Daily Income Generator: Naked Puts On Old Republic

You have to choose value stocks that carry a margin of error.

We've received a lot of positive feedback from our articles on generating income from selling naked puts. We appreciate the popularity of our approach and will make this a daily column, if possible.

Thesis

We want to clarify that we are actually talking about "cash secured puts", as opposed to truly "naked puts".

In other words, you have enough money to buy the stock if put to you with a cash-secured put.

A naked put has no offsetting position, such as a short position, or lacks the requisite cash to purchase the stock if put to you.

We will nonetheless refer to this strategy as "naked" because we are not instituting a short position.

As a reminder, with naked puts one sells the right for another investor to "put," or sell, a chosen stock to you at a chosen price (strike price) on or before a chosen date (expiration date).

One collects a premium for selling this contract.

When the market is behaving normally, we generally can obtain a 1% return on blue-chip large caps sold 4 - 6 weeks out, about 1.5% on mid-cap stocks, and 2% or more on small-caps or volatile large caps like Netflix (NFLX) or other momentum stocks.

Should the stock fall below the chosen strike price, the other investor will sell you the stock at that price.

You are therefore long the stock at the strike price while he has gone short.

This will usually only occur on the expiration date, although it can happen before by a few days if the stock falls well below the strike price.

So it stands to reason that you don't want to sell naked puts against any old stock, or at any old price.

Our success in this arena comes from selling naked puts against stocks that we believe are already at or below intrinsic value, and that we would be happy to own for the long-term.

That is - stick with value stocks.

That way, if the stock is put to us, we are happy to own it - and at a lower price than had we purchased it at the current price (which we are still free to do, of course).

Ideally, you have chosen the proper set of variables such that the stock is not put to you and you simply collect the premium.

We are not in a normal market. So we have an opportunity to pick up some quality stocks at value prices, and get the benefit of higher premiums because of volatility.

We have a selection of about 400 stocks that we regularly follow and have so for more than seven years.

You should follow your turn. You will recognize trading patterns after a while. You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock?

We prefer the old stand-by that Peter Lynch used: the 5-year PEG ratio. If a stock trades with a PEG ratio of under 1.0, we consider it a value. We like a company that has a lot of cash, so we use a "net of cash" valuation method, in which we subtract the net cash + ST + LT investments from the market cap.

However, we are more generous when it comes to Growth At A Reasonable Price (GARP) stocks. In that case, if a stock is growing earnings exceeding a rate of 13% annually over 5 years, according to analyst projections, we will consider a PEG ratio of up to 1.5.

We will go up to 2.0 if and only if the company has substantial cash on hand, substantial regular free cash flow, and easily managed debt payments.

Today's Selection: Old Republic International

Insurance is a fantastic business, if you underwrite properly. Old Republic International (ORI) has been underwriting properly for 133 years. Its product line is incredibly diversified. According to its description on Yahoo:

The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers.

It can be difficult to assess what net income really means at an insurance company because they have investments and realized gains/losses each year.

However, we consider those investments to be part of the business because they are just as central to how the business performs as underwriting is.

With FY19 net income of $1.06 billion, and Wednesday's close showing a market cap of just $4.57 billion, ORI stock trades at just over 4.3x earnings and a 5 year earnings growth rate of 10%, ORI stock already presents an amazing value.

In fact, there's a built-in margin of error of more than 50% should the multiple contract. That could happen if the COVID-19 situation result in higher payouts that are not covered by re-insurance.

The only question is which naked puts look most interesting right now.

The May 15 $12.50 puts have a bid/ask of $0.30/$0.60.

That's a pretty wide spread, yet even at $0.30, you are earning 2.5% over a six-week period.

If put to you, you will be buying ORI stock at the equivalent of $12.20 per share, which means getting it at 3.7x earnings, an even more insane bargain price for a dividend aristocrat.

Just FYI, in our experience, Fidelity Investments usually gets us the sale about 40% higher than the bid when we use a market order.

The July 17 $12.50 puts have a bid/ask of $0.60/$0.95.

At $0.60, you are earning 5% over a 14-week period. If put to you, you will be buying ORI stock at the equivalent of $11.90 per share, which means getting it at 3.6x earnings.

We don't think it's worth waiting that long to squeeze out that extra dough.

Just in case you are so inclined, and want to wait for the virus situation to have more clarity, the October 16 $12.50 puts have a bid/ask of $1.00/$1.25.

At $1 you are earning 8% over a 6 months period.

If put to you, you will be buying ORI stock at the equivalent of $11.50 per share, which would be a discount of yet another 25% from here, which means getting it at 3.1x earnings.

ORI is already a value stock.

Using naked puts will earn you extra cash and you might pick up a legendary insurance company in the process - which also pays a 5.3% dividend.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for ORI in general.

ORI stock could crash, and you could not only have ORI stock put to you, but you could own it far below your buy point. That's why we look for value stocks with a margin for error. Still, you could be left holding a stock that could take a long time to recover.

You can mitigate this risk by putting in a stop-loss short sale order at or near the strike price.

Some brokers do not permit this.

Regardless, you could also set price alerts so you know when the price approaches the strike, allowing you to short an equivalent number of shares to protect you against the loss.

Neither will help in a gap down, however. You may want to wait until after ORI stock reports earnings. You want to avoid selling naked puts for expiration dates after earnings, because the stock could decline significantly on a gap down.

ORI could experience heavy insurance losses due to the virus or a natural disaster.

That might affect the stock in the short-to-medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.