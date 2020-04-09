Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended April 5, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Larocque East uranium project Lake in Canada

On March 31, IsoEnergy (OTCQX:OTCQX:ISENF) announced another batch of results from the 8,500m 2020 winter drilling program at the Hurricane zone at its Larocque East project. The best interception was 7.5m @ 14.5% U3O8 and 3.5% Ni from 322.5m in hole LE20-51, which is equal to 1,339(AuEq.)m.

LE20-51 intersected a new zone of high-grade uranium mineralization and the results from holes LE20-52 and LE20-53 suggest that they are both within the same zone.

Larocque East is situated in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, some 35km northwest of the McClean Lake uranium mine and mill:

In 2018, IsoEnergy acquired the property from Cameco (CCJ). IsoEnergy's strategy includes getting a significant amount of land in the basin and drilling around mineralized intercepts that were found but never adequately followed up after 2011.

I think that the sandstone cover on the property is relatively thin, as it ranges between 140m and 330m. The dimensions of the Hurricane zone at the moment are 575m along-strike, 40m wide and up to 11m thick. The zone is relatively shallow, some 330m below surface.

2) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On March 31,Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:OBNNF) released a new batch of results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its Windfall Lake project, and the best interception was 5.6m @ 149g/t Au from 971m in hole OSK-W-20-2170-W2. This is equal to 834(AuEq.)m.

Windfall Lake is situated near the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is among the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

In February 2020, Osisko released an updated mineral resource estimate for Windfall, which added452,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and another 1.57 million ounces of gold in the inferred category. The company has thus added two million ounces across all categories in just a year.

The new resource estimate will significantly improve the key financial figures from the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Windfall, which was released in 2018.

The company plans to release the results of a feasibility study for the project this year.

3) Hera polymetallic mine in Australia

On April 2, Aurelia Metals (OTCPK:AUMTF) posted an exploration update for its projects and the best drill result was 15.4m @ 19.5% Pb, 28% Zn, 10.7g/t Au, 21g/t Ag and 0.8% Cu from 244.3m in hole FRCD068 at the Federation deposit near its Hera mine. This is equal to 437(AuEq.)m and the company has defined a polymetallic system along a strike of close to 500m, with mineralization extending from near surface to a depth of around 600m.

Aurelia plans to complete maiden JORC-compliant resource for the Federation deposit by the middle of 2020.

Hera is a gold-lead-zinc mine located in the Cobar region in New South Wales. Federation is situated 10km south-southwest of Hera and was discovered in April 2019.

At the moment, the mine produces just over 10koz of gold per quarter and it has a reserve life of around four years.

Conclusion

IsoEnergy released another batch of high-grade drill results from the Hurricane zone and I think there's good potential for more high-grade intersections as most of the cross-sections are yet to be closed off. I view the company as one of the few promising juniors in the uranium space. With C$3.7 million of cash on hand, IsoEnergy should be funded for 2020 so I don't see a dilution risk in the short term.

Osisko Mining announced a new batch of bonanza gold results from Windfall and I think it's amazing how fast this project is developing into a Tier 1 asset. Overall, I think that Windfall is a compelling project and that Osisko Mining is undervalued.

Aurelia has drilled more than 20,000m at the Federation deposit since its discovery and I think the latter is likely to significantly increase the mine life of the Hera mine. However, the company looks overvalued at the moment as the mine life of its two key operations is just four years.

