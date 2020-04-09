G-III Apparel Group Will Be A Coronavirus Winner

I explain why G-III is very different from most other branded apparel chains, and will thus likely be a big winner.

However, some might go bankrupt, and you need to avoid those.

One of the results of the coronavirus epidemic is that apparel retailers have been extremely punished. This is not unexpected. If you run an apparel store chain, your business was simply shut down during this period of social isolation. Now you bear the fixed costs of your business while receiving no revenues.

Since apparel stores often have high fixed costs, for instance in the form of leasing costs and staffing costs, this shutdown immediately brought to the fore the bankruptcy risk these companies face. Hence, the extreme punishment the stocks endured was often driven not just by a rational evaluation of the losses being sustained, but also by the very real fear of bankruptcy.

Indeed, for an investor trying to sift through the rubble this event created, the first priority has to be avoiding buying stock in some company that might go bankrupt.

It’s in this context that I’m going to put forth an interesting thesis regarding G-III Apparel Group (GIII). You see, GIII is different from most other apparel retailers. Let me tell you why.

Valuable Brands

This isn’t really a difference. It’s just something I’d like to remind investors about. When it comes to apparel retail, an investor needs to prioritize retailers who have recognizable brands.

The reason is simple. A recognizable brand needn’t just be sold in a branded retail chain. It can also be sold through online retailers such as Amazon.com (AMZN). Think Nike (NKE). Nike has its own physical stores, but it mostly sells its brands through third party channels, including online channels. Nobody has any doubt that Nike is a valuable brand that can be sold like this, and thus the effect of sales migrating online can be entirely ignored. For Nike, it’s indifferent if sales take place in its own retail chain, at an online retailer, or somewhere else (like in a department store).

Well, GIII, like many other apparel chains (but not department stores) has its own valuable brands. These include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Andrew Marc. Additionally, GIII sells items using licensed brands, including Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, etc. Hence, as explained, GIII isn’t particularly vulnerable to a shift in sales towards online channels.

Higher Reliance On Wholesale Channel

The true difference about GIII, though, isn’t that it sells branded products (with its own brands or brands licensed from third parties). Instead, the true difference is how GIII goes about selling those products.

In essence, GIII relies heavily on the wholesale channel (91% of FY2020 revenues), with its own retail chain accounting for just 9% of revenues.

That is, instead of trying to sell its products in its own stores, GIII turns around and sells its product in stores it does not own. Think “department stores.” But think also “online retailers.” For GIII, something like Amazon.com (AMZN) is not a competitor. It’s simply another channel. In the current epidemic, this basic difference between GIII and other retailers has a tremendous effect.

Leases

For instance, take Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). ANF ($3.62 billion in revenues in the most recent complete fiscal year) is just around 14.7% larger in terms of revenues, versus GIII ($3.16 billion in revenues in FY2020). Yet, what would you think if I told you that GIII owes only around $84 million in lease payments over the next fiscal year, versus $358 million for ANF? That’s a 4.3x larger leasing/rental burden on just 14.7% higher revenues. This matters a lot when those stores are closed and earning no revenues. On top of that, of course, those stores have many other fixed costs.

This difference is critical. It means that even if business goes to zero for a while (2-3 months), GIII burns a lot less money per month than something like ANF. Of course, ANF here is just one example, there are many others like it. It’s rare for an apparel company to rely so little on its own sales chain.

Receivables

There are other consequences. For instance, receivables. Since GIII sells through the wholesaler channel, it sells to other companies. This, in turn, means that it doesn’t get paid immediately. It gets paid later. In the meantime, it recognizes receivables in its balance sheet, where it’s effectively financing its customers.

In normal times, this is somewhat undesirable. After all, when GIII grows it needs to allocate more capital to receivables. However, during extraordinary times like during the current coronavirus pandemic, this can turn into something positive.

Why? Think about what happens as activity is reduced both on the revenue side and production side (since there’s no one to sell to for a while, GIII will also order less from suppliers). As you reduce your activity, you don’t build new receivables… you just collect on the existing ones as time goes by. You also reduce your payables since you’re not ordering stuff from your supply chain.

Now, since GIII has much more receivables than a company relying on selling directly to the public, this means that at GIII receivables actually exceed payables ($530 million to $205 million, so it’s by a large margin). Hence, as both are reduced, this relationship will tend to generate cash during the epidemic!

Of course, not everything is roses. Some customers in the wholesale chain might, themselves, go bankrupt during this time. In that case, a level of losses would be created by those receivables. However, these would be non-cash losses (GIII wouldn’t collect, but it wouldn’t have to pay any additional cash, either).

High Cash And No Immediate Debt Maturities

Of course, just having lower costs than other apparel brands might not be enough to survive. It’s also critical to have a large cash hoard to survive these times. In that regard, GIII acted quickly. As of GIII March 26, had $646 million in cash, with $500 million coming from a recent credit facility drawdown.

We couldn’t be so optimistic, however, if GIII was facing large debt maturities in the immediate future. But that’s not the case… GIII has very little debt maturing soon:

Source: GIII 10-K

So again, GIII has both lower costs than a common apparel retailer, and lots of cash to handle those costs through a full shutdown of physical retail.

Still Impacted Hard

That is not to say, though, that just by not relying so much on its own physical retail chain, GIII won’t be impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. Here, GIII will probably be as impacted – in terms of ongoing business – as any other branded apparel retailer.

This is so because while closing its own stores won’t have as much impact on its revenues (because they represent just 9% of its revenues), GIII’s customers (the wholesale channel) will also shut down nearly completely (in what regards physical retail). The exception here will be some retail remaining open just because it’s integrated in a larger food retailer.

Hence, GIII has a large advantage in having fewer costs to deal with during the coronavirus shutdown, but it will still see its business be heavily impacted on the revenue side. In this regard, GIII is just like any other branded apparel retailers.

Sales Won’t Go To Zero

Still, GIII revenues won’t go to zero. This is both because GIII has an online component (its own webstores), and GIII’s customers either have an online component (have their own websites accounting for a percentage of sales) or are fully online (like Amazon.com).

However, this is of little consolation. Losses during this period will still be heavy. But what matters isn’t making or losing money during this period. It is about surviving this period. And that GIII is more than able to do.

Extremely Low Valuation

Of course, after the coronavirus situation is solved things won’t go back to normal immediately. But sooner or later, things will indeed normalize.

Hence, we can take GIII’s FY2020 profitability measures to have an idea of what kind of valuation multiples it trades for, once things get back to normal. At $10.80, GIII trades for 3.9x FY2020 EV/EBITDAR (this multiple is also favored by not relying heavily on its own stores). It also trades for 3.7x FY2020 P/E.

With these low multiples, it’s rather clear that when things go back to normal, GIII will trade substantially higher.

Conclusion

GIII is uniquely positioned to survive the coronavirus epidemic and thrive afterwards.

This unique positioning, when it comes to branded apparel retailers, comes from GIII relying very heavily on the wholesale channel versus running its own stores. This means GIII is much less exposed to the costs of shutting down an expensive retail chain.

At the same time, GIII has very good liquidity, and it also trades at very low multiples (once things get back to normal). Of course, in the meantime GIII - like many other retailers - will report ugly losses due to seeing business collapse while shouldering the costs of paying its operating structure. This will be so even though GIII has already taken significant measures to contain its costs further during this period.

In my view, GIII will be one of the winners among branded apparel retailers, after the current coronavirus situation is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.