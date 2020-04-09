A Rare Opportunity For Income And Growth

Extraordinary valuation opportunities are based not just on price, cash flow, yield and earnings stability, but those opportunities should also be measured against alternative investment valuations too. With MLPs, we compare MLP yields to US Treasury yields. As of Friday, April 3rd’s close, the spread between MLP yields to 10-year US Treasury notes is at record levels—18.55%. Relative to other market crashes, this historic valuation is twice as large as that occurred during The Financial Crisis.

Historic Yield Spread:

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Philosopher George Santayana.

The chart below shows the MLP yield spread to Treasuries spiking to 1855 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury.

Source: Barclays

What Kind of Companies Yield 19 to 25%?

Below is a list of the 12 largest MLPs.

Source: Barclays

Below are the Top 12 MLPs, their names, symbols and market capitalizations:

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Market Capitalization $2.8 billion

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Market Capitalization $1.04 billion

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Market Capitalization $930 million

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Market Capitalization $14.9 billion

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Market Capitalization $13.4 billion

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Market Capitalization $8.7 billion

MPLX LP (MPLX) (sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp.) Market Capitalization $12.6 billion

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Market Capitalization $8.4 billion

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Market Capitalization $33.4 billion

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Market Capitalization $1.73 billion

Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) Market Capitalization $4.9 billion

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Market Capitalization $3.8 billion

Average Market Capitalization $8.88 billion

How Did We Get Here? Two Black Swans:

Two unpredictable and severe events drove the record market decline and MLP crash. First was the deadly Coronavirus, whose rapid spread has shut down cities, states and countries causing a simultaneous rapid global recession. Second, a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia led to a collapse in the OPEC+ alliance dropping oil prices to 18 year lows.

While neither the stock market nor oil prices should impact MLPs, the modern computerized capital markets are so interlinked through indexes, ETFs, derivatives and leverage, that when the selling starts, a feedback loop of selling can prompt more selling. These factors drove the 35% 32 day decline in the S&P 500 and the 40% two-week decline in oil.

MLPs were subjected to forced selling because these stable high yield investments were and are a popular “carry trade” where an investment with high stable yield is leveraged and enhanced by borrowing at historically low interest rates. This is fine until you have a pair of black swans which drive a three standard deviation market move which then creates forced selling. This happened to Kayne Anderson and countless other professional institutions including Goldman Sachs where leveraged MLP strategies suffered massive forced selling and disastrous declines---even though the underlying securities should only see a modest decline in cash flows.

Herein lies the opportunity. Knowing the value of a security and not just the price is what creates investment opportunity.

Record MLP to 10-year Treasury Yield Spread:

Below is a chart of the yield spread differential between MLPs and 10 year US Treasuries. MLPs traded at 692 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury on December 31, 2019. That 6.92% differential is between the 8.83% yield on the MLP Index and the 1.92% yield on the 10-year US Treasury. Those spreads have tripled and are nearly double the peak spreads during the financial crisis of 2008.

Source:Barclays

The overwhelming majority of the income generated by MLPs is fee based revenues tied to volumes. Midstream energy volumes are related to the consumption of natural gas and oil. Both of these commodities have relatively non-cyclical consumption volume patterns. While there will be some decline in travel due to this recession, the impact is unlikely to lead to distribution or dividend cuts as the distribution coverage ratio of the Alerian Index was 1.58 time in mid-March.

Why Now?

We have invested through the 1987 crash, 2000-2003, 2008-9, 2016 Oil and MLP crash and studied each decline and recovery. We believe a bottom occurred on March 23rd and a significant rebound in MLPs will ensue.

We have been investing in MLPs for over 18 years. The sharpest MLP declines, before this one, occurred in 2008 and 2016. Those MLP declines occurred concurrent with equity and oil market declines like the current crash. Those previous MLP bear markets rebounded with remarkable strength due to the incredible yield.

Lastly the two Black Swans which triggered this disaster are now in retreat. The corona virus has peaked and begun to decline in China and South Korea. Additionally, less constricting Italy, New York and New Jersey have also seen a peak in the number of corona virus infections. Further, the United States is working to resolve this conflict and is in a position where it can cut production which both Saudi Arabia and Russia want.

What to Buy?

The market bottomed on March 23rd and or is in the process of bottoming. The Fed Model shown below is flashing a near record Risk Premium suggesting the stock market has not been this cheap since the Financial Crisis. Not only are stocks cheap but bonds are terribly expensive. This is when asset allocators sell bonds and buy stocks because 10-year US Treasuries yield 0.58% and the S&P 500 earnings yield is 6.17%.

This is when you turn off the news and discuss with your perspicacious investment advisor what investments are trading well below fair value based on where that company, business or investment will be in the future. This is when you shift your cash, bonds or precious metal investments bought as a safe haven or for "diversification" purposes and reinvest that money in assets that are selling at exceptional values.

Source: Portfolio123.com

MLPs are durable franchises as they provide a non-discretionary service. Like the Fed Model which compares the earnings yield of the S&P 500 to the 10-year Treasury note. The chart below again shows the differential between the yield on MLPs and the 10-year US Treasury note.

Source: Barclays

Based on our experience through previous declines, the stability of the underlying businesses and the current and inevitable recovery from the coronavirus and this oil price shock, MLP yields should return to their historic normal yield levels below 6%. The price implication for this sector is a triple. Not only is the price appreciation extraordinary, the yield profile is one of the most compelling we have seen during our career for a group of stable business franchises.

Closed End Funds by Kayne Anderson:

Kayne Anderson MLP / Midstream Investment Company (KYN) share price $3.67 as of 4/3/2020

NAV $4.42 16.9% discount. 39% $1.44/3.67

Source: Kayne Anderson

Kayne Anderson Midstream / Energy Fund KMF share price $3.08 as of 4/3/2020. NAV $3.81 19% discount. Yield 29.2% $0.90/3.08

Both of these funds had to reduce their leverage during this market rout. This led them to trade to large discounts to net asset value. Because of Kayne Anderson’s industry expertise, we like having them pick the MLPs to invest in, the diversity that portfolio provides, the inherent leverage which they are able to reassert as the market strengthens. In the coming days and weeks we will see if the oil price war is resolved and how MLPs plan to address any weakness related to the energy sector and economy. As closed end funds these assets can be held in retirement accounts which we think would be a tremendous opportunity in this low interest rate environment.

The holdings of both funds are listed below.

Source: Kayne Anderson, kaynefunds.com

We have been in touch with an iconic West coast billionaire who read our email. This is what we wrote him. We suggested investing “$10,000,000--we could lock in about 30% income or $3,000,000 a year in income. Then, in a year, you could have $20,000,000 to $30,000,000 which you could gift to your favorite charity.” We then thought, he should invest $20,000,000 give away half in a year or so worth $20,000,000 to $30,000,000 and keep the other generating the about $3,000,000 a year for living expenses.

He has yet to call; however, market disruptions create extraordinary valuation opportunities, and this is a scenario we have capitalized on before and a space we have been focused on for nearly twenty years. This idea has compelling merit and it will work for smaller amounts too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KYN, KMF, ET, MLPX, EPD, AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.