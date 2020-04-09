Unilever's Moat Will Continue To Benefit Shareholders

In 1998, Warren Buffett called FitzGerald, CEO of Unilever (UN, UL) at the time. ‘The oracle of Omaha’ was considering taking a massive stake in the Unilever Group. But a couple of months later, he called again and announced that he instead invested in Gillette. This turned out to be one of his best investments ever made. He noticed that Gillette had a powerful moat in a forever growing market. In this write-up, I will discuss whether Unilever has a moat that can also benefit shareholders.

(Story taken from 'het grote gevecht' written by Jeroen Smit)

In comparison to other fast-moving consumer goods companies, Unilever has been relatively generous to shareholders. Only Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) jumps out as a massive frontrunner amongst its peers.

Unilever has a high ROIC compared to competitors in the space. This is a positive sign since it implies that Unilever is a well-managed company, able to allocate their resources to the most profitable segments.

Unilever has seen massive growth over the last decade in emerging markets. This growth is expected to continue and will be the main driver of profit growth in the next decade.

Long-term success of fast-moving consumer goods companies is dependent on the strength of their moat. Unilever always points to its reliable supply chain and its strong brand portfolio. I want to approximate whether Unilever really has a moat.

Bruce Greenwald's approach

The most efficient way to determine a moat is using Bruce Greenwald’s approach. The idea is simple. First, you determine how much it costs to reproduce the assets. How much money is required to create a Unilever dummy?

Secondly, you are going to determine the earnings power value (EPV) of Unilever. If the EPV is bigger than the net reproduction value it indicates that the company has a moat. If that is the case, Unilever's brands and supply chain would be creating value.

The net reproduction value

First off, I’m going to calculate the net reproduction value. How much does it cost to reproduce Unilever’s assets?

Let's start off with the value of equity in the 2019 annual report. I will deduct goodwill since this is an intangible asset, consequently, it can be questioned whether the book value is correct.

I used an estimate by Brand Finance to determine the value of Unilever's brand portfolio.

Unilever's supply chain, which has been carefully formulated has additional value. The gross margin in 2019 was 18.1%, consequently, the cost of goods sold in 2019 was approximately 81.9%. Let's assume the value of the supply chain is one year of the cost of goods sold. This would imply Unilever's supply chain is valued at €43.171 billion.

I know this number may seem high but Unilever has invested tons of resources into building a sustainable supply chain. Building an efficient, streamlined supply chain is no easy task and requires years of massive investments.

Asset Value Comment Equity €14.78B Goodwill €20.24B Equity (excluding intangibles) -€5.46B Intangibles: value brand of Unilever's portfolio €39.36B Source Value of Unilever's supply chain €43.17B Approximated asset value €77.07B

The earnings power value

Calculating the EPV requires determining the average operating income. I used the average of the years 2010 to 2019. After this, you determine the tax rate. With this information, it is possible to determine the sustainable income; the firm should be able to generate that income for decades to come.

I estimated that the sustainable income of Unilever is €7524.08 billion. Choosing a proper WACC is important, I have decided to choose 7%. Unilever is a stable consumer goods company, investors expect a relatively low return on their investment.

So I used my estimates to model the EPV of Unilever. My model returned €99.9 billion. This indicates that the EPV is bigger than the net asset value, which in turn implies that Unilever has a moat. This is a positive sign for any long-term investor, Unilever's portfolio is creating value for shareholders.

This is interestingly enough lower than the market cap of Unilever which is €114.25 billion. I assume the market has priced in some growth, and the EPV assumes no growth occurs, but Unilever is a slow-growing company. So it is logical that the EPV implies that Unilever is overvalued, growth is omitted.

Relative valuation

Unilever is selling at the lowest EV/EBITDA of all the major fast-moving consumer goods companies. This is surprising since Kraft Heinz (KHC), for example, is facing declining revenues, Unilever is still growing.

Unilever is also returning a relatively high dividend compared to its peers. Kraft Heinz has a much higher dividend yield but it can be questioned whether that yield can be sustained. Unilever has a payout ratio of 75% and expanding margins and currently, the dividend may be sustained. The length of the coronavirus crisis has a major impact on the sustainability of Unilever's dividend. A global recession could potentially cause a shift to cheaper goods, disadvantaging Unilever.

Until now, there is no reason to believe Unilever's dividend will be cut. But Unilever has a relatively low current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.6. If the business underperforms, a dividend cut can happen.

Conclusion

Unilever has a strong moat and is selling at a modest valuation compared to its peers. Unilever's management has shown to be capable of finding adequate investments that pay off in the long run. Unilever is a great conservative addition for any investor's portfolio, but its dividend may not be sustained in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.