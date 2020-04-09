MSC Industrial's Earnings Bring Some Relief, But Uncertainty Remains The Primary Takeaway

MSC's business held up fairly well in the fiscal quarter, but there was a notable deterioration in its core business in March, and management pulled guidance for the time being.

MSC Industrial (MSM) is now effectively one of the first industrial stocks to report in an earnings cycle, and MSC’s Wednesday report on its fiscal second quarter (calendar first quarter) brought some relief, but also a reminder of the exceptional uncertainty that companies are operating within at the moment. Sales held up about as well as expected, but management declined to provide guidance given fast-changing end-market dynamics and wider timing spreads between orders and shipments.

This year (calendar 2020) is going to be a tougher one than I was expecting, but I don’t think Covid-19 is going to materially change the long-term trajectory of the business. The bigger issues for MSC management revolve around whether their plans to reaccelerate growth (to 300bp or more above market) and recapture above-industry incremental margins can bear fruit. I remain skeptical, but I do acknowledge that today’s share price offers a decent prospective return for a stock where sentiment has shifted to a more conservative “show me” stance.

Delivering In Tough Times

Operating conditions became progressively more challenging through the quarter, but MSC still managed to produce what I believe was, on balance, a pretty good set of results. Revenue came in a bit shy of expectations (about 1%), but gross margin and operating margin were both basically on target. Management did not provide updated guidance, and expectations will certainly be lower going forward, but I didn’t hear anything that I’d call a company-specific disappointment.

Revenue declined more than 4% as reported, with average daily sales declining about 3% (or 3.5% if the positive contributions from the Mexican operations are excluded). National accounts declined at a low single-digit rate, while government sales declined by a low teens percentage and CCSG increased at a low single-digit rate. Manufacturing-related sales declined 4%, and I would caution investors about trying to make comparisons to Fastenal’s (FAST) monthly reported manufacturing results, as the businesses have historically been too different to gain much insight from this comparison.

Gross margin declined 60bp from the prior year. All things considered, though, I’d say this was a decent result. A price hike taken in March helped a little, but management’s comments on the impact of mix were less than clear to me. Operating income declined 19%, with a nearly two-point drop in operating margin that was nevertheless about as expected.

MSC exited the quarter in decent shape with respect to cash, liquidity, and leverage. Management drew $300 million from its revolving credit facility to improve its “buffer”, and I think that’s a reasonable move to take. Even with Covid-19 driving a recession, I don’t think MSC has much to fear from a free cash flow or liquidity perspective, though I would think that meaningful returns of capital to shareholders (beyond the regular dividend) aren’t likely for a while.

It’s Tough Out There (And Very Very Foggy)

While I have been highly critical of MSC management’s inability to achieve their own long-term targets and goals, I do give them credit for trying to improve transparency through this challenging time. Management declined to give guidance for the next quarter or updated guidance for the year, citing the extreme uncertainty in their end-markets, but they will be providing monthly sales updates.

Given how rapidly the situation is changing, looking back provides only modest insight now. MSC saw sales deteriorate through the quarter, with average daily sales migrating from down 3% in January to down 4.6% in February to down 5.8% in March, with exceptional weakness (double-digit declines in some cases) in core areas like metalworking tools. That lines up with the basically stable MBI data for January and February (50.2) followed by the sharp drop (41.0) in March.

Orders jumped in March, with high single-digit growth, and management was unable to ship and invoice all of those orders in March, creating a backlog going into this current quarter. Not surprisingly, MSC has seen a spike in customer demand for janitorial and sanitation products, and management indicated on the call that janitorial, sanitation, and worker safety has quietly grown to become one of the larger businesses for the company behind its core metalworking category. As a takeaway for readers, I’d expect this to be a notable driver for Grainger (GWW) as well, given that company’s long-standing presence in those categories.

Management’s comments on weakness in autos, heavy trucks, oil/gas, and agriculture were not surprising in the least to me, and I would imagine these categories will all remain weak this year (though I think a stimulus package aimed at the auto sector could materialize this year or next). I also was not surprised to hear that the once-strong aerospace category had weakened. Simply put, from an end-market perspective, there really aren’t any industrial markets looking all the strong today – the small niche of companies that produce personal/worker safety products would be an exception, but it’s not an especially large category and certainly not one that uses a lot of MSC’s core metalworking tools.

Despite a very tough operating environment, management did take a midyear price increase in March. The magnitude of the increase wasn’t exceptionally large (1% to 2%), but so far it seems to be sticking with good realizations. With Honeywell (HON) recently announcing that it was looking for 30% price cuts on procured products across the board, I’ll be very curious to see how MSC’s pricing holds up. MSC has grown its national accounts business substantially over the last 10 years, and this growth has depressed margins (I estimate gross margins to be around 10 points lower), but I don’t see MSC going along with that level of discounting.

The Outlook

The Covid-19 outbreak, and its disruptions to both customers and MSC’s internal operations, is going to throw some kinks into the company’s transformation plans, but management has nevertheless been working on identifying margin improvement opportunities within the cost/operating structure, as well as reallocating its sales force. While the rep count was basically flat, management reported increasing its headcount in its so-called “hunter” roles.

At this point, the jury is still very much out regarding whether this transformation plan will allow MSC to regain its above-market growth rate (management is targeting 300bp to 400bp of market outgrow) and reverse its trend of falling incremental margins over the trailing decade. As I said before, I’m skeptical. MSC has missed the mark on pretty much all of its restructuring and self-improvement initiatives over the past decade, and this would appear to be the most challenging and aspirational of all of them. Successfully pivoting to a “shop floor partner” and growing its non-national account base would certainly make a difference, but I consider this a “show me” story for the time being.

I do expect the Covid-19 outbreak to hit 2020 performance, and I would also note that I was more skeptical than the Street regarding a strong 2020 recovery in manufacturing sectors even before this outbreak. I believe MSC could see revenue decline close to 10% this fiscal year, but I do expect to see a recovery in 2021 and 2022. All told, I don’t see much that changes my long-term expectations of long-term revenue and FCF growth in the neighborhood of 3% (annualized); successfully executing on those transformation plans could certainly boost the revenue and FCF growth rates, as well as the FCF margin, but even if those plans are successful, the impact likely won’t be visible until FY 2021.

The Bottom Line

The weaker near-term outlook leads me to a slightly lower fair value range, but I do believe MSC shares are now trading below fair value and offer value into the low $70’s. A history of over-promising and under-delivering on internal transformation, as well as structural changes in the industrial distribution market, remain significant issues, but the cash flow position looks solid and I think expectations have reset to a point where better execution from management could create some upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.