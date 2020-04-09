Uber: Riding The Wave To The Top

I believe that Uber is an investment worth the risk and now is a great moment to initiate a position.

While Uber is still not profitable, there are many ways it can monetize and expand its operations.

Thesis Summary

Uber Technologies (UBER) has come to dominate the transport market in the last 9 years. The size of its operations is huge, and while the company remains unprofitable, there are many ways for Uber to turn things around and find new ways to Inc.rease revenues and profitability.

Company Overview

Uber was only founded in 2011 and yet is almost hard to remember what life was like before this handy little App became an integral part of our daily experience. Since then, Uber has expanded its reach to over 900 cities in 69 countries. The company has also expanded from a taxi replacement to a delivery and food ordering platform.

It is obvious to anyone with eyes and ears that Uber's presence and market share has grown massively, but let's look at just how much revenue has grown.

In 2015, Uber was scratching $2 billion in revenues. 4 years later, that amount was 7 fold at over $14 billion. That's a CAGR of 62.66%. However, costs have Inc.reased very much in line with revenue, and if we look at EPS, the company was almost equally unprofitable in 2019 as it was in 2015.

While costs and revenues are important, these figures can often hide nasty truths. This is why certain companies use different metrics to measure "success". Facebook Inc. (FB), for example, uses AUG/R (average user growth/revenue), and Amazon Inc., (AMZN) often talks about Average Order Value.

Uber, for the most part, offers trips, so the measure they like to track is Bookings.

As we can see, bookings have Inc.reased close to revenues, by 50% year over year. Furthermore, Monthly Active Platform Users also continues to grow, with a 22% Inc.rease in the last year.

It is undeniable that Uber is a fantastic service, but the truth remains that it is an unprofitable venture, and many investors remain wary. Uber is definitely a "risky" bet, but it is a risk worth taking and here's why.

Eats has just begun

Uber's main source of revenue is riding, but Uber Eats now accounts for over 22% of bookings. Uber is expanding aggressively into Uber Eats, and I expect that we will see growth in the coming years to a very similar degree as its predecessor, or at least that's what the numbers seem to show.

The data above shows that run-rate Gross Bookings for Eats in 2018 were "mimicking" the evolution of Rides three years earlier. So we can establish that Eats can be as big as Rides, but would even argue that it will be bigger.

Booking a ride is a straightforward process. Open the app, tell it where you want to go and get matched with a driver. You can specify some other parameters but that's pretty much it. Eats however has become a browsing platform, at least in my own experience. Many users enter the platform without a specific order in mind. They browse through offers and new listings and make their choice based on what is available on the app. This puts Uber in a great position as a marketplace for food outlets, and it is the reason why you can often find great value offers on the platform.

As of writing this, if I am not mistaken, Uber charges restaurants 30% of listed prices for delivering their food. This may seem like a hefty fee when restaurants already have low margins, but we can't underestimate the promotional value this has. Furthermore, the industry is changing, and it is very likely we will see more delivery-only restaurants popping up.

Leveraging Big (Your) Data

Uber is a giant-data mine. Like Google and Facebook, in now more about you than most people, and while many people fear Big Data, I am a fond believer in it. Privacy issues, do not concern me. As Uber states in its manifesto, the data is "anonymized and aggregated." I think many people don't get that they are merely one a nameless faceless point on a graph and that, in any case, it is a machine that is processing data, not a human, which raises the question; Can a robot invade your privacy?

Uber leverages its data in many ways. Most notably, its user's data to manage supply through surge pricing. Uber also leverages its data to form strategic alliances. So far, these Inc.lude Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), amongst others.

These partnerships can take many forms. Hilton offered extra points to Preferred Guest members who took Uber rides. American Airlines Group (AAL) added an Uber reminder button to its app. Pepsi handed out free cans of soda to London Uber riders.

With Rides and Eats, Uber collects an outstanding amount of data, and this is a "costless" effort which will likely become even more profitable in the future. We are only scratching the surface of data analytics and the implications and uses are huge: From recommendation software to predictive behavior to an overall enhanced experience, Uber will be at the head of the Big Data revolution.

More than one way to skin a cat

Finally, for those that argue that Uber may have trouble becoming profitable, I will reiterate the section header; there's more than one way to skin a cat.

Uber still has many options to monetize its platform, data, and offerings. Off the top of my head, I can think of advertising, charging for promoting restaurants on Eats and even expanding into other operations within the transportation such as offering vehicles for hire by the minute and expanding to other areas of delivery such as supermarket, or even anything that the customer decides as Glovo does. I wouldn't be surprised if in a few years we even saw Uber works, a platform where you can conveniently find the best housekeepers, plumbers, and gardeners.

I am sure someone will come out in the comments section and tell me why some, or all of these ideas are stupid. The truth is, only through trial and error can Uber find out what is profitable or not, but my point remains that Uber is still a nascent company and has a lot of avenues to explore.

Risks and Challenges

This analysis wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the risks inherent in the business. Though as I am quite bullish, I will be trying to counter these two points as best as I can.

The first and most obvious is the threat of competition. Uber is not alone in the sector and has to compete with other Apps in both the Rides and Eats sector. As far as rides go, however, Uber is the undisputed king in most of the places where it runs.

Both through its operations or minority interests, Uber has spread its dominance around the globe. This puts it in a privileged position and gives it moat-like protection from competition.

Eats, is a different story, with the market a lot more split. GrubHub and Deliveroo are just some of the competitors Uber faces in Europe and the U.S. However, while in this sector Uber does not possess as much market share, it still has significant operational and marketing advantages coming from its already existing rides platform.

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that Uber has encountered stiff regulatory barriers in many countries. In my home country, Spain, I witnessed streets blocked for weeks by regular cab drivers who could not face competition from Uber.

This is a reality and a short-term Inc.onvenience, but I am a big believer that you can't fight the market. Uber's service offers value, and where there is money to be made, businesses and governments find a path. Uber might have to "share" some of its success in the process, but there is no doubt in my mind that Uber will take over, even in Spain, eventually.

Takeaway

With the current stock price at the IPO level, this is a fantastic opportunity to get in on a business that could become the next Amazon. This is not a straightforward investment, and who knows what can happen. However, given the upside potential, I believe it is worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.