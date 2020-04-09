For Bonds, Yields Can Only Go Up

Cash is king, as it is the only asset that rises in value because as everything else falls, the buying power of cash increases.

The stampede to sell bonds and issue new equity securities is just beginning. It will be huge.

Overview:

We start with the end of 2019 as a time when many companies issued low-cost debt to buy back shares and/or to aggressively acquire other companies and to thus leverage their balance sheet into danger zones.

Most of these activities were initiated to satisfy buyback cheerleaders such as corporate raiders, various types of fund managers as well as CEOs and board members tied to share-price compensation. With few exceptions, such corporate leaders and boards, all of whom should have known better, displayed an ignorance and lackadaisical obliviousness as to the macroeconomic risks that have always been present, always been lurking in the background. In essence, these managers didn’t understand the businesses they were so well paid to run.

As suggested in my previous Seeking Alpha articles on the Entertainment/Media and Travel sector companies (Entertainment/Media Stocks, March 23, 2020, and Travel Stocks, March 20, 2020), balance sheet debts were at the end of 2019 already dangerously high, leaving no room for growth, cash flow, and earnings miscalculations.

Perhaps the biggest bubble was in the government bond market, where zero and negative interest rate issues came to globally account for an estimated $17 trillion. As noted in my Seeking Alpha article on bonds (For Bonds, It’s Probably ‘Game Over’, March 16, 2020), a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) also leaves no room for error. Below-zero rates hide risks and lower discretionary incomes because a negative rate is a storage fee. And as such it’s anti-stimulative and pressures banks and pension fund returns to the point that they cannot properly function. It’s also impossible to exit NIRP and go positive without creating massive losses.

Between the Fed’s aggressive bond buying and the Congressional $2.2 trillion CARES package -- and with much more to follow in the months ahead -- the most common view seems to be that interest rates will remain extraordinarily low for a long time.

But for that to happen and for enthusiastic buying in credit markets as a whole to resume, solid confidence in collateral values and a lowered perception of counter-party risk of default must be present. All of that is, however, increasingly absent and getting worse the longer the economic shutdown persists.

On government and sovereign issued, the emerging country markets (EMs) are being severely squeezed as they must buy relatively expensive dollars to pay interest on their dollar-denominated loans. And how do the EMs do this? They must sell Treasuries (i.e., yields up, prices down).

This is a monster problem given that according to the Bank for International Settlements this year began with dollar-denominated debt held by foreign-based institutions amounting to at least $12 trillion. (For an excellent review of this see SA article by Lyn Alden Schwartzer, “The $40 Trillion Problem,” April 6, 2020.) It is thus highly probable that not all EM loans can be serviced without severe restructurings, extensions, and defaults.

In municipals, large states like New York and California now have gaping holes in their budgets. In New York, for example, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTA) alone is missing billions in revenue. For towns and smaller cities, many residents don’t have jobs or incomes and will struggle to pay real estate taxes.

For corporations, the squeeze is already evident.

For instance, in attempting to save it’s vaunted too-good-to-be-true ($0.52 a quarter) 7% yield, AT&T (T) just announced that it would suspend a previous $4 billion share buyback program. (See SA, “Big Phone = Big Muddle” March 30, 2020/) And to shore up liquidity it now has a $5.5 billion term loan credit facility repayable year end 2020 while also “sizing our operations to economic activity” – i.e., meaning layoffs. (Note: If something seems too good to be true, it’s usually untrue.)

Another situation is ViacomCBS (VIAC) (see “ViacomCBS: “Still Too Early to Buy”. April 3, 2020) which came into 2020 with a large debt overhang and tried to ease the burden by putting publisher Simon & Schuster and the New York Blackrock HQ building up for sale before withdrawing the offers probably for either lower than expected bids or maybe even no bidders. VIAC on March 27 arranged for a high-coupon (4.75%) $2.5 billion senior notes offering but then closed on what is a somewhat questionable $375 million commitment to purchase a 49% stake in Miramax’s relatively famous but already aged film and television library that would be exclusively distributed by Paramount Pictures and that would allow for new productions to be based on the Miramax intellectual property (IP).

Then there are airlines, hotels, cruse ships, casinos, and oil (energy) industry firms all in need of working capital cash and ready to issue fixed income securities amounting to many billions of dollars on top of the highly leveraged balance sheets coming into this year. Here are a few illustrative examples.

American Airlines (AAL) came out of 2019 with one of the riskiest balance sheets of its industry and on February 20 announced it had issued $500 million of unsecured senior notes due 2025. You can be sure they’ll soon be issuing lots more.

Delta Airlines (DAL) obtained a $2.6 billion secured credit facility on March 20. It suspended its stock repurchase program and suspended future dividend payments. The company is also drawing $3 billion under existing revolving credit facilities.

In casinos, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) in early April priced a private offering of $600 million senior Notes due 2025 at 7.75%. And MGM Resorts (MGM) withdrew its $1.25 billion share repurchase intensions, Both companies will likely be issuing more debt with high coupons.

The list is endless. Governments, large corporations, and all sorts of commercial enterprises will be on financing survival campaigns sooner rather than later and coming into a market that has limited ability to absorb the flood of supply given that collateral valuations have diminished and that potential buyers would remain unenthusiastic unless the coupons and other terms of the issues are floated with relatively (compared to the recent past) high risk premiums.

Across the entire world this is collectively not a prescription for higher stock P/E multiples, but is instead a prescription for higher interest rates (and risk premiums) across the board. And as such, it is for at least the time being deflationary.

However, there is a sizable group of investors and economists who think inflation, not deflation will ultimately prevail. That may happen somewhere down the road, but it’s not soon likely except in selected cases wherein firms have failed and there is a relative shortage compared to demand of particular goods and services. In most industries there is now plenty of recently idled capacity combined with reduced incomes and relatively tepid consumer spending ability: People have just gone through wrenching and often life-changing human and financial losses and stresses.

Moreover, the concerns that the enormous deficits will lead to inflation are probably unfounded. That’s because, contrary to common commentary, the Fed does not “print” money. It can buy assets and provide banks with reserves. But those reserves don’t turn into inflationary growth of money supply unless a bank or some type of shadow banking institution extends credit. That credit extension is, however, contingent on the value of underlying collateral, all of which has become virus-shutdown impaired. It’s likely to be a long time before ability to borrow and willingness to lend balloons the money supply and creates inflation.

Conclusion:

There is still, of course, no clarity about how, when, and where this historical catastrophe will end. But there is already increasing clarity in that – even for the very largest companies with big name brands – a wave of debt issuances and share dilutions, and cash-conservation dividend reductions and eliminations has already begun. For some enterprises, this is already a matter of survival.

Because of this, there will necessarily be many loan defaults, corporate restructurings, and bankruptcies as the Fed, the other central banks, and the gigantic fiscal programs will not be able to save everyone (and especially small businesses). Consumer discretionary incomes and spending will also thus be notably diminished and subdued.

Interest rates have no way to go except up. As indicated earlier, for the bond bull market it’s “Game Over.” The new supply from all type of issuers -- that include domestic, foreign, and local governments, and corporations -- will be enormous while the relative demand will be induced to absorb (i.e., buy) this mountain only if prices are lower and coupons and terms, and thus yields (i.e., risk premiums) are higher. And should there ultimately be inflation instead of the current deflation, the resulting impact on bond prices will be the same.

So in my opinion, for bond investors, the outcome is inescapable: The forty year (parabolic/exponential) bond price bubble is in the early stages of bursting.

But two bullish areas remain.

Cash is the asset class that in such situations rises in value (even at zero interest rates) because when every other asset class falls in price, the buying power of cash rises. (On this, see my Financial Market Bubbles & Crashes, 2nd ed., Features, Causes, & Effects, Palgrave Macmillan, 2018).

The second area is bankruptcy lawyers. If you can find a way to invest in those, you will have a stock that goes up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.