this is where portfolio construction and management skills will help.

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. Currently 9.8%. By the end of 2020, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $17,000. I'm sitting at $14,750 currently Looking to achieve an average monthly dividend of $1,400. Currently $1,208 (up 10% MoM). I want to suffer no dividend cuts. This blew up in March and I have no control over. Apple Hospitality and Chatham Lodging halted their dividends as virtually no one is staying in hotels.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business?

What's the expected growth?

What are the risks and downside?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF? There needs to be something materially different that isn't readily duplicated with another product. This could be a yield that I can't easily get or some major upside potential / limited downside that can be defined. An example could be seeing P/E mean reversion as part of a thesis.

Is this a trade? Is this something I would hold through thick and thin or something that I can make some nice yield from and later trade if the price is right?

Are we near an all-time high? Coronavirus showed how quick we can plummet. One fallout from this experience may be avoiding adding new money when we are near new highs.

Company-Specific Factors

What's do the earnings and revenue growth look like?

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Is the sum of the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder rule > 10%. High yield investments may get a pass on this. Like mentioned above, I want some additional "kicker" that can provide additional upside with less risk.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required. A company with a moat should be analyzed to see how easily its moat can be disrupted.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to investigate is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (13+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. First and foremost - I really don't want to sell shares.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Thesis not panning out

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity, so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. Think "Selling into Strength". I may put in a limit order to sell, tailing a stock upwards until financial gravity kicks in. I may write an out-of-the-money covered call.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card, I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be companies with management issues or criminal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Seems like a good time to close out a trade stock (non-core holding).

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase (this also works for ETFs). The increase in amount gives a quick, "at a glance" view into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running quite well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've front-run a dividend increase several times already with Altria Group, Starbucks, Corning (GLW), Prudential Financial (PRU), Home Depot and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. This is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't in the nosebleeds like they are today.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article, where I give the full list of these companies.

Dividend Reinvestment

Now that I have commission-free trades, it doesn't really matter whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll generally leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis. This is also generally when I have ample cash (5%+ in my portfolio). Reinvestment is essentially on for everything after the plummet.

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

Here's my table showing reinvestment statuses. Items show up in here when reinvestment is either on or the current price is below my basis. I have reinvestment off specifically for the pure small percentage holding with a high yield (APLE, CLDT and PEI-D).

Name Ticker DRIP Basis Current Share Price Reinvest On? Apple AAPL $114.79 $264.80 Yes AbbVie ABBV $73.97 $78.14 Yes Abbott Laboratories ABT $86.27 $84.04 Yes Apple Hospitality APLE $14.71 $7.86 No Brookfield Asset Management BAM $45.07 $33.80 Yes BlackRock BLK $439.42 $447.26 Yes Bank of Montreal BMO $67.50 $52.96 Yes Bank of Nova Scotia BNS $52.20 $40.06 Yes Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT $16.38 $6.25 No Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM $76.00 $60.09 Yes Cisco Systems CSCO $45.38 $41.44 Yes Walt Disney DIS $94.40 $100.32 Yes Global X US SuperDividend DIV $22.24 $13.24 Yes Cohen & Steers Opportunity CEF FOF $10.85 $10.29 Yes Corning GLW $22.21 $20.49 Yes Home Depot HD $135.21 $196.51 Yes XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF HYLB $49.82 $44.06 Yes iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV $26.49 $22.65 Yes Johnson & Johnson JNJ $116.11 $141.48 Yes JPMorgan Chase JPM $85.93 $93.26 Yes Mastercard MA $205.62 $269.45 Yes Medtronic MDT $70.80 $98.11 Yes Global X MLP ETF MLPA $7.78 $3.37 Yes Altria MO $41.01 $39.93 Yes Microsoft MSFT $147.13 $165.00 Yes Nike NKE $15.04 $85.55 Yes Realty Income O $44.11 $53.22 Yes Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% PEI-D $20.05 $4.05 No Global X Preferred ETF PFFD $25.30 $22.52 Yes Prudential Financial PRU $76.54 $54.83 Yes iShares mREIT ETF REM $40.12 $19.96 Yes Royal Bank of Canada RY $74.00 $62.33 Yes Starbucks SBUX $47.83 $70.92 Yes Schwab US Dividend ETF SCHD $47.68 $48.02 Yes Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging SDEM $12.89 $9.53 Yes Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV $16.78 $9.55 Yes Tanger Factory Outlet SKT $19.39 $6.37 Yes Simon Property Group SPG $154.98 $62.40 Yes S&P Global SPGI $291.89 $261.16 Yes SPDR S&P High Dividend SPYD $32.37 $26.38 Yes Global X SuperDividend REIT SRET $14.30 $6.68 Yes STAG Industrial STAG $31.29 $24.76 Yes Stanley Black & Decker SWK $120.73 $112.38 Yes TD Bank TD $51.20 $42.65 Yes T. Rowe Price TROW $63.04 $104.08 Yes Travelers Companies TRV $89.11 $104.54 Yes Visa V $140.56 $173.60 Yes Wells Fargo WFC $38.85 $30.05 Yes W.P. Carey WPC $42.40 $62.48 Yes

Contributions

Contributions are still on pace to max out for the year but again, it all depends on being gainfully employed. I'm still expecting a "true up" contribution so I need to check on that. My understanding is not everyone has this so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match prior to the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 6.17% Challenger $200 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.81% Challenger $295 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.52% Challenger $72 Apple Hospitality (APLE) 0.34% None $120 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 0.16% Challenger $11 BlackRock (BLK) 1.63% Contender $146 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 0.07% None $17 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 0.08% None $18 Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) 0.22% None $132 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.09% None $23 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1.53% Challenger $146 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.92% Challenger $137 Global X US SuperDividend (DIV) 1.16% None $415 Cohen & Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 2.35% None $689 Corning (GLW) 2.37% Challenger $277 Home Depot (HD) 2.60% Contender $221 XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYLB) 3.38% None $583 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.72% None $815 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.08% King $230 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.74% Challenger $297 Mastercard (MA) 3.18% Challenger $56 Medtronic (MDT) 2.26% Champion $147 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.26% None $782 Altria (MO) 3.73% King $846 Microsoft (MSFT) 0.60% Contender $21 Nike (NKE) 0.97% Contender $30 Realty Income (O) 0.22% Champion $33 Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% (PEI-D) 0.14% None $172 Global X Preferred ETF (PFFD) 1.45% None $243 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.08% Contender $493 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 1.44% None $848 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.09% None $17 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.50% Contender $166 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 6.37% None $575 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.54% None $625 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.51% None $1,170 Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) 0.81% Champion $635 Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.24% Contender $560 S&P Global (SPGI) 0.28% Champion $8 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 4.91% None $919 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 0.96% None $492 STAG Industrial (STAG) 0.21% Contender $36 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.11% King $160 AT&T (T) 2.22% Champion $417 TD Bank (TD) 0.08% None $16 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.60% Champion $156 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.91% Contender $167 Visa (V) 3.35% Contender $67 Wells Fargo (WFC) 0.21% Challenger $24

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Dividend Safety

Here's a table that I keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is then sorted descending by the safety score (this is only for individual companies).

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score BlackRock AA- 98 Johnson & Johnson AAA 99 Home Depot A 87 Prudential Financial A 75 T. Rowe Price - 94 Corning BBB+ 77 TD Bank AA- 80 Stanley Black & Decker A 90 Apple AA+ 99 AbbVie A- 50 Visa AA- 99 Mastercard A+ 99 Cisco Systems AA- 91 Medtronic A 99 Microsoft AAA 99 Travelers Companies A 78 S&P Global - 99 Nike AA- 99 Royal Bank of Canada AA- 80 Altria BBB 55 Realty Income A- 86 Simon Property Group A 45 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce A+ 65 Starbucks BBB+ 67 Abbott Laboratories A- 71 Walt Disney A 60 STAG Industrial - 45 W.P. Carey BBB 73 Bank of Nova Scotia A+ 70 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 Wells Fargo A- 55 Bank of Montreal A+ 70 AT&T BBB 65 Tanger Factory Outlet BBB 20 Brookfield Asset Management A- 55

With this new chart I've had a few insights:

I primarily own almost all safe companies now (score 60+).

I did take very small nibbles at companies with a safety score < 50. These were specific yield plays and will be capped at a small portion of my portfolio. I've already been bitten by playing the high-yield game.

Generally, out of dividend safety, dividend growth and current yield, you can pick any two.

I have great ETF alternatives for dividend growth (SCHD), safe high yield (SPYD) and high income (DIV, SDIV, SRET, MLPA, FOF, etc.). Therefore - the bar for individual securities is quite high. Many of these ETFs are also nearly free (SCHD and SPYD have extremely low costs) and have performed quite well.

Performance

Here's my updated list of performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. It highlights the flat out result versus the S&P and a benchmark since the date of first purchase. Many of the top holdings took a major hit during the first drop of the coronavirus.

Ticker Owned Since Versus S&P Benchmark Versus Benchmark AAPL 4/13/2015 84.69% SPY 84.69% TROW 9/29/2016 40.37% SPY 40.37% MA 7/26/2018 32.37% SPY 32.37% MSFT 11/14/2019 24.80% SPY 24.80% V 7/26/2018 23.32% SPY 23.32% JPM 7/15/2016 21.80% SPY 21.80% HD 5/3/2016 17.13% SPY 17.13% ABT 1/10/2020 15.44% SPY 15.44% WPC 3/19/2020 15.14% SPY 15.14% BLK 10/16/2019 12.51% SPY 12.51% JNJ 12/9/2015 12.13% SCHD 15.11% NKE 5/3/2016 9.90% SPY 9.90% MDT 11/22/2016 9.36% SPY 9.36% SPGI 2/21/2020 5.44% VNQ 15.44% HYLB 1/10/2020 4.42% AGG -16.61% ABBV 1/28/2019 0.81% SPY 0.81% SCHD 9/24/2018 -1.73% SPY -1.73% CSCO 8/23/2019 -3.07% SPY -3.07% STAG 2/20/2019 -8.85% SPY -8.85% RY 2/28/2020 -9.88% SPYD 8.42% TD 2/28/2020 -10.41% SPYD 7.89% CM 2/28/2020 -13.60% SPY -13.60% WFC 3/5/2020 -14.58% SPY -14.58% IDV 6/20/2019 -14.86% SPYD 9.04% BNS 2/28/2020 -15.13% SPY -15.13% GLW 10/14/2015 -15.73% SPY -15.73% FOF 10/10/2019 -16.10% SPY -16.10% BMO 2/28/2020 -17.59% SPY -17.59% SBUX 12/3/2015 -17.85% SPY -17.85% O 2/21/2020 -22.60% SPY -22.60% SPYD 6/13/2019 -24.79% SPY -24.79% SDEM 2/20/2019 -25.87% SPY -25.87% SWK 1/28/2016 -26.63% SPY -26.63% T 11/3/2015 -27.28% SPYD 10.32% DIV 7/31/2019 -32.80% SPY -32.80% TRV 4/28/2014 -33.06% SPY -33.06% BAM 2/21/2020 -33.98% SPY -33.98% MO 10/31/2013 -34.35% SPY -34.35% DIS 12/28/2015 -42.10% SPY -42.10% SDIV 2/20/2019 -44.58% SPY -44.58% REM 6/20/2019 -49.73% SPYD -25.83% SRET 2/20/2019 -55.78% SPY -55.78% MLPA 2/6/2019 -58.05% SPY -58.05% SPG 4/30/2019 -59.15% VNQ -49.91% PRU 4/7/2016 -59.54% SPY -59.54% SKT 7/26/2017 -89.87% VNQ -68.91%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used in the web, Excel or Google Sheets.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs.

These results can change quickly - an example I have is from former holding of Ventas (VTR). It went from a major laggard of both VNQ and the S&P to beating both within a few months. I managed to also sell my shares at the top. ABT was one of the hottest stocks the first time I owned it and around the time I trimmed it, it was beating the S&P by 82%.

Portfolio Yield

I've calculated a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio. Portfolio yield spiked from 4.27% to 5.98%.

Projected Income $14,700.55 Cash $7,200 Cash Ratio 2.93% Total Value $253,172.71 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.62% Yield (Divi Companies) 6.52% Portfolio Yield 5.98% Yield w/Cash Drag 5.81%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self-explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income".

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in, this is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a huge table mapping out how one stock trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite of another, 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it.

The Canadian banks have high correlation, but I understood that when taking the basket approach to owning them all. As I pointed out earlier, during a market panic this essentially all goes out the window anyway. Everything I had sold off sharply with bonds and preferred share ETFs dropping as well.

Trade Summary

My Sells

None

My Buys

I tried creating a little table to sum up my transactions and then I can detail some of them.

Ticker Date Price PRU 03/05/2020 73.3 WFC 03/05/2020 38.88 TROW 3/12/2020 93.61 FOF 3/12/2020 9.42 SPYD 3/12/2020 25.63 HD 3/19/2020 147.25 O 3/19/2020 39.28 SCHD 3/19/2020 42.36 WPC 3/19/2020 42.49 FOF 3/20/2020 7.42 IDV 3/20/2020 21.21

My early month buys of PRU and WFC were extremely poorly timed as you can tell by looking at stock charts of their performance. I've traded in and out of Wells Fargo a few times but who knew it was going to spike to over an 8% yield in the middle of the month.

I added a few more shares of TROW in the middle of the month before their ex-dividend date. Again, like everything else shares completely fell off the radar. There were days of them being down close to 20% so it was hard to judge any sense of real value.

The last section to highlight is I made a few more purchases on the 19th and 20th which was the current low of the market (thus far). I was able to add some Home Depot at $147 which was over 4% yield at that point. I sprinkled in some additional SPYD and SCHD prior to their ex-dividend dates which worked out well with how low they were at the time.

I also re-initiated a position in W.P. Carey at $42 and nearly a 10% yield because it seemed like the market was completely disconnected from any kind of long-term view.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view I can smooth out the variations from month to month. You can visually see how well the trend-line fits the data over time. The divergence from the trend started mid 2018 when I sold some income stocks for some growth stocks. After the subsequent fall of income and some mixed investment results, I stayed true to myself and got back into the dividend game whole hog. The addition of high yielding stocks and ETFs (now mostly ETFs) has given my dividend income a shot in the arm.

I broke the $1,000 average monthly dividend mark in December 2019, and I continue to grow from there. The average jumped to $1,208 this month as the $1800+ in March really pulled up the average and was much better than the $1476 in December. I calculated historical growth rates on some different time periods. Generally speaking, I'm able to increase the monthly average about 3% per month. Depending which figure I look at, it puts me just a hair under $1,500 by the end of 2020 for my average monthly dividend.

The big aqua bar for March is just incredible to me. It's taken a lot of work to build up to this point, but it even bested the December purple bar just set a few months ago. Not only was it $350 higher one quarter later but it almost hit the next psychological level of $2,000 in a given month. This has been the silver lining in an otherwise chaotic black swan event. This is also what I have to try to stay focused on growing over time. This may get lumpy for some time as the high yield dividends are potentially either halted or cut for some time. Notes

My monthly payers (HYLB, PFFD, DIV, FOF, SDEM, SDIV and SRET) provided $350. This will be lower going forward as some rates have been cut for now.

IDV was a big standout with $362 versus $154 in December. A lot of that was due to the variable dividend rate though some new shares were added since December.

You can compare the rest between March and December with the two charts.

Dividends by Position Size The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

Apple and SCHD still battle for the largest holding, Apple is far and away the biggest individual holding. SCHD is my favorite ETF which is also why it's the largest overall holding I have. On the y-axis are some of my high-yielding ETFs which are going to see some pain going forward. Some rates have already been reduced for the time being, but I plan to hold tight.

Growth

The $1,829 in March was 175% greater than last year. On a rolling YTD basis, I'm up 78% versus the total in 2019.

With Q1 also in the books, I collected $3,627 in dividends versus $2,028 in 2019. That's up 78%!

My next chart is my forward-looking income view where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates. It currently stands about $14,700 which is about 85% higher than what it was a year ago.

That amount however is definitely subject to change as the dividend halts and distribution cuts are just starting to take effect due to COVID-19.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy and while things like commodities or currencies don't interest me, I've found value in some bonds as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 10% to growth stocks (was 20%, then 15%). This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire and some of the FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet at this point).

Next is 25% allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends may be directly reinvested if current prices are right or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular contributions.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners. This can also be ETFs such as SCHD which are built to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think any active investor must always have cash on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently, these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm right around where I'd like to be. High yield took a shellacking in March which cut that slice down a lot. I am trying to shore up my dry powder as I don't believe we are out of this mess just yet (despite what the market is doing recently). I used a lot of my dry powder this month, but I view the "fixed income" slice as shadow cash. Growth is perhaps a little light so I could potentially add to the ones I have to add another ETF (QQQ or something like a cloud computing ETF) to round that out.

Here's how I classify my holdings in order to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are about the same, but the growth rate of T's dividend is barely beating the rate of inflation, if at all.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth APLE High Yield BAM Dividend Growth BLK Dividend Growth BMO Dividend Growth BNS Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth CLDT High Yield CM Dividend Growth CSCO Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth PEI-D High Yield PFFD High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield RY Dividend Growth SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SKT High Yield SPG Dividend Growth SPGI Dividend Growth SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield STAG Dividend Growth SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TD Dividend Growth TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth WFC Dividend Growth WPC Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

Here's how I receive my income: about 50-55% now comes from an ETF of some sort. The other 45% or so is broken down by individual companies in their respective sectors.

When I look at my allocations in dollar amounts, 1/3 is into an ETF (the difference mainly being higher yielding ETFs which scale up to generate 50% of my income) with the rest dispersed across individual holdings in each sector.

Sector Allocations Lastly when analyzing my individual picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (kings 50+, champions 25+, contenders 10+, challengers 5+).

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

New this month is I added this field to be an automated pull from my API. This opened up the "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbott's per the CCC list are not champions though by legacy S&P rules they are both Dividend Aristocrats.

Correction Watch List

At this point my watch list is companies I own and perhaps QQQ. I don't need any more individual holdings or ETFs. I'd like to try to grow some of the existing positions I have.

Scoring Rubric

I highlighted my scoring rubric last month and I haven't done much to grow it out. To be honest, with the bottom falling out of the market it was too rapid to try and properly decipher where to look. Earnings are a big part of the calculation and those numbers for now I expect to be null and void.

Some of the challenges I am trying to solve:

Automating and taking emotion out of stock research Focusing on the best opportunity at the moment Rewarding companies that grow earnings and dividends Penalizing or boosting holdings that are under a target allocation Preventing going "back to the well" by penalizing repeat purchases

Here's a small sample of what I'm playing with (ignore Apple not having a value right now).

Low scores are good here and it would give me a quick at a glance idea of what is worth adding to. Stocks and ETFs get (or subtract) points for the following:

Time since last purchase

Estimated growth rates

Position size vs a target

Dividend payers

Dividend history

Current earnings in absolutes

Dividend safety

Current price being less than my cost basis

More to add:

Estimated growth rates for ETFs

Valuation against own history (can calculate an expected return)

Dividend growth factors (recent increase, long term averages)

The important factors are then given a particular weight and stocks are ranked on the different metrics and the final score is what is shown.

Things Coming Up

Right now, the plan is to just hold tight and I hope yours is too.

I am expecting a few dividend increases during April, but we'll see how companies change their plans in light of the virus.

Apple

Johnson & Johnson

Travelers

In this edition, I am going to forego the usual screeners that I like to reference. I'll bring them back down the road, but I don't think we are out of the woods yet plus stocks have recovered so much recently I don't think they look attractive either.

Conclusion

I wrapped up March with $1,829 in dividends. That amount was 175% higher than the $663 a year ago. In Q1 I ended up receiving $3,627 in dividends which was 78% higher than the $2,028 in 2019.

I made 11 small purchases during the month including bringing two former holdings back into the portfolio (WPC and WFC). My projected income stands at $14,747 which is up 85% from this time last year and up 2.25% month over month. That number will come down as the dividend cuts and halts begin to take effect from the virus.

Lastly, I hope you are able to handle these turbulent times. If you are employed, I hope you stay employed, there are a lot of people being let go. Stay safe, wash your hands and let's get through this together.

