Kiniksa's Unexpected Play

Introduction

It is important to understand that immunomodulatory drugs are a different angle to combating COVID-19. These drugs do not target the virus, but rather help "calm down" an over-reactive immune response against the virus, which may be contributing to the severity of illness. Importantly, as these immunomodulatory drugs target the immune system, we believe they can readily be combined with anti-viral therapeutics that target the virus directly, such as remdesivir. Potential synergy can arise from such combinations.

There are a number of companies with immunomodulatory drugs rushing into the COVID-19 furor. These include four different immunomodulatory targets (here, here, here and here) in COVID-19. In this article, we focus our attention on a fifth target, which we believe warrants further discussion.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

For investors unfamiliar with the company, we are going to provide a brief outline, before moving on to the specific analysis relating to COVID-19. Kiniksa specializes in developing therapies for inflammatory conditions. The company has a program for giant-cell arteritis, which is the most common vasculitis (blood vessel auto-immune disease) seen in the elderly. Its most advanced program is for recurrent pericarditis (Figure 1). However, what currently interests us in the pipeline is its anti-GM-CSFRα antibody, mavrilimumab, due to unexpected COVID-19 news.

Figure 1: Kiniksa's Pipeline (Source: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals)

Kiniksa's Financials

Kiniksa is in a healthy financial position, with $233m in cash and no debt. This gives an Enterprise Value of $650m (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Enterprise Value of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of 1st April 2020 (Source: Company Filings and Eonia Research)

At current burn rate, the company has enough cash for about 16.4 months; dilution should not be an immediate risk. However, management would be prudent to take advantage of recent appreciation in the stock price to raise more cash, which may form a buying opportunity.

Of note, the Baker Brothers holds a major position in Kiniksa; we estimate this to be about 48% across all share classes. The Baker Brothers are widely regarded as seasoned biotech investors and their significant position in Kiniksa could be viewed as a positive indication, although this is of course not a validated indicator.

Unexpected COVID-19 News

On the 31st March 2020, Kiniksa announced unexpectedly that its investigational anti-GM-CSFRα antibody, mavrilimumab, demonstrated activity in 6 patients with severe COVID-19 and hyperinflammation. However, we caution that the number of COVID-19 patients treated with mavrilimumab to date is very low, without a control group. As far as we can tell, the plan to investigate mavrilimumab in COVID-19 was never made public until now.

Further phase 2/3 clinical testing of mavrilimumab in COVID-19 will need to be done, but could potentially progress very quickly, as it is already in phase 2 trials for giant cell arteritis. Indeed, Kiniksa is engaging with the FDA to initiate phase 2/3 trials as soon as possible. The stock will likely move upwards in anticipation of this.

Mavrilimumab's Mechanism of Action

Mavrilimumab is a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the signaling of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) by blocking its receptor (GM-CSFRα). In layman's terms, mavrilimumab is a drug that turns off signals in the body that are important for certain types of immune cells to cause inflammation. There is clear rationale (here and here; as of 2nd April 2020, these studies have not yet been peer reviewed) for why an anti-GM-CSFRα antibody may provide benefit to patients with severe COVID-19. Indeed, hyperinflammation is a feature of severe COVID-19 and targeting this aspect of the disease with mavrilimumab may provide significant clinical benefit.

Importantly, we are highly intrigued by the report that all 6 patients achieved improvement in their oxygenation status after receiving a single intravenous dose of mavrilimumab. This occurred over 1-3 days, which is consistent with the timing of mavrilimumab's mechanism of action. Blood oxygenation levels are a very good proxy for lung function, and are significantly compromised by the inflammatory process seen in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In our view, improvements in oxygenation following mavrilimumab indicate the drug is likely having meaningful clinical activity. Resolution of fever is also an important sign, indicating control of inflammation. As a side note, ARDS is considered a nightmare by physicians, as it is difficult to manage and has a very high mortality rate; ARDS is one of the main reasons COVID-19 is so lethal. Hence, a therapeutic to treat/prevent ARDS will be very valuable. Finally, 3 out of 6 patients were discharged within 5 days.

Critically unwell COVID-19 patients have elevated levels of important inflammatory mediators in their bloodstream, which correlate with disease severity (these include GM-CSF and IL-6); mavrilimumab interferes with these mediators. Interestingly, GM-CSFRα sits upstream of IL-6 (the main inflammatory mediator whose receptor is targeted by therapies such as tocilizumab and sarilumab, which are also in trials for COVID-19), further strengthening the biology of mavrilimumab (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Mavrilimumab's mechanism of action (Source: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals)

Investors with the correct risk appetite during this COVID-19 crisis should view the stock as a potential opportunity. Indeed, since the announcement, Kiniksa has seen significant price action. Other investigational therapies targeting the GM-CSF pathway include otilimab, namilumab, lenzilumab, MORAb-002 and TJ003234. To date, none of these have been put forward for COVID-19 trials, but this could change (while this article was under review, I-MAB (IMAB) announced TJ003234 was moving into COVID-19 trials).

Other COVID-19 Immunomodulatory Drugs

Anti-IL-6 therapies: We have already touched on the anti-IL-6/anti-IL-6R drugs (tocilizumab, siltuximab and sarilumab) which are also in trials for COVID-19. Targeting the IL-6 pathway for cytokine release syndrome in the context of CAR-T therapy has generated impressive responses. Hence, there is good precedent for why targeting IL-6 may help alleviate the hyperinflammatory response seen in severe COVID-19. Below, we outline two other COVID-19 immunomodulatory approaches which have garnered significant attention over the last few days.

Tradipitant, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA): tradipitant is another investigational drug being thrown into the immunomodulatory COVID-19 arena. On 30th March 2020, Vanda posted a trial of tradipitant in COVID-19. We expect potential similar price action to what Kiniska received, should favorable news be announced by Vanda.

Tradipitant is a small molecule antagonist of the neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1R, also known as TACR1) under development for a number of indications including atopic dermatitis. Vanda's management cite four scientific papers (1, 2, 3 and 4) that implicate NK1R as an immunomodulatory target for COVID-19. After reviewing this literature, we believe that there is a link between inflammation and NK1R; however, this is weak in our opinion. Having said that, there is always an element of inherent unpredictability in biology and positive trial results would send the stock soaring. Hence, investors should view Vanda as an even greater speculative COVID-19 story than Kiniksa. We have no plans to initiate a position in Vanda.

Leronlimab, CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY): on 28th February 2020, CytoDyn announced it was filing an IND for the treatment of COVID-19 with leronlimab. Leronlimab is a monoclonal antibody that targets a receptor, present on some cell types, called CCR5. CCR5 is one of the receptors that the HIV virus utilizes to infect immune cells. In view of this, CytoDyn has been developing leronlimab as a therapy for HIV. More recently, CytoDyn began to investigate leronlimab in the context of metastatic cancer. There is good biological rationale for why a CCR5-targeted therapy could help reduce hyperinflammation in COVID-19 and there is emerging data on utility of CCR5 blocked in cancer.

The company has been publishing daily press releases, often multiple releases per day. The stock was sent soaring on the 27th March 2020, after the announcement that two patients treated with leronlimab improved to a point where they could be extubated and stepped down from ICU. Although this is positive news, we caution that, as with other immunomodulators so far, the number of patients treated to date is very low, without a control group. The completion of Phase 2/3 trials will be needed; indeed, CytoDyn is taking steps to perform these trials.

CytoDyn stock has been trading below $1 for the better part of the last 5 years. With the current price appreciation, the company is valued well over $1bn, which is significantly more than Kiniska and Vanda. CytoDyn stock began an upward trajectory after announcements in December 2019 that leronlimab was having "strong positive clinical responses" in 2 patients with metastatic breast cancer. In a subsequent interview, the CEO, revealed that one of these patients was his mother-in-law.

Management has diluted shareholders significantly since 2015. In 2015, there were 63.64 million shares outstanding; as of April 2020, there were at least 399.16 million shares outstanding, representing a 6.2x dilution. A further worrying sign is that on 25th July 2019, the company fired its then CMO, Dr. Pestell, who is an expert on the link between CCR5 and cancer. CytoDyn is now engaged in a legal battle with Dr. Pestell.

Although CCR5 appears like a biologically relevant target for COVID-19, HIV and cancer, we do not have plans to initiate a position in CytoDyn.

The History of Mavrilimumab

Mavrilimumab was originally developed by MedImmune (subsequently acquired by Astrazeneca) and investigated in the context of rheumatoid arthritis (NYSE:RA). MedImmune conducted Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of mavrilimumab for RA in Europe in over 550 patients through Phase 2b. However, in the US, MedImmune did not finish the IND process after it was put on clinical hold in 2010 before any human data had been generated (Kiniksa obtained a new IND for Phase 2 trials of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis). This was due to the theoretical risk of a very rare lung disorder called pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP) possibly developing in the setting of GM-CSF inhibition. Importantly, all human trials of mavrilimumab in Europe achieved their prospectively defined primary endpoints of safety and efficacy. There was no evidence of PAP in humans.

In addition to reaching the primary endpoint in the Phase 2b trials, markers of inflammation, such as CRP, ESR and IL-6 were reduced by mavrilimumab (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Mavrilimumab decreases CRP, ESR and IL-6 levels in humans (Source: Company Form S-1)

CRP, ESR and IL-6 are important markers of inflammation. Management states:

"We believe that these results may also provide evidence for mavrilimumab's utility across a broad range of indications with a similar biomarker profile."

We believe COVID-19 has a very similar biomarker profile as described above. The clinical data in Figure 4 indicates that mavrilimumab has clear activity in humans, consistent with its proposed mechanism of action.

Discussions between MedImmune and the FDA in November 2014 concluded that a clinical trial of mavrilimumab in the US may be appropriate in patients with high morbidity and limited treatment options, including refractory RA. However, MedImmune did not engage in further dialogue with the FDA and withdrew mavrilimumab's IND for the treatment of RA.

In December 2017, Kiniksa licensed mavrilimumab from MedImmune. Kiniksa made an upfront payment of $8.0 million to MedImmune. Kiniksa is obligated to make milestone payments of up to $157.5 million, which includes $85.0 million upon the achievement of annual net sales thresholds up to, but excluding, $1.0 billion in annual net sales. Additional milestone payments are due, aggregating up to $1.1 billion upon the achievement of additional annual net sales thresholds starting at $1.0 billion and higher. Kiniksa is also obligated to pay tiered royalties between 10-20% on escalating tiers of annual net sales.

Management estimates that in countries where licensed patents have been issued, the statutory expiration date is 2027, not including any patent term extensions or adjustments. We view this time frame as worryingly short and can pose a threat to the earning potential of mavrilimumab. However, management have stated that this date may be extended, which is a likely possibility.

Summary

Kiniska's core focus is modulation of the immune system in the context of auto-immunity. Indeed, the inflammatory molecular pathways at work in severe COVID-19 are not dissimilar to those in auto-immunity. The biological rationale for mavrilimumab in severe COVID-19 is clear to us. The company has a healthy cash position, but management may take advantage of recent price appreciation to raise funds. We do not currently have a position in the company, but may initiate one, should a better price window open in the coming days. We see Kiniksa as a highly speculative long play for investors with the risk appetite and a mid-term horizon.

