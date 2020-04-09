Nautilus: Still Highly Speculative

This stock is not gaining as much traction as we are lead to believe.

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NLS) continues to be an incredibly volatile stock. Previously priced for bankruptcy, it now soars higher on the back of a positive business update.

Nautilus is barely profitable and its valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety and very badly positioned to benefit from further upside potential.

Investors should resist the urge to chase its shares higher and remain firmly on the sidelines. Here's why:

Q1 2020 Business Update: Details Matter

The company released a very bullish press statement, where it talks about raising its Q1 2020 estimate on the back of "demand for many of (its) home-fitness products" outpacing supply. I discuss what this actually implies:

Source: Author's calculations, press statements

There's no question that this unprecedented work-from-home environment has benefited Nautilus.

For example, as the overall market went into a major sell-off these past few months, on the back of social distancing, Nautilus' biggest competitor Peloton (PTON) was one stock that investors were content to embrace as part of the new-normal, work-from-home environment.

Accordingly, the argument could be made, and is currently being made by investors, that Nautilus too should benefit from the present environment's tailwinds.

However, details matter. Nautilus was on its way to bankruptcy. Now, a black swan in the form of a pandemic has revived this company.

But just how much has Nautilus benefited? A paltry $1 million of adjusted EBITDA? This is hardly worthwhile chasing.

Connected Fitness Is Not Driving The Company Forward

Bullish shareholders argue that Nautilus' connected fitness is a crown jewel in its operations.

However, the facts don't back up this narrative. Nautilus has two segments:

1) The Retail segment, with revenues of approximately 60% of total revenues, but making up just 43% of total gross profit.

2) The Direct segment, with revenues of approximating 39% of total revenues, but carrying gross profit margins of 54%.

Indeed, reported within its Direct segment, is Nautilus's best hope, its connected fitness business. However, its Direct segment is only expected to be up 1% year-over-year, compared with the same period a year ago. Reinforcing that the company is not benefiting anywhere near as much as we are being led to believe.

Investors could retort that Nautilus' Retail segment is estimated to be up 24% year-over-year, however, as discussed already, these profit margins here are less impressive.

(Source)

Financial Position Remains Perilous

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Nautilus' line of credit had $14.1 million of outstanding borrowings and $24.0 million remained available for borrowing (according to its 10-K).

Fast forward to the end of March, and Nautilus now has just $19.3 million available for borrowing on its line of credit. Evidently, Nautilus not only has only a small amount of credit available, but it appears to be rapidly dwindling.

As a reminder, as of its latest update, asides from its off-balance sheet line of credit, Nautilus holds $26.5 million of cash and debt of $28 million for a net debt position of $2.5 million. Given the boom in its operations - as management argues - this does not appear to be strengthening its balance sheet.

Valuation - Highly Overvalued

Part of the bullish thesis here is that Peleton is valued at close to $8 billion market cap, so this must imply that Nautilus is a bargain opportunity at approximately $100 million.

I do not believe this is a logical argument. Indeed, simply because one company is irrationally overvalued does not mean that its peer is a tremendous investment opportunity.

Next, once Nautilus gets past the social-distancing environment, consumers are likely to reduce their purchases of home buying equipment, as those who were interested in buying this equipment would already have made their purchases.

And even if Q1 2020 was to be close to breakeven on its cash flow from operations line, we should remember that in Q1 2018 Nautilus' cash flow from operations was more than $15.5 million.

Put another way, if during this positive trading environment Nautilus is only able to make a small amount of cash flow, then what chance does the company hold going into next year?

Further Risks Worth Noting

The market for gym equipment is incredibly competitive. Aside from just Peloton, there are numerous other companies that sell connected devices and even apps that easily and cheaply connect up to one's smartphone. Is it really worthwhile paying north of $800 for a bike without any sort of tablet attached?

Possible Upside Potential?

Assuming that Nautilus succeeded in overcoming the overall downward trend in its revenues, there could be a valid case that this company could once more return to former glory.

Indeed, investors are still only paying less than 0.3x trailing sales. However, I do fail to see the argument that looking back to Nautilus' historical financial operations is enough of a strong bullish thesis.

The Bottom Line

I remain skeptical over Nautilus' longer-term prospects and do not believe its market cap offers investors enough margin of safety.

Will this flash in pan be enough to bring this company back from the dead? Even if it was, I believe that investors already are pricing in too much optimism into the shares of this mostly just breakeven company on an adjusted EBITDA metric.

Avoid chasing these shares.

Did You Find This Article Helpful? Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Help you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.