CK Asset: Decent Yield Supported By Growing Recurring Income

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed property conglomerate CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CHKGF) (OTCPK:CNGKY) [1113:HK].

CK Asset has increased its dividends per share every year for four consecutive years since its spin-off in 2015, which is equivalent to a four-year dividend CAGR of 10.7%. The stock offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.7%.

CK Asset recently acquired a UK pub operator in October 2019 to grow its recurring income, but all of its recurring income streams are inevitably impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, CK Asset's strategy of growing recurring income streams is expected to be value-accretive for shareholders in the mid-to-long term, notwithstanding short-term headwinds. There is further upside for CK Asset, if the company could capitalize on the current economic downturn to acquire quality assets at bargain prices.

My suggested entry price for CK Asset is HK$42.00 pegged to a 5% trailing twelve months' dividend yield. My "Neutral" rating for CK Asset is premised on the fact that CK Asset's valuation (from a dividend yield's perspective) is not sufficiently attractive, as there are other yield plays in the market with higher dividend yields.

Spun-off as a separate listed entity in June 2015 to hold the property assets of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing's companies Cheung Kong Group and Hutchison Group, CK Asset was the second-largest property owner in Hong Kong at the time of spin-off. Formerly known as CK Property, the company subsequently renamed itself as CK Asset in July 2017, after it diversified away from its core property business into infrastructure, utility and aircraft leasing businesses.

CK Asset's Group Structure

Solid Dividend Growth And Decent Yield

CK Asset proposed a final dividend of HK$1.58 per share for 2H2019, which brought the company's full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$2.10. This implies a +10.5% YoY growth in dividends on an absolute basis from HK$1.90 in FY2018 and a 27% dividend payout ratio. The company has increased its dividends per share every year for four consecutive years since its spin-off in 2015, which is equivalent to a four-year dividend CAGR of 10.7%.

CK Asset offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.7%. Market consensus expects CK Asset to still grow its dividends per share by close to +3% from HK$2.10 in FY2019 to HK$2.16 in FY2020, despite a challenging year expected to be adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 19, 2020, CK Asset highlighted that its "policy of increasing dividends when underlying profit is increasing or recurring income is increasing would be here to stay" and "portion of our recurrent income" will grow in the next few years which forms the "base for our increasing dividends."

In other words, even if CK Asset's headline earnings decline, the company is able to support growing dividends as along as the company's recurring income increases. Notably, CK Asset's FY2019 dividends per share of HK$2.10 represents a 29% payout ratio based on headline earnings. If one assumes that CK Asset is solely paying dividends from its recurring income (versus total earnings), the adjusted dividend payout ratio is 51%. Either way, CK Asset's headline and adjusted dividend payout ratios are not excessively high, implying ample room for dividend growth.

I discuss CK Asset's recurring income growth in the next section.

Acquisition Of UK Pub Operator To Grow Recurring Income But Near-Term Headwinds Loom

CK Asset's recurring income grew by a four-year CAGR of +26% from HK$6,049 million in FY2015 to HK$15,198 million in FY2019, which represents 42% of the company's total earnings. CK Asset's recurring income streams are generated by the company's property rental, hotel & serviced suites, aircraft leasing and infrastructure & utility asset businesses, while the company derives its remaining revenue and profit from property development sales that are non-recurring and more volatile in nature.

Having diversified into the aircraft leasing and infrastructure & utility asset businesses since 2017, CK Asset proposed the acquisition of a UK pub operator Greene King in August 2019 for £2.655 billion, a transaction that was subsequently completed on October 30, 2019. Greene King operates more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in England, Wales, and Scotland. Greene King contributed revenue and earnings of HK$3,611 million and HK$555 million in the last two months of FY2019, and a full year's contribution from Greene King can be expected in FY2020. The acquisition of Greene King is aligned with CK Asset's strategy of investing in "stable, profitable and cash flow generating businesses that benefit from real estate backing" as per the company's acquisition announcement.

While Greene King will help to grow CK Asset's recurring income streams in the mid-to-long term, the UK pub operator and CK Asset's other recurring income businesses are inevitably impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak.

Greene King is currently focusing on takeaway services to mitigate the loss of revenue from on-premise sales. The two key positives for the UK pub operator are that Greene King "own most of our pubs" and "a lot of our expenses are variable" as per CK Asset's comments at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 19, 2020. This suggests lower operating leverage for Greene King, and the negative impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on the pub operator's profit could be lesser than expected.

Similarly, CK Asset's aircraft leasing business might perform better than expected, despite the current downturn in the global travel industry. The aircraft leasing business has 134 aircraft as of end-FY2019 with an average remaining lease term of 4.7 years. According to the company, CK Asset's aircraft leasing business has already found clients for aircraft leases that expire this year, and new aircraft purchased will only be delivered from 2024 onwards.

CK Asset's property rental, hotel & serviced suites businesses are also expected to suffer because of the current coronavirus outbreak. However, CK Asset noted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 19, 2020, that it "would fare better than other operators because we have a very high portion of our hotel (rooms) leased to long-term guests."

Despite all the mitigating factors highlighted here, CK Asset's recurring income is still likely to decline in FY2020 because of the coronavirus. But there is a high probability that CK Asset will still at least maintain its dividends per share for FY2020 as explained in the preceding section. In the mid-to-long term, CK Asset's strategy of growing recurring income streams is expected to be value-accretive for shareholders, notwithstanding short-term headwinds.

Plenty Of Debt Headroom To Finance Opportunistic Acquisitions

CK Asset's net debt to shareholders' funds was a mere 5.7% as at the end of FY2019, and the company has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (MCO) and S&P Global (SPGI). The company's adjusted net gearing on a look-through basis (which adjusts for "hidden debt" within associates, joint ventures and non-consolidated subsidiaries) is still a comfortable 16%. This implies plenty of debt headroom for the company to finance value-accretive and opportunistic acquisitions during the current economic downturn.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 19, 2020, CK Asset emphasized that "this virus gives us opportunities to look at new acquisitions" and " the CK group has a good tradition of actually faring better and stronger after each stressful event." The company also stressed that "our debt is too low" and there is "the opportunity to acquire."

As an indication of CK Asset's debt headroom, the company suggested at the recent FY2019 earnings call that it is normal for infrastructure assets to have a gearing of 60% or higher.

Valuation

CK Asset trades at 0.49 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$93.21 as of December 31, 2019, and its share price of HK$45.90 as of April 8, 2020.

In comparison, the stock's historical three-year average P/B multiple was 0.72 times. Since the company was spun-off as a separate listed entity in June 2015, CK Asset has traded between 0.36 times and 0.99 times P/B in the past four years; CK Asset registered its all-time historical trough P/B of 0.36 times on March 19, 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CK Asset are lower-than-expected dividends in future, and overpaying for new acquisitions that fail to create value for shareholders.

