CoreSite Realty: Another Data Center REIT Bouncing Back Fast

COR dropped -18% in the 2020 market pullback, but has bounced back to a gain.

The 2020 market crash has rippled through the market with all of the delicacy of Godzilla trying to do a tap dance - just about everything got crushed, with a majority of the casualties still trying to claw their way back.

In terms of bouncing back from the wreckage, though, as we've noted in one of our recent articles about QTS Realty (QTS), data centers have proven to be quite resilient, and CoreSite Realty (COR) is no exception. In fact, it's even up slightly, +.81% since 2/20/20, vs. the S&P's -18.65% loss, and the DJIA's -17.18% downdraft.

Out of the last three pullbacks, COR also outperformed in May 2019, gaining 6.4%, while the DJIA and the S&P both lost ~-6%. COR only lagged during the Q4 '18 pullback, which was inspired by the Fed raising rates due to the negative effects of higher rates on REITs.

However, we don't want to paint a totally placid performance picture for COR during this latest imbroglio - it did fall from ~$114.00 on 2/20/20 down to ~$93.00 on 3/23/20, an -18% downdraft. But, as you can see in this chart, it has fought its way back:

Why? Because the market sees data centers as being vital to many aspects of our digital age - cloud computing, media streaming, smarphones, social media, Internet of Things, Internet TV, the 5G rollout, etc. There are many demands for data centers' services, resulting in an industry tailwind.

That tailwind certainly isn't getting any weaker while a major part of our workforce is now working and having to entertain themselves in their homes.

Data centers also have a moat due to their critical mission and the well-established, entrenched players in this industry - we won't be seeing Wily Coyote slapping together a few 2 x 4's and erecting the "Acme Data Center Company" any time soon.

(Source: COR site)

COR's data network is quite vast and fast, being able to reach 75% of US businesses within 5 milliseconds. Its customer base includes such major cloud services players as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Alibaba Cloud (NYSE:BABA), and Oracle cloud (NYSE:ORCL).

(Source: COR site)

Its customer base is divided among three size levels - Core Retail, Scale, and Hyperscale, and cuts across many types of customers, from small business, Global 1000, to government agencies and large commercial enterprises.

The lease terms vary, according to the customer base, with Retail customers having 3-4 initial leases, Scale customers on 5-10-year leases, and Hyperscale customers on 10-year-plus leases:

(COR site)

2019 Earnings:

2019 wasn't a big growth year for COR, with revenue growth of 5%, lower net income, 4% Adjusted EBITDA growth, and just 1.18% FFO growth. One thing that did grow though was COR's dividend/share, it rose ~15% in 2019. However, the FFO dividend payout ratio also rose, due to much slower FFO/share growth in 2019.

2020 Guidance:

In early February, management issued 2020 guidance, which the street considered to be soft - FFO growth of flat to 1%, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.2%, and capex decreased by ~39%.

This prompted a Bank of America analyst to downgrade COR to Underperform from Buy, saying that the data center company's "premium" valuation is "unjustified" given its "persistently low FFO growth and uncertainty related to elevated customer churn." He lowered his price target to $100.00 from $130.00.

(COR site)

Growth Projects:

Management has 196,000 NRSF, (net rentable square feet) in growth projects slated for 2020, ~12% less than the 224K it built in 2019.

(COR site)

Financials:

COR's ROA and ROE ratios look much better than broad sector medians, but its debt/equity ratio is much higher due to management's increasing debt in 2017 - 2019. For example, QTS's debt/equity ratio is 1.06, while DLR's is ~1.03.

Debt and Liquidity:

COR had $385.67M in liquidity, as of 12/31/19, with $450M in availability on its credit revolver.

Its next debt maturity isn't until 2022, when a $200M senior unsecured loan becomes due:

(COR site)

Valuations:

We don't see any under-valuations to jump up and down about - Price/FFO, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA all look much higher than broad sector averages. Although COR's dividend yield is lower than sector medians, one positive is that has a strong 26% dividend growth rate.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $116.28, COR is 14% above the B of A analysts' $100.00 price, and 1% above the $115.00 average target price.

Dividends:

COR pays $1.22/quarter, and goes ex-dividend on an March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule and pays in the following months. At $116.28, it yields 4.20% - not the highest yield you can find in the data center space, but certainly attractive.

Options:

With COR's valuations looking stretched, and its price already above analysts' average price target, some investors may want to hedge their bets on this REIT. The data center industry certainly has ongoing tailwinds, but maybe COR has bounced back too high, too fast? Or maybe we'll have another pullback.

This Covered Call trade expires in a little over three months. There should be one $1.22/share dividend, going ex-dividend in late June, prior to this July expiration. With volatility still elevated, COR's $120.00 call strike pays $5.90.

If COR's price doesn't rise to or above $120.00, prior to the ex-dividend date or the expiration date, your static profit would be $7.12, a 6.12% yield in a bit over three months, or 22.35% annualized.

If your COR shares get assigned prior to the ex-dividend date, your profit would be $9.62/share, comprised of a capital gain of $3.72 and the $5.90 in option $.

The third potentially profitable scenario would be if your shares were to get assigned after the ex-dividend date, in which case you'd collect a total of $10.84, a 9.32% nominal yield, or 34% annualized.

Conversely, COR's July $115.00 put strike pays $8.40, giving you a breakeven of $106.60, an annualized yield of 26.66%, and a breakeven of $106.60, which is 7.3% below the $115.00 average price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we include dividends in our tables, so that you can compare them to the option premiums. We use annualized yields in our options table, so that you can compare the yields from trades with different amounts of time.

