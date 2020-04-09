Tesla's First Quarter Model S And X Sales Lowest In Years

The high proportion of leases also suggests Tesla may be struggling to find sufficient demand for even one full production shift in Fremont.

However, because a materially higher percentage of deliveries were leases rather than sales, Model S/Model X sales actually decreased by almost 500 units compared to Q1 '19, from 10,728 to 10,248.

Tesla delivered slightly more Model S and X vehicles during the first quarter than it did in the same quarter last year, (but only 56% of Q1 '18 deliveries).

The Numbers

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) total Model S/Model X total deliveries have decreased annually for the past two years and the proportion leased has generally trended up. I have created the following chart based mainly upon Tesla's "Quarterly Update" letters as well as its most recent "Production and Deliveries Report." The chart contains data on Tesla Model S and Model X deliveries for the most recent nine quarters, including the first quarters of each of the most recent three years (in bold).

I created a similar chart for Model 3/Model Y deliveries. Although this article's main focus is Model S/Model X leasing, Tesla does not provide leasing financial data by model. As a result, I discuss Tesla's overall leasing economics. Some readers may find this chart helpful.

There are a few things to note when looking at the first chart, particularly when comparing the first quarters of each year's results:

Q1 '19 Model S/Model X deliveries decreased by 9724 (44.6%) from Q1 '18 and increased by only 109 units from Q1 '19 to Q1 '20. "Seasonality" can't be blamed on the minimal growth in the past year after the significant decrease the year before. In fact, Model S/Model X deliveries were substantially lower in every quarter of 2019 compared to the equivalent quarter in the prior year.

Possibly more significantly, the percentage of leased cars has doubled in the past two years, from 8% to 16%. As a result, the number of sold cars in Q1 has actually decreased from a year ago. The coronavirus shutdown can potentially be blamed for the low delivery number, but not for the unusually high percentage leased.

In theory, if a lease is priced correctly, automobile leasing can be as profitable for Tesla as selling a car. In such a situation, income is simply deferred over the life of the lease and subsequent sale of the vehicle (or, of course, Tesla network robo-taxi income). There is also an imputed interest rate the lessee incurs in his/her lease payment further adding to the future income stream. As a result of these factors, a profitable annuity can in theory be created although leasing is frequently recognized as a means for automobile manufacturers to "move the metal." This might help to improve overall profitability through economies of scale even though marginal income from specific leases may be minimal.

In December, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha, "Dissecting the Life-Cycle Profitability of Tesla's Leased Cars," where I concluded that leasing an automobile is considerably less profitable for Tesla than selling one. Among the factors I cited were the following:

A lack of material increase in gross revenue from leasing. (It has actually decreased since 2017 despite Tesla adding many leased cars to its portfolio over the past two years).

Expenses that are not subtracted from gross profit but are direct costs of Tesla's leasing model, including interest expense and payments to the leasing VIEs. (You don't need to be a Mafia member to be a "silent partner," simply a bank or VIE investor.).

Likely losses on disposal of many leased cars at the end of the lease term which are reflected in the loss-making "Services and Other" category rather than more appropriately in the life-cycle profitability calculations for Tesla's leases.

The table below contains Tesla's annual leasing revenue and gross profit for the last four years as well as quarterly breakdowns for 2019:

The table clearly reinforces one of the major conclusions of my earlier article, that despite thousands of new leases each quarter, leasing gross profit is struggling to "run in place" at about $400 million per year. There was a curious peak in lease revenue in 2017 which I suspect may have been the result of Tesla's decision to offer two-year leases in mid-2016 on a limited basis.

More significant is the opportunity cost of leases vs. sales in this case. If Tesla had sold all vehicles rather than leased some in 2019's 4th quarter, sales revenue would have been over $500 million greater than the $6.4 billion reported with an addition to gross profit in excess of $100 million. Instead, the new leases added almost nothing partly because deliveries are heavily weighted towards the end of a quarter. Most of the leasing revenue begins to impact the financial statements only in the subsequent quarter, in this case the upcoming Q1 financial report.

As a result, we are likely to see a modest increase in leasing revenue in Q1 (as opposed to a modest decrease) and a modest increase in leasing gross profit as well. However, the interest and VIE payments as well as the lease-end disposal risks also remain. Selling vs. leasing is clearly a case of "a bird in hand is worth two in the bush." Although 4th quarter leases will add revenue for the next 12 quarters, the resulting contribution to the bottom line is likely to be minimal.

Production Economics And Implications For Future Model S/Model X Profitability

Everything I have read about automobile manufacturing indicates capacity utilization is extremely important to profitability. In particular, running a full shift at less than capacity is extremely detrimental to the economics.

Tesla officially acknowledged in its Second Quarter 2019 update letter that "Model S and Model X production continues to run on a single shift schedule, and we produced over 14,500 vehicles in Q2." This change actually appears to have occurred at the beginning of Q1, when production decreased to 14,163 from 25,161 in the prior quarter (Q4 '18). In the Q1 Investor Letter, Tesla simply said that:

Deliveries of Model S and Model X declined to 12,100 vehicles in Q1 compared to our two- year run rate of roughly 25,000 units per quarter. This decline was mainly caused by weaker Q1 demand due to seasonality, pull-forward of sales into Q4 2018 in the U.S. due to the first scheduled reduction of the federal EV tax credit in Q1 and discontinuation of our 75 kWh battery pack. We also had a mismatch between orders and deliverable cars. For example, due to adjustments in pricing mid-quarter, the take rate for the performance versions of Model S and Model X increased faster than we were able to supply.

There was no mention of operating at only one shift then. Tesla also didn't say that production decreased due to a permanent lack of demand. In fact, to a certain extent, the company said the opposite: it was partly due to "seasonality." Even more misleadingly, Tesla suggested underlying demand was strong:" the take rate for the performance versions of Model S and Model X increased faster than we were able to supply."

In subsequent quarters, production has ranged from approximately 15,000 to a bit under 18,000 units, with deliveries always being fewer than 17,000; the unfilled Q1 '19 demand for Model S/Model X performance versions appears to have ultimately not moved the needle regarding later production or delivery statistics. Perhaps they had orders for 100 in Q1 and were only able to deliver 99? This would make Tesla's comment technically correct but extremely misleading. It is why every statement by Tesla needs to be parsed with great care.

Conclusion

It is absolutely clear that Tesla has not been production-constrained regarding Model S/Model X demand. It has demonstrated the capability of producing over 25,000 of these two models per quarter but is now producing only 15,000 or so.

In fact, it has been running only one shift for over a year and the portion leased has steadily increased even in a strong economic environment. For Tesla, leasing appears to be much less profitable than sales, so this suggests the company may be struggling to find demand for even one shift's worth of Model S/Model X production capability. Producing at less than this capability will have a significant detrimental impact on Tesla's gross margin. In conjunction with lower volumes, gross profit will be even more negatively impacted.

The immediate consequences of the coronavirus shutdown can be largely discounted as a one-time event. I also do not believe Tesla has any imminent liquidity issue. I do concede, however, that Tesla is currently production-constrained, at least temporarily.

The real issue becomes what the world will look like once the shutdown is over. I am of the strong opinion that the economy will be considerably weaker once things have returned to "normal," which will negatively impact already weak Model S/Model X demand. In the interim, discerning trends will become more difficult, which is why objectively analyzing the pre-existing trend and making appropriate adjustments is key.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.