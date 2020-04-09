Transocean Is Attractive At Current Levels

Article Overview

Stocks in the energy sector have crumbled in the recent past due to the double shock for oil.

First, the COVID-19 black swan event has resulted in a global economic meltdown and a collapse in demand for oil. Second, the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has translated into supply glut for oil. The sentiment turned so bearish that analysts have started talking about potential negative oil price.

Amidst the negative news, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has plummeted. From a 52-week high of $9.79, the stock currently trades lower by 88% at $1.19. The stock trades at a current market capitalization of just $688 million.

I believe that Transocean is worth considering at current levels for the next 6-12 months. Certain events can trigger a sharp rally in the stock and this article will discuss the factors for a relatively bullish view at current levels.

Oil Will Trend Higher From Current Levels

It's worth noting that Brent has traded at a 52-week high of $75.6 and Brent oil price recently plunged to a 52-week low of $21.65. Subsequently, oil has trended higher and currently trades at $32.4. I believe that oil price has bottomed out near $20.

It is important to note that the global economy will plunge into recession. The recession can be potentially deeper than the financial crisis of 2008-09. In this time of crisis, governments will need to expand spending to stimulate renewed economic growth.

However, countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, among others in the Middle East will struggle. U.S. shale companies are also at risk and so is growth in Canada and Norway. The point I am making is that too many economies are dependent on oil prices to increase their spending.

In such a scenario, it's entirely likely that Russia and Saudi Arabia will be back to the negotiation table. Donald Trump has already urged Russia and Saudi Arabia to end the price war.

I see an end to the price war relatively soon and that can send Brent oil higher in the range of $40 to $50 per barrel. Once economic growth is triggered later in 2020 or into 2021, oil can move higher. I therefore believe that Transocean needs to navigate few quarters of extremely challenging times. The company is well positioned from that perspective.

Strong Liquidity Position to Navigate Crisis

The positive factor with Transocean is that the company is positioned to navigate the crisis with the current liquidity and order backlog position.

To put things into perspective, Transocean reported $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 2019. In addition, the company has $1.3 billion in undrawn credit facility. With a total liquidity of $3.1 billion, the company is positioned to survive through 2021.

I want to add here that for 2020 the company has an order backlog of $2.6 billion, and for 2021, its order backlog is $2.0 billion. The company is expecting a total operating cash flow of $800 million to $1.0 billion in these two years.

Even if OCF of $800 million is assumed, Transocean has a total liquidity buffer of $3.9 billion through 2021. Therefore, even if the slowdown is prolonged, the company is positioned to navigate the crisis and survive.

It's also important to mention that the company's order backlog for 2022 and 2023 are $1.6 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Over the next 18 months, the order backlog for these two years will gradually increase. It's a good base-case scenario to assume that the backlog for 2022 and 2023 will be in excess of $2.0 billion.

Clearly, there are concerns, but Transocean has a decent order backlog for the coming years to survive the crisis. Once there is a production cut and oil trends higher, the order backlog outlook is likely to improve.

I want to add here that as of December 2019, the company's total order backlog was $10.2 billion. Importantly, 94% of the backlog was with investment grade companies. This makes cash flow visibility relatively secure.

From an offshore industry perspective, the key positive is that break-even oil price is on a decline. As the chart below shows, offshore break-even price was $64 in 2016 and it's expected to decline to $34 by 2020.

Once there is renewed demand for oil and offshore activity picks up, Transocean stands to benefit. I would emphasize here that the day rates have peaked out few years ago. Therefore, it would be unrealistic to expect strong EBITDA margin expansion. However, offshore companies can survive and remain profitable if oil is in the range of $60 to $70 per barrel in the long-term.

Concluding Views on Transocean

In the next 18 months, Transocean can survive and also pursue deleveraging. Further, I expect oil to trend higher in the coming quarters and that can translate into a sharp rally for Transocean stock.

I want to mention here that between October 2019 and February 2020, Transocean added $366 million in backlog. Therefore, orders are still flowing and the company's total backlog will continue to grow.

With a high-quality fleet, Transocean seems attractive at a current market capitalization of $688 million. While I am not suggesting a big exposure to the stock, some positions can be considered for potentially strong returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.