Weingarten Realty: Retail REITs Have Fallen

Weingarten Realty (WRI) offers a portfolio of shopping center real estate primarily anchored by highly performing grocers. The company has no near-term unsecured debt maturities and maintains a conservative leverage profile. Shares have a yield in the double digits, which in my opinion doesn't fairly represent their long-term growth profile. I rate shares a buy.

High-Quality Grocery Anchored Portfolio

WRI owns 170 shopping center properties located primarily in the top markets in the country:

(2020 Presentation)

WRI has positioned its portfolio in neighborhoods with strong demographics - we can see the dramatic transformation since 2010 below:

(2020 Presentation)

While not a perfect metric, average base rent can indicate portfolio quality. We can see that WRI is slightly in the upper half of its peer group:

(2019 UBA Presentation)

Its $691 grocer sales psf is significantly higher than the $300 psf national average - 80% of WRI's portfolio is anchored by such highly performing tenants:

(2020 Presentation)

With high-quality properties, it makes sense that WRI has reported strong same-property NOI and rent growth in the past several years:

(2020 Presentation)

Under normal circumstances, WRI should be able to continue its impressive SS NOI growth without drama, as much of the growth comes from annual lease escalators as well as leasing spreads:

(2020 Presentation)

In my analysis of shopping center REITs, I have often found a startling discrepancy between strong SS NOI growth and bottom-line FFO growth.

Core FFO was $2.10 per share in 2019, and WRI saw 3.3% SS NOI growth in 2019. These results were highlighted by 7.5% leasing spreads across new and renewal leases.

WRI initially guided 2020 to see SS NOI growth of 1.5% to 2.5% and core FFO of $2.08 per share. WRI has since withdrawn guidance due to COVID-19, but the initial guidance is worth discussing - in particular, notice that whereas SS NOI growth was guided to be positive, FFO per share guidance was stagnant. I believe that this is due to the company's aggressive recycling activity - it sold $452 million of assets at a 6.9% cap rate and acquired $246 million of assets at a 4.9% cap rate in 2019. Furthermore, 2020 guidance called for an equal amount of acquisitions and dispositions. These two items clearly indicate significant dilution from the recycling activity when looking at these two years.

We can see below that while FFO per share grew going into 2017, it has since declined every year:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from WRI Earnings Filings)

I think it is no coincidence that its same-store pool peaked in 2016 at 193 and currently stands at 155. While the selling of lower-quality properties at high cap rates and acquisition of higher-quality properties at low cap rates does improve the overall quality of the portfolio, it clearly has come at the expense of FFO per share. For this reason, my investment strategy for shopping center REITs like WRI has been to wait for a large enough immediate yield - and that's finally happened after the coronavirus crash.

Balance Sheet

WRI has one of the best balance sheets in the sector and rated BBB or equivalent from the credit agencies. Debt to EBITDA stood at 5.2 times at the end of 2019, which is at the low end for the sector. WRI has no unsecured maturities until 2022 and minimal secured debt maturities in 2020 or 2021:

(2020 Presentation)

The company has said in an update that it has drawn down the remaining $482 million of its $500 million credit facility. I view its strong liquidity position and low leverage profile as strong positives in this uncertain environment.

Valuation And Price Target

WRI sells for under 7 times 2019 FFO and an 11% dividend yield. Its strong liquidity position makes me confident that it will not have to dilute shareholders to weather this storm. My 12-month fair value estimate is $28, representing a 5.5% yield. At that valuation, shares would be priced for approximately 8-9% annual returns assuming the company can translate 2-3% SS NOI growth into 3-4% FFO per share growth. Shares have over 100% upside to that target.

Risks

It is unclear how many of its tenants can or will pay rent during these difficult couple of months. I don't believe that it'll receive zero revenues, and I am confident that its liquidity will help the company get by. If however the social distancing guidelines continue for longer than expected, then WRI's tenant base may suffer tremendously and this would undoubtedly lead to spillover effects to WRI.

WRI might cut the dividend to preserve cash. While the dividend payout ratio is conservative at 76% of FFO, I would not rule out a dividend cut to strengthen the balance sheet. I wouldn't mind a dividend cut because I am investing for the long term, but readers are warned!

WRI might never be able to correlate SS NOI growth with FFO growth. This would occur if properties that were high quality yesterday eventually become low quality tomorrow - creating a necessity for consistent recycling. I am doubtful that this is the case, but if WRI is unable to materially grow FFO per share on a consistent basis by 2021, I would re-evaluate my thesis. The high current yield does help lessen the impact of such risk.

Conclusion

WRI has a high-quality portfolio as evidenced by the high $691 average sales psf of its grocer tenants. The company has minimal near-term debt maturities and ample liquidity. Shares have a generous 11% dividend yield. I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: Buy WRI)

25 Stocks I Like More Than WRI WRI is only rated a buy - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.