Can't Get Physical Gold? Perth Mint ETF Is Your Best Alternative

Holders of AAAU can redeem shares for physical gold in almost any amount, no need to be a registered broker-dealer, and the ETF has very low decay rates compared to peers.

Anyone trying to get their hands on physical gold or silver these days is having quite a difficult time. Premiums on retail junk silver are about 60-70% above spot, and where premiums are not high, delivery is delayed for months. While a run on COMEX futures directly is possible by futures traders looking to arbitrage the gap between the paper and physical markets, this method is not suitable for retail investors, even those with access to futures trading. Retail brokerage accounts generally do not deal in physical deliveries, and clients must be out of futures positions a set time before delivery.

Until gold and silver production are brought back online when COVID-19 restrictions eventually ease and refiners in Italy and Switzerland open back up again, retail traders who would rather not pay astronomical premiums or wait months for delivery are relegated to the paper markets. Now, different gold funds, be they closed end funds or ETFs, are suitable for different objectives. Some are better for leverage and liquidity, others for efficiency in the form of low decay and managerial fees, and still others are suitable for taking physical delivery. I can't speak from personal experience here since I have never tried to actually take physical delivery from a paper gold fund, but I can certainly look at procedures, requirements, fees, and reputation.

The ETF I would choose if I was forced to hold paper gold in lieu of physical ownership is the Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU). The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) is a close second, but has higher decay rates so is less suitable for long-term holders.

AAAU has many advantages over other paper gold funds, and in my view, it is the closest thing to buying physical gold in the paper gold market. The only thing it is not suitable for at all is leverage on the paper gold price because there are no options available on this ETF. If you look at the chart above, though, of the six leading gold ETFs since August 2018, Perth Mint stands out strongly for having the lowest decay rates of any of them by far. Since the ETF's founding, it is up 36.66%. That compares to about 38.8% for spot gold continuous contract, so there is still some decay here. The nearest runner up, though, is way behind, the closed-end fund Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), almost 3 full percentage points lost against Perth. The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is very close to the Perth Mint in terms of delivery policy, but its decay rate is much faster. The most popular gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), is actually among the worst performers in terms of decay, having lost 3.33% compared to the Perth Mint over the last year and a half or so.

Since Perth is the newest ETF on this list it is also the limiting reagent, so let's take a quick look at the other five over a longer time period and see if anything changes.

Over the longer term, the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) wins out for decay, and here, Sprott comes in last, showing how CEFs like these can indeed be volatile relative to peers. The SPDR GLD ETF still performs relatively poorly on this metric. Taking a more manual approach and just looking at the raw data in net expense ratio, here's what we have:

SGOL 0.17% AAAU 0.18% IAU 0.25% GLD 0.40% OUNZ 0.40%

PHYS is a closed-end fund rather than an ETF, meaning it does not issue new shares and buy more gold in response to demand. That, and it often trades up and down relative to its net asset value, making it relatively more volatile. Plus, it holds only London Good Delivery Bars which are about 400 ounces each. So, if you don't have about $650,000 or so invested in it, forget about physical delivery. It goes without saying that a 400oz bar of gold is not exactly practical.

The iShares IAU ETF redemption policy is not any better for retail investors. Baskets of 50,000 shares can in theory be redeemed by registered broker-dealers after going through the necessary red tape, but that would cost about $800,000. As for GLD, the minimum for redemption is a basket 100,000 shares, which is about $15.6 million. Its little brother, World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), can be redeemed for a basket that would cost about $1.66M, but it's also only for registered brokers. The Aberdeen fund, SGOL, has the same 100,000 share requirements for only registered broker-dealers. If you want physical gold, none of these funds are even remotely suitable.

The Perth Mint ETF, however, is. AAAU is designed specifically for this purpose and is marketed in this way. There is no need to be a registered broker-dealer in order to take physical delivery. The process for actually taking physical delivery can be found here. In short, you call or email the Perth Mint, and they send you a delivery application. You can decide what exactly you want based on the Mint's calculator here, choosing from a range of bullion products. You fill out the application, provide them with your latest brokerage statement proving you own the shares, and then instruct your brokerage to send the shares back to the Perth Mint's account. Delivery is easiest to the United States at $30 for orders under $25,000, or Australia where the Mint is located, but they deliver worldwide.

The fact that the gold is deliverable adds another advantage to AAAU over its peers. If the gap between physical and paper gold persists, AAAU could start to trade at a premium to its net asset value, since those interested in holding gold may start to prefer it over other paper gold funds.

Jurisdiction matters as well. Why trust the Perth Mint, backed by Australian government guarantees, over any other government? What if the Aussie dollar, which has been nearly cut in half since 2011 against the US dollar, continues to fall and the Australian government starts to get desperate? These may sound like tinfoil hat questions to the mainstream, but gold bugs are typically concerned about these issues nevertheless. Even Wall Street "Bond King" DoubleLine CEO Jeff Gundlach has begun to express his doubts about the ability of ETFs to deliver gold.

The short answer is, Australia is the second biggest gold producer in the world behind China. Gold is Australia's third largest export behind iron and coal, and if prices keep rising, it could become export number 1. Back in 2017, Australia exported (see chart below) $29.1 billion in gold, about 10x the value of what the Reserve Bank of Australia currently holds in its vaults. If the Aussie dollar is in trouble and in danger of hyperinflating, there is plenty of gold in Australia to back it without seizing anything from the Perth Mint.

Aside from that, Australia's public debt is relatively low by Western standards, at only 40% of GDP.

It will be a little higher now, but still nothing compared to Japan, the Eurozone, or the United States. So, if you want to hold physical gold and don't trust the paper markets but you can't get any without paying hefty premiums or waiting months for delivery, AAAU is the closest thing you can get in the paper gold markets to having it in your hand.

