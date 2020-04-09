Dorchester Minerals: Mr. Cleanhead Would Approve

Reserve replacement over the past three years has averaged 140% of production. As Jed Clampett taught us, there is no cheaper oil than that found on land you already own.

In 1946, jump blues artist Eddie Vinson wrote and recorded "Cleanhead Blues", a song about how one's adversity can turn into a very strong positive in life. It is much the same way with oil and gas royalty firm Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) during this time of stress in its industry. With the extraordinary and near-vertical collapse in oil prices, every energy stock is getting absolutely hammered, but there are financially strong companies offering just as extraordinary value. Dorchester Minerals is one such opportunity.

Oil price adversity could provide opportunities

Sometime in his early 20s, Mr. Cleanhead, Vinson's nickname for decades, had a very unfortunate mishap - all his hair fell out after using a hair straightening product that contained lye. While skull shaving has been around since the times of the Pharaohs, it was not a fashion trend in the early 1940s. However, Mr. Cleanhead, in his song, claims his bald head was from a much better reason:

If it wasn't for you women I'd have my curly locks today; But I've been hugged, kissed, and petted; Till all my hair was rubbed away." In addition, Vinson claimed being bald had many advantages, such as it saved him $1 a week in haircuts, and "When it comes to gettin' summer; I get such a pretty tan; You can hear all the women holler; Where I can find that Cleanhead man?"

What does Mr. Cleanhead have to do with Dorchester Minerals? Just like Eddie Vinson could not affect his baldness, he looked at the brighter side of his new physicality. With the reality of low oil prices over which we have no control, energy investors should be looking for investments offering reduced risk and having a brighter potential. Dorchester Minerals could be such an investment.

Dorchester Minerals is an oil and gas royalty firm, which means they own land acreage with mineral rights included. The firm then offers E&P companies the opportunity to drill on their land in exchange for a royalty, or portion of the revenues from each producing well over the lifetime of the production. As the price of oil rises and falls, so does the income and distribution from DMLP. While this is the usual business model of royal firms, DMLP offers a unique combination of attributes that make it one of the "safest" energy investments available to retail investors. These attributes include no debt, diversified land holdings, an open-ended structure, a history of outstanding organic reserve replacement, and an investor-friendly relationship with the partnership's managing partner.

No debt. Debt is the albatross of many oil and gas E&P firms. According to Forbes, the energy sector has $1.9 trillion in outstanding debt, $300 billion of which is owed to banks. Between now and the end of 2024, Moody's reports the oil field services sector has $32 billion of debt maturing, 2/3 of which issued by smaller, less financially stable firms. North American oil exploration and production companies have $86 billion in debt maturing over the same timeframe, and pipeline companies are staring at $123 billion in maturing obligations. According to energy bankruptcy attorneys Haynes and Boone LP, since 2015, 192 E&P and 185 oil field services firms have filed for bankruptcy. Combined, these firms left behind a total of $171 billion in unpaid debt. And the ball is just getting rolling.

Another royalty firm I own, Texas Pacific Land (TPL), is in the process of restructuring from a liquidating trust to a C-corporation. One topic of discussion on SA comments sections is possibly a level of debt the now debt-less company will take on. Very surprisingly, several comments focused on TPL's newly found ability to issue debt, and I was taken to task for suggesting management include a debt-less criterion in its new corporate charter. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) could issue new shares in place of the $800 million a year distribution payment due to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), although it would dilute current shareholders by ~6% annually. S&P Credit reduced Exxon Mobil (XOM) credit rating in 2016 from AAA to AA+ and reduced the rating again last week to AA.

Dorchester Minerals has no debt and no plans of issuing any. Its strong balance sheet should be a major investment advantage, especially when either high interest rates and/or low commodity prices come into play. The benefits of leverage quickly turn into death spiral economics with a turn lower in prices, of which producers have very little control over. Several royalty peers also have strong balance sheets, and debt levels should be a strong consideration for any and all new energy sector investment monies.

Open-ended Structure and Land Holdings. Many royalty peers are structured around a specific field, for instance, the Permian Basin. Some are tied to a specific amount of production after which the trust dissolves worthless or is restricted to the number of shares issued. Dorchester Minerals is considered an open-ended structure where management can diversify its land holdings through the issuance of additional shares. It has done so four times since its formation in 2003. This flexibility gives DMLP unitholders longer-term viability than some of its peers. Originally, DMLP was predominantly a natural gas royalty firm, but over the years has expanded to be about evenly split oil and natural gas.

The graphics below are from Dorchester Minerals 2019 annual meeting presentation and should be updated next month with the issuance of the 2020 presentation. The first slide outlines the percentage of reserves by major fields. The second slide was issued as a review of DMLP's 2019 acquisition of additional acreage and outlines the location of its overall acreage.

Reserve replacement. Dorchester Minerals 2020 annual meeting presentation should be available in about a month and will provide an update to the 2018 reserve graphics below. The two assets investors are buying with their investments in E&P companies are current production and the company's reserves. According to the just released 2019 10-K annual report, the table below outlines past three years' reserve calculations, separated by royalty properties and net profit interest. DMLP offers the bare bones of information with the majority of annual information coming out in May. As shown, oil reserves increased by 16% over the previous three years while natural gas reserves remained almost unchanged.

Page F-14 of the 2019 10-K outlines changes to reserves. As shown, over the past three years, organic growth has allowed reserve replacement to total 140% of oil and 144% of gas production.

To demonstrate the importance of organic growth to Dorchester Minerals, the 2019 presentation offers the following graphic outlining production and organic reserve growth since its founding in 2003. Management started with 94 Bcfe in equivalent reserves, produced 190.9 Bcfe between 2003 and the end of 2018, and booked year-end 2018 reserves of 98.5 Bcfe.

As Jed Clampett taught us, there is no cheaper oil to find than on land you already own.

General Partner. As with most master limited partnerships, DMLP employs a general partner. However, unlike many of its MLP peers, payments to the GP are set at ~4% of distributable income with no incentive distribution rights IDR. The GP owns about 11.5% of outstanding shares, purchased over the years mainly on the open market, and in 2018 received 2.9x its management fee in unit ownership distributions. Not only are DMLP management fees reasonable, but the general partner's large ownership of units also aligns them with retail investors.

Dorchester Minerals' distribution is quite variable and is tied to the price of oil and gas. In reviewing DMLP distributions over the past 17 years, the lowest quarterly rate was $0.14, or $0.60 annualized. At the current unit price of $11.00, this would offer a potentially bottom yield of 5.0%. The first qtr. distribution of $0.36 is probably unsustainable based on current oil pricing.

If coordinated production cuts by international players are announced, it could mark a bottom to this phase of the 2020 oil bear market. In past cycles, production cuts, mainly by the Saudis, have been timed with a bottoming process. I expect the same to be true this cycle as well. While the announcement of production cuts is almost always followed by "cheating" on new quotas and doesn't confirm an actual turn in oil pricing, it has been an indicator the worst is probably over.

And if the worst is probably over, it could be a good time to turn oil price adversity into a future positive for an energy portfolio. I have owned Dorchester Minerals since 2006 and have been adding to my DMLP position recently at $14.50, as indicated in the comment section of my Feb 2020 article, and again recently at $9.50. If I didn't own any, the current price of $11.00 should be a nice long-term entry point, and I plan on adding more if DMLP price returns to under $10 again.

Addendum: Jump blues is an up-tempo style of blues, usually played by small bands and featuring horn sections. It was popular in the 1940s and was a precursor of rhythm and blues and rock and roll. Eddie Vinson was an alto saxophonist who played with the likes of T- Bone Walker and John Coltrane in their early days. Mr. Cleanhead wrote two classic hits for Miles Davis. Eddie Vinson was well received in Europe and toured during much of his almost 65-year career. As a road warrior selling building materials in the early 1970s, I had a lot of windshield time, mainly in rural eastern and southeastern Ohio, where "good" radio stations were few and far between. I relied on a cassette tape deck and picked up a copy of a jump blues tape at some truck stop along the way. On it was "Cleanhead Blues" by Eddie Vinson with Jay McShann playing a very memorable piano, from their 1969 recording. Giving a listen to this 4:15 jump blues tune, and the entertaining song lyrics, should add a bit of diversion from the anxiety of reading about oil investments. Enjoy.

Author's Note: Please review disclosures found on my profile page

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLP.,TPL, OXY, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.