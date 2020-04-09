Halliburton Is A High-Risk, High-Return Investment Right Now

On the other hand, due to its high debt load and some secular business headwinds, the stock will come under great pressure if the downturn lasts longer than expected.

As the global economy is likely to recover from coronavirus the latest next year, Halliburton is likely to highly reward investors from its current depressed stock price.

Halliburton (HAL) has plunged 68% this year due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus and the oil price war. As a result, the stock is now trading at single digits for the first time in 17 years. The energy market is likely to begin recovering from next year and hence Halliburton is likely to highly reward investors from its current depressed price. On the other hand, the stock carries a high amount of risk due to its debt load and some secular headwinds.

Secular headwinds

In the last few years, there has been great technological progress in the production of oil. As a result, oil producers are now able to produce much more oil from a fixed number of wells. This development has taken its toll on the earnings of Halliburton, as the company now generates lower revenues at a given level of production. The CEO of Halliburton has characterized the company as a victim of its own success for this reason.

Moreover, shale oil producers used to operate with a significant amount of leverage in the past but they have remarkably tightened their budgets in the last three years, as they saw many of their peers going out of business in the previous downturn of the energy sector, between 2014 and 2016. As oil producers now operate within the limits posed by their cash flows, they have negatively affected the results of Halliburton.

Coronavirus - oil price war

As if the above headwinds were not enough, Halliburton is now facing a fierce downturn, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. Due to the measures taken to limit the expansion of the virus, the demand for jet fuel and gasoline has collapsed. Goldman Sachs estimated that the global demand for oil slumped 25% in the last week of March over last year. Such a collapse is unprecedented during a period of peace, with no rebound on the horizon in the near future.

Even worse, Russia refused to reduce its production and Saudi Arabia boosted its output from approximately 9.0 to 13.0 million barrels per day in order to punish Russia for its stance. In other words, global oil production rose during a period of depressed demand. Consequently, the price of oil has now collapsed to a 17-year low level. At the current level, the vast majority of oil producers is burning cash. As some shale oil producers will go out of business and others will be forced to cut their output, they will impart a severe hit on the business of Halliburton. Due to all these headwinds, the stock of Halliburton has plunged to single digits for the first time in 17 years.

Outlook

Due to the aforementioned headwinds, Halliburton is likely to incur losses this year. Analysts currently expect the company to earn $0.52 per share but it is likely that they have not adjusted their forecast for the latest developments of the coronavirus crisis due to the uncertainty over the severity and the duration of this downturn.

However, while the global economy will inevitably incur a recession this year, it is unrealistic to expect coronavirus to condemn the whole world to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to develop an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will almost certainly achieve their goal sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results in the development of a drug so far while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine in early 2021. To cut a long story short, the global energy market is likely to begin recovering the latest from next year. As a result, it is reasonable to expect the earnings of Halliburton to recover from next year.

The company earned $1.90 per share in 2018 and $1.24 per share in 2019. If Halliburton recovers along with the energy sector from next year, it is likely to earn at least $1.00 per share the latest by 2022. Moreover, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 over the last decade. Therefore, the stock can be reasonably expected to trade around $16 the latest in two years from now. In other words, if the global economy and the energy market begin to recover from next year, Halliburton is likely to double over the next two years.

Debt

Unfortunately for Halliburton, the ongoing crisis has caught the company off-guard, with a weak balance sheet. In the last two quarters, interest expense consumed 50% of operating income. In addition, the net debt of Halliburton (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $10.5 billion, which is 50% higher than the current market cap of the stock.

During severe downturns, like the ongoing coronavirus crisis, investors should pay extra attention to the balance sheet of companies. If the crisis does not extend beyond this year, Halliburton is likely to endure the crisis and recover from next year. On the other hand, if the crisis lasts longer than currently anticipated, Halliburton will come under pressure due to its high debt load. This does not mean that the company will certainly face solvency problems in the adverse scenario. However, it does mean that Halliburton will be hard pressed in the adverse scenario of a prolonged crisis.

Dividend

Due to the collapse of its stock price, Halliburton is now offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 9.0%.

Data by YCharts

The company held its dividend constant in mid-February and hence some investors may conclude that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

However, it is important to note that Halliburton has frozen its dividend for five years in a row. This is a clear indication that the company is struggling to maintain its dividend. Moreover, as the company is likely to incur losses this year, its dividend should not be considered safe, particularly given the appreciable debt load of the company. Furthermore, when a company is leveraged and its business model is under attack, investors should not base their investing decisions on the dividend yield of the stock.

Final thoughts

Halliburton has been beaten to the extreme by the market due to the coronavirus crisis and the collapse of the oil price to 17-year lows. As the global economy is likely to begin recovering from next year, the stock is likely to highly reward investors from its current depressed price. On the other hand, Halliburton is facing other business headwinds as well while it also carries a significant debt load. As a result, the stock will come under great pressure if the coronavirus crisis lasts longer than expected. Overall, Halliburton is a high-risk, high-return investment right now.

It is my principle to avoid leveraged companies and hence I advise investors to look at other beaten down energy stocks, with stronger balance sheets. These stocks, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Total (TOT), have lower return potential than Halliburton but they are much less riskier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.