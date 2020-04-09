Cisco: Do Not Miss The Gain Train

Once the economy is picking up again, it is very likely that the company will leave the current price region. Investors should, therefore, be careful not to miss the (gain) train.

There are gradual signs that we have reached the bottom of the COVID-19 crisis.

Introduction

There are gradual signs (or let's call it stripes of light on the horizon) that we have reached the bottom of the COVID-19 crisis. By that, I mean the global markets. But at least we can see that the economy is starting up again, especially in China. The discussion has also shifted in Europe. It is no longer a question of when and how the next restrictions will be imposed, but rather how exactly the exit and the return to normality should take place. The past few weeks have been a good opportunity to buy stocks cheaply. That includes Cisco (CSCO). Nevertheless, several striking aspects suggest that Cisco will leave the price regions in which it is now operating and could thus close a window of opportunity for investors. Cisco could become a strong, long-term and continuous "gain train" that investors should not miss.

Price stability

It is noticeable that the company is supported by a somewhat bullish sentiment. This can be seen from the fact that, compared to the markets, it has been extremely price-stable through the volatile phases. For example, Cisco has suffered almost half as many losses as the Dow Jones and S&P 500. Also in comparison to other tech companies, Cisco has nothing to hide and has achieved a comparable performance. It performed even better than Apple (AAPL).





Of course, these values only reflect a short period. In particular, the outstanding performance of many tech companies in 2019 is faded out. Compared to AMD (AMD), Apple, and Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco underperformed during this period, no question about it. Nevertheless, I find it helpful to know how stocks perform in times of crisis. For long-term investors, the motto is still to limit losses, and it is also a good opportunity to see in which companies the markets put the money in crises. These will be especially those companies that are seen as having a defensive business model and a high degree of stability. For long-term investors, this is a good indication of value. And now we had this opportunity for the first time in almost 10 years. And it's good to know that Cisco is one of the companies that the market regards as defensive.

It's about the value investors get

And indeed, in my view, Cisco offers investors a lot of value. This can be seen excellently in the business development of Cisco's business segments. To know what I am talking about, here is a brief list of the reportable segments, taken from the latest 10-Q filing:

Infrastructure Platforms consist of our core networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and/or store data. These technologies consist of both hardware and software offerings. Applications consists of offerings that utilize the core networking and data center platforms to provide their functions. The products consist primarily of software offerings, including software licenses and SaaS, as well as hardware. Security primarily includes our network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products. These products consist of both hardware and software offerings, including software licenses and SaaS. Other Products primarily includes our cloud and system management products. These products include both hardware and software licenses. In addition to our product offerings, we provide a broad range of service and support options for our customers, including technical support services and advanced services. Technical support services represent the majority of these offerings which are distinct performance obligations that are satisfied over time with revenue recognized ratably over the contract term.

The reason why Cisco has underperformed recently is due to the transformation of the business model. In particular, the "Infrastructure Platforms" segment, which has been the strongest revenue generator to date, is to be increasingly supplemented and replaced by the more lucrative service business.

Business transformation needs time but will offer more value

It is becoming apparent, however, that this transformation will continue. In the table below you can see what I mean. While revenue in the "Infrastructure Platforms" segment is shrinking compared to the same quarter of the previous year, revenue in the "Service" segment is growing steadily.

(Source: 10-Q filings/table by author)

But if you look at the last 10 quarters you can see that Cisco can keep the total product segment relatively stable, while the service business continues to grow:

(Source: 10-Q filings/table by author)

This is also due to the promising "Security" segment, which also shows continuous growth compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

(Source: 10-Q filings/table by author)

Higher margins and earnings ahead

The consequence of this shift in priorities is higher margins. Cisco's EBIT margin, operating margin and profit margin are rising, as has already been seen in recent years.





As I stated before, last quarter:

total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were each 64.7 percent, 63.9 percent, and 66.6 percent, as compared with 62.5 percent, 61.0 percent, and 66.6 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019.

This development will continue, as Cisco intends to further strengthen the lucrative "Security" and "Service" segments. This will, of course, also have an impact on profits and, above all, on the possibility of higher dividends. Speaking of profit, Cisco PE ratio is just in the range of the 5-year median. That indicates a fair valuation. But if you look at the forward P/E ratio, Cisco is relatively cheap compared to the historical 5-year median.





Even if a Price/Book ratio of over 4 might indicate an overvaluation, this applies to the entire tech industry. And here, Cisco is valued even somewhat more cheaply in comparison in terms of both, P/E ratio and Price/Book ratio.





Taking COVID-19 into account

Of course, investors need to bear in mind that by 2020, Cisco may suffer from the measures that governments have imposed on the economy because of COVID-19. That said, Cisco's guidance does not reflect any potential disruptions in its global supply chain that could result from the coronavirus. However, as already mentioned in the introduction, there are some lights at the end of the tunnel. According to an official statement:

Of course, Cisco will also have to deal with customer payment defaults and fewer orders. But the need for companies to become more networked is also accompanied by increased demand for security applications and services. This applies for example to Cisco's Webex application. This also opens up opportunities for Cisco. Even if the market environment remains uncertain, the dividend should not be at risk. With a payout ratio of less than 50 percent and a return of over 3 percent, Cisco helps investors get through the transformation phase.

Conclusion

Cisco's transformation shows more and more success. COVID-19 could even give a boost to the promising security and service segments. All in all, the company is showing a high price stability. If there are increasing signs that the economy is picking up again, the company could leave the current price region. Investors should, therefore, be careful not to miss the train.

