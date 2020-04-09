Levi Strauss: Entering Turmoil From A Strong Position

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced relative upbeat first quarter results, providing some comfort to its investors along the way. The company went public exactly a year ago, and shares started trading in the low-twenties, before falling below the $20 mark last summer. Shares traded at similar levels at the start of this year, as the current woes in the economy and, certainly, the retail sector have hit the shares hard. After recovering about ten percent in response to the earnings announcement, shares now trade at just $13 per share.

The Business

To have an idea about the performance of the business, I am looking back to late January when the company reported its full year results for 2019. The company reported a 3% increase in sales to $5.8 billion, as constant currency sales growth came in twice that percentage.

The company is solidly profitable as it reported adjusted operating profits of $611 million in 2019, a 4% increase compared to the year before. This results in adjusted earnings of $456 million, or $1.12 per share. On a GAAP basis, the company earned $395 million, or $0.97 per share. As most of the discrepancy between both earnings metric stems from costs associated to the public offering and not structural charges (such as stock-based compensation), I am happy to use the adjusted earnings numbers.

This number is quite compelling with shares trading at $13, as this implies that shares are trading at 12 times trailing earnings. While it is true that the business is/will be hit hard by store closures as well, the company is not just a retailer yet an actual producer and seller through online channels as well. Furthermore, the company ended 2019 with exactly a flattish net cash position, a real comforting position, given today's circumstances.

The company originally guided for 7% sales growth in 2020 and earnings of $1.20 per share on an adjusted basis, plus or minus two cents. Of course, that outlook can now be thrown in the garbage bin.

Now, that is early April, the company reported first quarter results for the quarter which ended on February 23. The company grew first quarter sales by 6% on a constant currency basis, mainly because the Black Friday selling season fell in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as the impact of the corona crisis in Asia during this quarter was estimated at $20 million. Furthermore, adjusted earnings rose two pennies to $0.40 per share as net debt remains very modest at $56 million, while cash balances and additional liquidity is plentiful, far above the billion mark.

My Thoughts

I must say here that there is much to like based on the strength of the brand and the modest valuation in relation to the earnings potential. The biggest appeal comes from the balance sheet which is very strong; stronger than most peers.

There are some negatives as well. While it might seem good that just a third of sales are generated from own stores which are mostly closed now, the company-operated e-commerce business is relatively small with a 4% sales share. This reveals that two-thirds of sales are generated from the wholesale operations, which have an unknown e-commerce share as well. Yet, again, this is not known. The other positive is that this business is a survivor and has been around for 165 years, as the DNA for surviving any kind of crisis is not just seen in the actions, but financial prudence and the entire culture as well.

The conference call in connection with the results was interesting. Comments by CEO Chip Bergh were upbeat, as the company points toward the strength of the business while being confident that the company will emerge as a stronger business once this crisis is over. On the call, the company furthermore shed some light on the DTC business, now pegged at 40% of sales.

All in all, I am a bit in doubt. I like the fact that the company has a strong brand and is still available online and through outlets such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and a more important and distinguishing feature is the very strong balance sheet. On the negative side is the fact that while the company trades at just 11-12 times trailing earnings, and while many peers with more questionable prospects trade at just 3-4 times, their risks there are fairly higher.

This makes Levi Strauss probably a reasonable bet for those looking for exposure to the downbeat apparel industry with a more moderate tolerance for risk. As I am happy to hold small here, I am not entering a big aggressive position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.