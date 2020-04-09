Wayfair: High Revenue Growth, But Ballooning Losses

It has been delivering impressive revenue growth, but with much higher growth in expenses, including marketing and operational expenses.

Wayfair (W), the e-commerce platform for furniture and home products, has surged by nearly 40% in one day after announcing it would meet or exceed its first-quarter 2020 guidance. However, with the increasingly high burn rate and widening losses, we'd better wait for better operating performance before initiating any long positions.

Roller-Coaster Ride

Wayfair's share price has been a roller-coaster in the past three years. It has been up by more than 300% to nearly $170, then down to as low as $23. At the time of writing, it is trading back up to nearly $77.50 per share. With the recent sharp rise, Wayfair has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by nearly 70%.

Source: YCharts

The significant stock price move was due to the announcement of the possibility of meeting or exceeding 2020 expectations, and the company's new capital raise. Wayfair is raising $535 million via convertible senior notes at an annual rate of 2.5% with a $72.50 conversion price.

Impressive But Unsustainable Growth

Wayfair has demonstrated impressive top-line growth in the past several years. Its revenue has quadrupled in four years, from $2.25 billion in 2015 to nearly $9.13 billion in 2019. However, what worries many investors is along with revenue growth, losses have also been ballooning. In the same period, Wayfair's losses also skyrocketed, from $81.3 million to nearly $930 million. The widening losses were caused by a 4x jump in advertising expenses and 6x rise in selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses.

Source: Wayfair's 10-K filing

In 2019, Wayfair reached 20.3 million active customers, a year-over-year growth of 31%. Many bullish investors have cheered for this growth. However, if we put this into a broader perspective, in the same period of 2015-2019, the number of active customers only grew by 3.8x. Therefore, in order to achieve 3.8x growth in active customers, 4x growth in revenue, Wayfair has to increase its expenses in advertising by a similar magnitude and invest in operations, technology and admin, which includes hiring costs, by a much larger magnitude. We consider this is not sustainable growth.

Let's compare Wayfair to Amazon (AMZN) in its early days. Amazon, the global e-commerce juggernaut, generated a similar revenue level in 2004. Amazon also experienced a significant jump in revenues, from $2.76 billion in 2000 to $6.92 billion in 2004. Although Amazon's revenue growth is much less than Wayfair's, along with the growth in revenue, Amazon had managed to narrow down its losses and grow profitably. From more than $1.4 billion in losses in 2000, Amazon generated more than $588 million in profits in 2004.

Source: Amazon's 10-K filing

Both Wayfair and Amazon employ the e-commerce platform strategy, thus both companies do not need to store large inventories and do not have credit purchase policies for customers. That is why both Wayfair and Amazon are quite efficient in working capital management. They receive cash flow from customers before even paying their suppliers for inventories.

Source: Author's table

When we make a comparison between Wayfair in 2019 and Amazon in 2004, both have similar negative cash conversion cycle, between 32 and 34 days, meaning that two companies can finance their operations by borrowing from their suppliers.

Low Sales Multiple For A Reason

Regarding sales multiple valuation, Wayfair seems to be quite cheap compared to other e-commerce platform giants, including Amazon and Alibaba (BABA). Wayfair is valued at only 0.78x sales while Amazon is worth 3.6x sales in the market. Alibaba is the most expensive at 7.4x revenue.

Source: YCharts

However, the higher valuations of Alibaba and Amazon are justifiable, due to high growth in profitability and free cash flow, which Wayfair lacks at the moment.

What makes us also worry is analysts' expectations of continuous negative net income and negative EBITDA in the next several years. By 2024, Wayfair is expected to begin to turn to profitability and earn $1.6 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha's estimate

If Wayfair can have a similar valuation to current Alibaba's price-to-earnings valuation at 21x, Wayfair's share price would be worth $33.6 per share, around 50% discount from the current trading price.

Conclusion

With a current unsustainable high growth model, fueled by higher investments and expenses, the road to profitability and positive free cash flow is not within sight. We think that it is currently overvalued, and we would rather wait for better operating performance, including narrowing losses and improving cash flows before initiating any positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.