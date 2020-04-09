No Doubt Air France-KLM Will Survive, But Not The Shares

That said, the balance sheet is extremely bad. Therefore I think a government buyout is inevitable. I have no doubt current shareholders will be wiped out.

Air France-KLM is too important for the French and Dutch government to go bankrupt. Therefore it will be saved if necessary.

As many investors know, coronavirus has had a big impact on airlines. In many countries air traffic has been reduced 80%-90% so I suppose the revenue of airlines also has been reduced 80%-90%. I live about 20 km from Schiphol, a major airport close to Amsterdam. Normally we see and hear a lot of planes flying around. Now it's nice and quiet, already for about a month. Finally we can hear the birds singing again. The last time that happened was in 2010. That was during the eruption under Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland, which disturbed North European air traffic for a couple of weeks (see here).

It seems this situation will continue for at least a full year. The current lock downs curb the spread of the virus, but as a consequence herd immunity will not be established any time soon. A recent example is Singapore. Initially the virus was contained in Singapore. But then the virus was re-imported. Because few people in Singapore became immune during the previous outbreak the number of cases started to increase just as before. Now Singapore is in lockdown again.

Therefore it's very well possible business for airlines will not have improved much before the second half of 2021. I expect business for airlines to improve only substantially after a vaccine becomes available for everybody. That will probably take more than a year. In the meantime the medicines hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir might provide some relief. Such relief will be limited though because of the side effects of these medicines.

Of course not only the risk of getting ill depresses results of airlines. Also, the clear prospect of a deep economic recession is reducing demand for flights.

Air France - KLM

Because many European countries are in lock down European airlines have cancelled most flights. Air France - KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) said it would reduce the "number of available seat kilometers" between 70% and 90%. In Europe airlines should refund tickets of cancelled flights, including KLM, the Dutch part of Air France - KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY). It seems KLM does not refund tickets but instead gives customers a voucher for a future flight. According to this Dutch paywalled article that's OK, if the customer agrees. Otherwise airlines have to refund the ticket within seven days. Now it turns out many people do not want these vouchers but KLM does not pay back these tickets, at least not within seven days. Why would that be? Could the company be short of cash?

Fortunately the company explains its financial situation very well in its financial statements over 2019 and, again, in this document. In what follows I will try to forecast the company's liquidity needs for the next 12 months and also until July 2021. For now investors should assume things have returned to normal from the second half of 2021. That assumption is probably friendly for the company since the company might still suffer from lower bookings of vacation flights during the summer of 2021.

Income

In 2019 revenue was €27.2 billion. Assuming 80% of the flights have been cancelled, revenue for the next 12 months could be about a third of that or €9 billion, even allowing some recovery. But that does not include inevitable extra discounts the company has to give in order to be competitive during this crisis. Including such discounts I expect revenue to be €8.5 billion. Based on €5.5 billion of fuel expenses over 2019 and the lower oil price I estimate only 1 billion of fuel expenses for the next 12 months.

The Dutch government pays 90% of the salaries for those who are temporarily redundant because of coronavirus. I expect the French government to make similar payments. All in all I expect 50% of the salaries to be paid by the French and Dutch government. That leaves the company with about €4 billion of salaries to be paid during the next 12 months. I estimate other cash expenses at about €5 billion (see note 7 and 10).

My assumptions come down to more than 50% savings on variable costs. That makes my assumptions somewhat friendlier than those of the company itself. See again the announcement from March 16:

In spite of the measures taken, the deterioration of the environment linked to the epidemic and the sharp reduction in its activity that has resulted today lead the group to forecast a sharply deteriorated financial trajectory compared to the outlook presented at the publication of its annual results. Indeed, the Group estimates that the drop in revenues from the Passenger business resulting from the reduction in capacity will only be offset by around 50% by the drop in variable costs before cost savings measures.

With my friendly assumptions I arrive at a "cash loss" of €1.5 billion for the next 12 months. See the table below with numbers in billion €. Real income is much lower because I have ignored provisions, depreciation and amortization of €2.9 billion in 2019. I expect these non-cash costs to be much higher than last year because of head count reductions and write downs on intangibles.

Revenue 8.5 Fuel -1 Salaries -4 Other expenses -5 "Cash income" -1.5

Including the provisions, depreciation and amortization the loss over the next 12 months will be more than €4.5 billion, under friendly assumptions. If my projections materialize, the company will have negative book value of about €2 billion, even when including intangible assets such as software, landing slots, etc.

Liquidity

At the end of 2019 the company had about €4.5 billion of cash and short-term investments plus €1.8 billion of undrawn credit lines. Last month the company announced it had drawn all of this credit. That should make total liquidity €6.3 billion, but instead the company mentioned "more than €6 billion in cash and cash equivalents." Therefore I suspect liquidity was a bit lower than €6.3 billion, maybe €6.1 billion.

Furthermore the company has to pay debt, leases and interest. Including interest I estimate the company has to repay €1.7 billion of debt before July 1, 2021, or €1.1 billion in the next 12 months. See note 31.5 and 31.2. Furthermore I estimate the company has to pay about €1.8 billion of leases before July 1, 2021, or €1.5 billion in the next 12 months. See note 32. And of course we should not forget the tickets that need to be refunded. At the end of 2019 such deferred revenue was about €3 billion. I estimate the company will have to refund at least €1 billion.

See the table below, in billion €:

Cash and short-term investments 6.1 Debt repayment plus interest (12 months) -1.1 Lease repayment plus interest (12 months) -1.5 Refunds -1 Cash losses (see table above) -1.5 Liquidity after 12 months 1.0

So if my projections materialize liquidity will go down from €5.5 billion to a measly €1.0 billion. I do not think that will be sufficient to run the business since in the financial statements from the last 10 years the company always reported more than €4 billion of cash and short-term investments. Moreover on June 18, 2021, the company has to repay €600 million of debt. Furthermore if a vaccine will not be available before March 2021 forget about a good recovery in 2021.

Bottom line

While there have been years the company and its predecessors made decent profits, losses were usually booked during times of weakened economic growth. Moreover in the last 30 years there have been three crises in which the company and its predecessors booked massive losses. Because of the company's bad performance during big recessions I consider the company long-term unprofitable. Losses from big crises cannot be offset by profits between such crises.

I do not expect other big investors will be interested in this company. Even Buffett, who usually does not sell during a crisis, sells airliner stocks. Unfortunately this company failed to save enough money to sail the current crisis. Fortunately for the employees the company is important for the French and the Dutch economy. Therefore I expect the two governments will buy out Air France - KLM. I would imagine each country will end up owning its own part of the combination. That will have consequences for current shareholders. I expect them to be wiped out through private placements or even a nationalization, similar to what happened with ABN-AMRO in 2008.

For these reasons my take on Air France - KLM is: Strong sell. A near-term catalyst for a further decline could be the upcoming announcement of the results over the first quarter of 2020. When announcing these results I expect the company to give investors more guidance.

