North American Energy Partners Deploys Diversification Strategy To Counter The Slump

At the current energy price level, many oil sands projects in North America are turning unprofitable. North American Energy Partners (NOA) has reacted to this extraordinary situation by steadfastly diversifying into non-oil sands projects. In the past couple of months, it has acquired two projects related to coal mining, while strengthening the mining support services contracts. It will increasingly look to Nuna for some of the major contracts in the near-term. Also, the value of its ultra-class trucking assets has increased substantially over the past year.

The recent decline in backlog refers to NOA's lack of revenue generation potential in 2020. To survive the downturn, the company needs to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next couple of years. NOA does not present the case of a compelling investment in this environment. However, a successful transition into the non-oil based business can improve its valuation over the medium-to-long-term.

NOA's Advantages And Challenges

Let us first discuss NOA's operational achievements in 2019 to understand the background of its recent financial outperformance. Through the purchase of a JV interest in Nuna Logistics (in November 2018) and 31 used ultra-class truck fleet from an oil sands producer, it expanded its oil sands fleet significantly. Later, it added to this fleet with the purchase of two additional used units. Since it salvaged value through upgrading and converting a Caterpillar 797 ultra-class truck, it kept the acquisition cost quite low. Along with the truck fleet, it received a long-term client usage commitment. In the past year until Q4 2019, the value of its ultra-class assets has more than tripled, which explains its robust returns on investment. It is in the process of delivering two rebuilt ultra-sized trucks. The company's new component rebuild facility will enhance this equipment-related diversification move. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

The OPEC+ price war and the demand plunge in the pandemic have torpedoed the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS). WCS is the benchmark price of oil from Canada's oil sands. The current fall was quite a departure from two months ago when the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (or CAPP) was expecting upstream capital investment in Canada's oil sands to grow in 2020 from the previous year. According to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., around 20% of the current thermal oil sands production could be shut down due to the steeply low oil prices.

Since the oil sands business has ceased to be profitable at the current low oil prices and weak demand, NOA is also diversifying into areas that can offer steady cash flows. One of the exciting additions to NOA's revenue base is the maintenance facilities services and home machine rebuilds. In 2019, the Acheson shop manpower has more than doubled compared to a year ago. The management expects to exceed $30 million in annual external maintenance revenue. The other growth engine includes a second management contract for a coal mine in Texas. It was a five-year mine services agreement with a renewal option. NOA's involvement in the project is limited to managing the assets and maintaining them, which include loading, hauling, and dumping of coal, maintaining a fleet, and planning and scheduling. These jobs are typically not a drag on the margin and provide relatively steady cash flows in a cyclical industry.

FY2020 Guidance

In FY2020, the company expects EBITDA to grow by ~15% compared to FY2019. It also expects FY2020 EPS to be $2.00, which reflects a 10% increase in earnings compared to the previous year. In FY2020, the company plans to benefit from Nuna's countercyclical business and increased activity in summer civil works in Alberta. The forecast is based on the assumption of winning a joint project with Nuna. Typically, however, the company's asset utilization falls in Q2 and Q3. The higher EBITDA margin in FY2020 flows from lower equipment costs. The company plans to lower the use of external vendors while increasing home machine rebuilds, expanding the use of technology, and economies of scale.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q3 2019 to Q4 2019, the company's total revenues increased by 14%. Following the asset acquisition, the company saw higher demand for mine services and reclamation work at the Aurora and Mildred Lake Mines. Plus, there were higher revenues from external maintenance services after the completion of the two haul trucks and loader rebuild. Although revenue increased, the CFO growth was partially offset by the project closure at the Kearl Mine and the Highland Valley Copper Mine.

What Can Affect The Gross Margin?

In Q4 2019, the company's gross margin deflated to 13.2% from 14% a quarter earlier. A reduction of tailings pond support activity and a deterioration in the operating conditions at some mines required higher costs, thus pegging down the margin. Besides, increased repair and maintenance costs related to the acquired fleet adversely impacted the margin. Tailings refers to the materials left over after separating the valuable fraction from the uneconomic fraction of an ore.

Investors may note that the company's component rebuild facility, which was a well-suited diversification move, which enabled it to generate 25% of EBIT (earnings before interest & tax) from outside the oil sands in 2019. The company expects to grow the share to ~40% in the next few quarters. Nuna's large contracts will be the key driver in achieving that target. Also, the two coal mines that the company received contracts from will be margin accretive because they require less capital.

Backlog

NOA's backlog declined by 11% compared to a year ago, while it also deteriorated versus Q3 2019. During Q4, it generated 12% of its revenues from the current backlog, which was the highest in the past four quarters. A lower backlog indicates a fall in revenue visibility.

NOA's Dividend And Share Repurchase

NOA also pays a quarterly cash dividend of CAD 0.04 per share, which means a forward annual dividend yield of 2.27%. In August 2019, the company doubled its dividend payout. Through share repurchase and dividend payment, NOA has returned ~CAD 12.8 million to the shareholders in FY2019.

Capex and FCF

In FY2019, NOA generated CAD 158 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a 44% improvement compared to the previous year. The CFO increase reflects higher revenues during the period, although it was offset by lower cash from working capital. In FY2020, the company expects capital expenditures (at the guidance mid-point) to decrease by 11%. In FY2019, its free cash flow (or FCF) became almost nil due to a significant increase in capex for the year. The majority of growth capital was invested in the new facility in Acheson, and the remainder on the purchase of strategic and incremental heavy equipment. In contrast, in FY2020, the majority of the anticipated capex would be spent on maintenance.

Debt And Liquidity

NOA's liquidity was CAD 100 million available, due primarily to the fund available from its revolving credit facility. Its senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell below 1.7x as of December 31, 2019, while its debt-to-equity was 1.8x as of that date. While its indebtedness is well below the target, its leverage is quite high, given the current energy market depression. It has affirmed its plans to reduce its DEBT by around CAD 150 million by 2021. I think the company does not face any significant financial risk, but unless free cash flow increases and debt level falls, investors can remain wary of its medium-term risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NOA is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.4x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.4x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analysts' Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five analysts rated NOA a "buy" in April (includes "very bullish"), while one recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating.

What's the take on NOA?

NOA has long-term contracts with some of the largest energy producers in Canada. However, the current energy market situation raises questions about the viability of the energy market activity. At the current price, the Canadian oil sands industry is vulnerable to collapse. Therefore, NOA has been diversifying into non-oil sands projects. In the past couple of months, it has acquired two projects related to coal mining.

Along with the company's acquisition of Nuna, the value of its ultra-class trucking assets has increased substantially over the past year. These acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive in 2020. Plus, the converted trucking fleet will keep operating costs under control.

At the current level, E&P activity in North America has begun to look unprofitable, which can reduce demand for NOA's services. To survive the downturn, the company needs to follow its stated debt reduction plans. At this juncture, expecting higher returns from the stock does not look convincing, although I think the company can survive the energy price onslaught with its strategy.

