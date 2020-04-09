The Buyback Boom In Retrospect

Only being the top 13, this likely doesn't capture greater levels of irresponsibility lower down the food chain. I will follow up on that later.

I'll look at the top 13 non-financials and what they were doing in the last 5 years, who were being responsible with their cash, and who weren't.

Except for a few companies that still have very high net cash positions like Apple, the buyback/dividend boom is likely over.

When Spreadsheets Say A Little More Than They'd Like

When the buyback boom was in full swing a few years ago, Standard & Poor's started a "buybacks" spreadsheet download to go along with their usual earnings estimates and such. It was their way of showing how much cash their companies were returning to shareholders. Here are the last 5 calendar years of that:

S&P

The cumulative numbers are pretty stark:

S&P

110% of S&P 500 net income, about half a trillion dollars difference, was returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

But this is a little misleading. 7% of S&P 500 buybacks and dividends over this period are just Apple (AAPL), and 17% are the top 5 companies. The top 20 companies are 30% of the total.

So, this will be the first part of an irregular series where I look at which companies were being responsible with their cash flows, and which ones have maybe dug themselves a hole of debt in an effort to chase this dragon and keep pace with Apple.

I began this article asking myself, "Will S&P's Top 20 Buybacks list become a badge of shame down the road?" Let's see.

The companies covered here are the non-financials on S&P's Top 20 Buybacks list. Cash flows of banks are not comparable since cash is their product, as well as how customers pay for it. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is also a separate case, but I can sum that one up quickly: they are fine. I will cover the banks separately in a future article. That leaves us with 12 non-financials plus Visa (V) which is a financial, but not a bank.

Keep in mind that these numbers are for the last 5 fiscal years of each individual company, so the time periods don't exactly match.

The Top 13 Consolidated Buyback Kings

First, let's look at our group of 13 companies as a consolidated entity.

SA Premium. "Capex + Acquisitions" is capex+acquisitions-net sales of PPE-divestitures. "Net Debt" is total debt+capital leases-cash-short term investments-long term investments. Any reference to "net cash" is the negative of net debt.

We get our first look at how singular Apple is here. With Apple, 61% of consolidated operational cash flows went back to shareholders, and 44% went to capex + acquisitions. Without Apple, those numbers are 53% to shareholders, and 52% to capex + acquisitions.

Apple is the cash return leader and everyone else is chasing

SA Premium. $369 billion is a Fed-type number.

The consolidated group supplemented cash flows with new net debt to the tune of 17% of operational cash flows, or $310 billion for the whole group. Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Charter (CHTR) are the leaders here, taking out new net debt of 119% and 117% of operational cash flows respectively.

Group 1: The King of Cash

Apple stands alone for a simple reason: they started this journey with well over $100 billion in net cash and added $418 billion in operational cash flows to that. In fact, through 2017, their net cash position continued to rise, though it was around $98 billion at the end of fiscal year 2019 in September and $90 billion at the end of 2019.

Apple stands alone also because all this makes a lot of sense for the company. This cash was never going to do anything sitting in the account of Apple's Irish subsidiary. Aside from the $3 billion Beats acquisition, their acquisitions are all very small, and they are extraordinarily efficient with their capex and opex.

The pile kept growing, and the market was not giving Apple credit for the $121 billion in cash they had when they started the cash return program. That was $18.41 per share in September 2012, or 22% of Apple's then share price. By September 2013, in the midst of a break in the bull market, a third of Apple's market cap was accounted for by its net cash. At the end of 7 years of cash return, that was only 10% of Apple's market cap. The share count is down by over a third, so each remaining share is worth 50% more of the company than it was. The rest of Apple is finally getting credit for the cash machine it is.

To sum up:

They returned $396 billion that was just going to sit in a Scrooge McDuck pile otherwise.

They still had $98 billion net cash left at the end of 2019 fiscal year, $90 billion at the end of December. That's about 2.6 years of operating expenses if they don't make another dollar.

By reducing the share count by over a third, the non-cash portion of Apple is finally receiving the correct valuation.

They will likely not stop, even with the crisis.

Group 2: The Princes of Cash

Our next group has similar situations to Apple but on a smaller scale. These are Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Facebook (FB). Including Apple, these are all tech companies, but it is spread out across products, software, and services. The Princes is not a surprising list considering that as a consolidated entity, they had almost a trillion dollars in operational cash flows over 5 fiscal years. Yikes.

SA Premium

Google and Facebook show up here in our list, but both got a bit of a late start on the buyback boom, and neither pay a dividend. These are the only two companies in this article whose net cash positions rose during the 5 fiscal years. As of 2019, Google has more net cash than Apple.

Microsoft began this journey with $77 billion in net cash and finished with $38 billion, and $34 billion at the end of 2019. That's about 10 months of operating expenses. They retired 7% of their shares over this period, and 9% over the life of the buyback program, so not nearly as much as Apple.

Google found itself with $105 billion in net cash as 2019 closed. Facebook, which is smaller than the other two, had $34 billion. All ad-based revenue streams are going to get demolished in this event, so these companies will see serious hits to their top lines and cash flows. But I think they have plenty of cash. Google's net cash is about 2 years' worth of their operating expenses, and Facebook's net cash covers about a year. Neither company has put a large dent in their share count.

To sum up:

These three companies have such large cash flows, that they were not making a huge dent in their position.

Google and Facebook have seen their net cash increase in this period. They did not start buyback programs until much more recently than the rest.

Microsoft left themselves a little thin on net cash at the end, with only 10 months of operating expenses. They should be fine, but I bet they would like some of that cash back right about now.

Group 3: Underinvestors

This group is composed of companies that did not put themselves in terrible positions cashwise, but seem to have spent far too little on investments during this period. They are Procter & Gamble (PG) and Biogen (BIIB).

SA Premium

As you can see, their change in net cash was minimal, and they both left themselves with about 11 months of opex. What concerns me about these companies is the relative sizes of the red and green boxes. Biogen spent twice as much on cash return as they did on investments, and Proctor almost 4 times as much. 70% of Biogen's investments were acquisitions.

It remains to be seen whether this will hurt them down the road; this is more of a red flag than a full-on warning. Proctor took out $5 billion in new debt on March 23, so that's a bad sign right there.

Group 4: Just Plain Irresponsible

This next group can only be described as irresponsible with their cash positions. They have dug holes of net debt, and for some of them, it doesn't look like there's much of a plan to get out except to keep digging. These are Oracle (ORCL), Home Depot (HD), Visa (V), Bristol-Myers, and Intel (INTC).

SA Premium

Oracle spent 111% of operational cash flows on buybacks and dividends. That alone is enough to land them on this list. To add to that, investments were only one-third of their cash return. To do this, they took out $33b in new debt through the end of 5 fiscal years. Their last report for November 2019 showed a net cash position of -$29 billion. On March 30, they sold another $20 billion in debt. Do you think they maybe want some of that $96 billion they returned to shareholders back?

Home Depot returned 102% of operational cash flows to shareholders, five times what they spent on new investments. They took out $26 billion in new net debt to do it. They ended February with -$41 billion in net cash, and just hit up the bond market again on March 26 for another $3.5 billion.

Visa spent 86% of operational cash flows on cash return, over three times what the spent on investments. They only took out $10 billion in new debt, but they took themselves from net cash positive to net cash negative in the process. On March 31, they took out another $4 billion in new debt.

Bristol spent 93% of operational cash flows on cash return, 250% of what they spent on new investments. They took out a staggering $33 billion in new net debt, finishing 2019 with -$29 billion in net cash. They have yet to hit up debt markets since March 1.

I saved Intel for last because they are a bit of a borderline case. They only spent half of operational cash flows on cash return, and had plenty of investment, as you see. But Intel began this journey with $13 billion in net cash and ended with -$10 billion in December. They just took out another $8 billion in new debt on March 20.

All these companies want some of that cash back right about now.

Group 5: Communications Gets Its Own Group

AT&T (T) and Charter get their own category since both are making extraordinary investments in our time period.

SA Premium

AT&T spent 84% operational cash flows on investments, and Charter a staggering 131%. While their cash return programs were fairly modest - a third of operational cash flows for AT&T and half for Charter - they were forced to take out an astounding amount of debt to pull both off at once. AT&T added $123 billion in new net debt, 52% of operational cash flows, and Charter added $57 billion in new net debt, 117% of operational cash flows. These are giant numbers.

Taking on large amounts of debt to fund large investments is nothing new, but doing so while returning that much cash is irresponsible in my book. AT&T finished 2019 with net cash of -$198 billion and Charter -$78 billion. AT&T has taken out a $5 billion loan for Bank of America (BAC) through the end of the year and suspended their buyback program. Charter sold $2.5 billion in new bonds on March 18. If they had eased up on the buybacks, they could have avoided that.

Adding It Up

SA Premium

Adding it up, of these 13 companies, only four - Apple and the Princes - can claim that their buyback binge did not hurt the health of their balance sheets and capital structures. Two companies sacrificed investments in their future growth for cash return. Five companies have put themselves in very poor net cash positions going forward. Two more had giant investments to make but took out additional debt to keep up on buybacks. Of those nine, only two have not already hit up debt markets for more, and I expect them to follow.

This is a poor record, to say the least. With the exception of Apple and Google, the buyback boom is very much over, at least for now.

Moreover, we are looking only at pretty large companies here, with large operational cash flows. I suspect as I investigate further, looking at companies farther down the food chain, the news is going to get worse on this account.

I was never opposed to buybacks as a thing, or even taking out debt to do it. Companies were rebalancing their capital structures towards debt at historically low rates. The case of Apple, where they were able to take out a third of their shares over time, shows how this works in the best case. But they are unique, as we see, and in an effort to keep up, it seems like some may have fallen behind. Because of the low interest rates, payments are still low, but the rubber is about to hit the road.

We have a little visibility via Starbucks (SBUX), which has a large operation in China as well as the US. They just reduced their EPS guidance for the March quarter by about 50%. China's same-store sales were down 78% YoY in February and 64% in March. The last week of March saw US sales down 60%-70% YoY.

Based on the late-quarter onset of COVID-19 impacts to our business results in the U.S. and other markets globally-and as the flow-through impact of lost sales in the U.S. is materially greater than the flow-through impact of lost sales in China-we expect the negative financial impacts to Q3 to be significantly greater than they were in Q2 and to extend into Q4. [Starbucks' Q2 is the March quarter].

Starbucks has needed $1.5 billion in new debt so far. The question every shareholder needs to ask themselves is whether the stocks they own can handle at least 2 quarters like Starbucks is describing. Some of the companies in this article may not.

