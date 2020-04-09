Market Offering A Great Price On Greenbrier

Prepared by BAD BEAT Investing senior analyst Tara

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock we have traded several times in the last year. The stock had been volatile in recent months, but of course took it on the chin in March and April. We had moved to a heavy cash position when news of the virus in the U.S. broke and within the last two weeks we started to redeploy. Last week we added heavily into GBX in our long-term portfolio. It is our opinion that while the near-term is tough to handicap, it is time to start buying names that will do well when the economy opens back up. While transports have been crushed, this is a sector that stands to do very well. The company had made specific moves to adjust to reduce volumes, and this was reflected in margins, despite pressure on the top line. As the economic engine of America starts to run again soon, and coupling the international diversification GBX has, we think this stock is a buy.

How we view buying GBX in general

Our recent entry was not a trade (though it would have worked out nicely for a rapid-return play). This is an investment for us, and we still think it is a great buy in the mid-teens. The market has priced in significantly reduced revenues and earnings for the company. Fine. It has done this to a lot of quality companies. Transports were hit pretty hard, but we like this one. The company put out a strong quarter, and we will discuss the results, which were really before the shutdowns in the U.S., but the metrics we highlight are what we will be looking for in the coming two quarters.

Most recent quarter

Based on the stock's reaction, Q2 was well received. We note that much of the company's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation to drive performance were not reflected in the results and there remains work to be done to reduce merger integration expenses and boost operational efficiency. The outlook is somewhat cloudy with everything happening with COVID-19, but we do not believe it is as bad as the market is telling us, and we expect the stock to do well over the next 18 months, though admittedly, the next few weeks will be choppy.

But there are reasons to think that the action was a shoot first and ask questions later in regards to the selling. The market panic clouded the longer-term view. The company was preparing for a slowdown. We know that the industry remains supported by a backlog of over 5,000 railcars, but all builders in North America have taken steps to slow production lines in 2020. It's important to note that these conditions were present and the company was adjusting capacity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in global oil markets. Make no mistake, the next two quarters will be tough and that is why the guidance is, well, absent. Beyond layoffs and other obvious reductions, we see the company taking aggressive actions to shrink Greenbrier's cost profile, and to improve its balance sheet. Keep an eye on commodity demand and industrial output as these are often associated with higher rail data. Near-term data will be, ugly. Let us discuss the metrics we will look for going forward using Q2 results as a guide.

Revenues fell

When we looked at sales, we noted Q2 revenues fell. The revenues were $120 million below our expectations. We expected revenues to be flat, but they fell substantially from last year. Our expectations were based on momentum gained during Q4 and Q1, existing orders, and anticipated deliveries. Revenues will continue to deteriorate in the next few quarters.

Revenues came in down 5% year-over-year to $624 million. We were a bit surprised by the miss but not as much when we consider the market action leading into March and into the earnings report. We do note that consensus was missed by $150 million. Let us dig deeper.

We see some strengths that emerged in the quarter as well as some notable weaknesses. The company has been working on strengthening its core North American market, international diversification, and growing the business at scale. The top line was well below expectations, but there was strength in other lines. The company has been working hard to complete the integration of its massive acquisition in North America. The synergies Greenbrier sought in acquiring the ARI manufacturing assets have started to pan out.

Greenbrier's international expansion is contributing to each quarterly result as well, and is helping make up for a weak North American freight railcar market, but make no mistake, the virus is impacting things obviously beyond the states. That said, this is temporary. Repeat. This is temporary. These international markets are providing the company with new sources of revenue and a diversification of the backlog. What we found impressive is that order activity was strong in the quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types. The company is entering its Q3 with solid railcar order activity and improvements in operational areas that caused headwinds in 2019, and this is welcomed. We are pleased that deliveries were 4,500 while in the quarter, 8,500 orders for new rail cars were received, and this impacted the backlog. To be clear, half of these were international. That is promising.

The backlog keeps things going

The backlog is a key indicator to keep an eye on. We continue to believe that the Street has some concerns here. We think the market is valuing the company lower because it expects a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries, despite a big backlog. The market is now pricing in continued pressure on orders because of a sizable backlog, in conjunction with rail shipping data (subscription may be required), with fear of big declines in future orders. While we saw above that massive international order, those concerns persist. In this case backlog increased.

While the company delivered 4,500 railcars, order volume, which can be tough to predict, was 8,500 in the quarter as we noted. This led to an increased backlog. The backlog is a key indicator and reflects future cash flow generation and earnings. Let us recap recent numbers. At the end of Q1 2019, backlog expanded to 30,300, valued at $3.3 billion. In Q1 2020, the company chipped away at its backlog, bringing it down to 28,500 at the end of Q1. With Q2 activity we saw an expansion to 30,800 units. Looking ahead, you must watch for trends in new orders. We want to point out that we initially expected deliveries to be 27,000 in fiscal 2020, but, we expect the number could drop to under 20,000. That said, the orders that are being delivered have been costly, as has the cost to integrate ARI, so margin erosion was a concern this quarter.

Margins widened helping earnings

Gross margin erosion has been an issue in recent quarters. In this quarter we saw expansion. It increased to 13.8% from 12.0%. There has been an improved product mix and pricing control that has offset operational inefficiencies due to production delays as well as minimal syndication activity. Let us look at the segments in Q2, and these are data you need to watch going forward as well.

The weakness in the manufacturing segment reversed. Gross margin was 13.8% in the manufacturing segment, up from 11.5% last quarter. We are still well above the lows of 6.9% in Q2 a year ago. The quarter-over-quarter increase stemmed from the product mix and contract modifications for payment. Backing that our margins would have been flat. That said, for a few years, the wheels, repairs, and parts segment has been burdened with high costs, but saw a 7.5% margin, up from 45.4% last quarter. Even operating margin here was positive nicely. While only 12-13% of revenues are generated here, we felt this was an underappreciated strength as this was the second quarter in a row of strength. There were higher volumes in wheels, and network improvements. Finally, leasing and services saw margins get nailed due to syndications, hitting 27.8%, down from 47.3%. Backing out this syndication activity margins were flat. All of this was better than expected. Further, all of this is what you need to watch going forward. It all led to EPS beating out expectations by $0.25 and consensus by $0.20. However, the miss was $0.10 versus our expectations. The EPS came in at $0.46, up nicely from $0.22 last year.

Final thoughts

The quarter was better than expected as a whole. Great, it helped boost returns in the short-term on our new buying. But looking ahead, revenue and earnings clarity is non-existent. The COVID-19 impact is tough to handicap, but we like the backlog and it gets the company through the next few quarters. New orders will slow, and it is likely with less transports, there will be less shipping volume, which impacts parts and repairs. We think the market priced this in, shaving shares 50% in a month. This is temporary. We think shares are a buy in the mid-teens. Consider following us into this long-term play.

