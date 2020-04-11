A Near-Perfect Portfolio - Part 2

We will improve upon the portfolio presented in Part-1 in terms of safety and reduced drawdowns, in essence, to make it a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) portfolio.

We define a Near-Perfect portfolio as the one that goes up in a good market, conserves capital in a bad market, and provides at least 4% to 5% income.

For most people, especially retirees, it's tough to tolerate large and deep drawdowns. But with index investing, there's no escape from a roller coaster ride.

Some Background from Part-1 of this Article

In today's article, we are going to expand on one of our recent articles titled "A Near Perfect Portfolio for Good, Bad and Ugly Times." We will encourage readers to review the previous article (part-1) to be able to appreciate the usefulness of this article fully.

Most retirees and near-term retirees do not have the stomach to tolerate the wild variations in the stock market and rightly so. A big downturn in the stock market at the onset of retirement can set a retiree many years back, and sometimes, it may even become impossible to recover from. If a retiree is invested in broad-market indexes, there is no escape from the roller coaster ride and avoid the dangers of the sequential risk ("sequence of returns risk"). Moreover, an index-based portfolio is not suited for generating income. Even after the recent big drop in the stock market, the S&P 500 yields roughly 2%, which is not enough to survive on. The usual argument of the ability to sell shares to generate income is not very sound for the reasons cited above. In addition, most investors find it emotionally hard to sell, especially when the market is going up and, instead, at times, end up selling at the bottom. Sure, we do agree that very young investors who have 25-40 years of time horizon can invest in the broader indexes like the S&P 500 and still do reasonably well in the long term. But the same cannot be said for retirees or older investors who do not have the luxury of time.

What is a Near-Perfect Portfolio?

Obviously, no portfolio can be perfect, because it cannot meet all of its stated objectives in every situation all the time. Here is how we define a near-perfect portfolio (NPP).

Goals of NPP:

Preserve capital by limiting the drawdowns to less than 15% - 20% during panics and recessions.

Grow the capital for the long term at an annualized rate of 10% or more.

Generate roughly 5% income.

Essential Parts of an NPP:

As before, we are advocating a 3-basket portfolio consisting of the following. In addition, most conservative investors should maintain a cash bucket of about 10%. Please read our previous article on this topic, the link provided at the beginning of this article.

Basket-1: DGI portfolio (40% of the capital)

In part-1, we identified 20 DGI stocks that are solid, blue-chip, and somewhat resistant to recessions.

(ADP), (AMGN), (CB), (CVX), (ED), (JNJ), (KO), (MCD), (MO), (MSFT),

(NNN), (OTCPK:NSRGY), (NVS), (O), (PEP), (PG), (T), (TXN), (UL), (VTR)

Basket-2: Rotational Risk-hedged Portfolio (40% of the capital)

We will modify the original model to reduce the drawdowns and making it even safer. It is presented in the next section.

Basket-3: High-Income portfolio (10% of the capital)

In part-1, we listed ten high-income securities that are cheap right now and provide income/distributions from 8% upwards.

(MAIN), (NLY), (UTF), (UTG), (PCI), (NMZ), (JPC), (STK), (HQH), (KYN)

Basket-4: Cash-reserve (10%)

Modified Rotational Risk-Adjusted Portfolio (Modified RA-QQQX/TLT Model)

However, in this article, our focus will be on the ROTATIONAL portfolio only. We will expand on the QQQX model that we presented in Part-1 with the objective of making it even safer for retirees with lesser drawdowns than the original version that we presented earlier.

We explored this idea after we got a suggestion/question from one of the readers who commented on the previous article. Here is the comment:

"I found your "Bucket 2: Rotational Portfolio" very interesting. However, I personally would not be comfortable with a monthly period nor a 100% move (in/out). If I tried this, I would probably do a weekly rebalancing with a 50% move (in/out). That way I am never totally out of one or the other. Have you tried anything like this? Thanks again for the interesting article."

The question basically revolved around the idea of what if we moved in and out of the positions to the extent of 50% only. In other words, leave the 50% portfolio invested equally between the two securities and rotate the rest 50% every month as per the Rotation model. It also meant that some folks would not be comfortable to switch 100% of the assets from one security to another every month. The problem, of course, is that, usually, the perceived safety and the prospective growth rate are at odds. So, we wanted to test the new model and determine how much growth we would have to sacrifice for the perceived safety? Also, if the perceived safety would actually be achievable or not?

So, our new goal for a modified Rotation portfolio was to make this portfolio even safer with lesser drawdowns than what it was, without losing any significant amount of growth. We further researched and backtested this idea and came up with a revised model that is outlined in this article. The revised model will improve upon the original model in terms of improved safety and preservation of capital by an extent of 30%, but likely produce slightly less growth (in our estimation, about one percentage point lower).

What about the weekly rotation (instead of monthly rotation)? We don't favor that option, as, in our experience, it will result in too much unnecessary trading without generating any additional alpha over the long term. In fact, it might result in more instances of whipsaws. A whipsaw in the context of the stock market means an event when the stock prices decline rapidly, but then quickly reverse course and make up for all losses in rather a very short amount of time. A whipsaw will be okay for a buy-and-hold portfolio, but not so much for a Rotational portfolio.

In the revised model, we will simply divert 50% of the Rotational portfolio funds to a fixed buy-and-hold (B&H) model investing in the same two securities. So, the concept is simple. Divide the basket-2 further into two parts. Keep 50% of the funds (of Basket-2) in a buy-and-hold fashion in the two securities (QQQX and TLT), while rotating the balance 50% between the two securities as originally described in the Rotational Risk-Adjusted model. For the sake of an example, let's assume we had $100,000 allocated to Bucket-2 originally. So, in this revised model, $50,000 will go to the Rotational model, while $50,000 will be invested in the buy-and-hold QQQX/TLT model. We will provide the backtesting examples comparing the new model with the old model as well as the S&P 500.

Modified Basket-2 Structure

It will consist of two parts:

The Original QQQX/TLT RA Model: (50% of the Bucket-2 funds)

This strategy was described in more detail in the original article (Part-1). The Rotational strategy rotates among a set of two securities (QQQX and TLT) and uses the "relative momentum" of each security to determine which one to invest in for the next holding period, usually a month.

Every month, we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will select only one security (out of two) that has performed better over the previous three months period for the next month's investment. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

The only difference that we are introducing in the revised model is that we will now allocate only 50% of the total amount allocated to Bucket-2. The other 50% will be allocated to the Fixed Buy-and-Hold 50:50 QQQX/TLT Model (described below).

Buy-and-Hold 50:50 QQQX/TLT model: (50% of the Bucket-2 funds)

In this buy-and-hold model, we will invest in two securities (QQQX/TLT) on a 50:50 basis. That means 50% of the amount in QQQX and rest 50% in TLT; however, we will rebalance this on a yearly basis.

The two securities that are used in both the RA model and the Fixed Buy-and-Hold model are:

(QQQX) Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund: QQQX has a reasonably long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession of 2008-2009. It invests mainly in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks. We will provide the backtesting results using the QQQX/TLT. QQQX is a CEF and currently provides a quarterly distribution of roughly 9%. Please note that the dividend is currently elevated due to the current dip/correction in prices. But even during normal times, we can expect about a 7% dividend rate, so we will likely generate a substantial income whenever we are invested in QQQX.

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF: TLT is the 20-plus year Treasury Bond ETF that invests 95% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of 20-plus years. It currently provides a yield of roughly 1.9% on a monthly basis.

Below, we will provide the comparison of performance and drawdowns of this Modified-RA QQQX/TLT Model with S&P 500, as well as with the original RA model or the Fixed 50:50 Buy-and-Hold model.

Chart-1:

This chart shows the performance comparison in terms of growth of the dollar amount invested in the following portfolios starting from Jan. 2008 until March 2020:

Please note that we will abbreviate Rotational as "RA" and Buy-and-Hold as "B&H."

The Modified-RA+B&H model, (combined, Rotational-QQQX/TLT and B&H QQQX/TLT)

Rotational QQQX model (alone), also called RA-only

Buy-and-Hold QQQX/TLT (alone), also called B&H-only

S&P 500

As you could see, as expected, the 'Modified RA+B&H' model underperforms a bit when compared to the RA-only model, though it outperforms the B&H-only model or the S&P 500.

Chart-2:

This chart provides a comparison of drawdowns between the Modified RA+B&H model and the original RA-only model (as presented in Part-1). As you observe, by combining a fixed buy-and-hold with the RA model, we were able to reduce the drawdowns by almost a third the majority of the time when compared to the original RA-only model. The only exception was the year 2018 when the difference was marginal.

Chart-3:

The below chart provides a comparison of drawdowns between the S&P 500 and Modified RA+B&H model. As you can see, the drawdown for S&P 500 was at its peak in 2008-2009, followed by June-2010, Sept.-2011, Dec.-2018, and during the current market correction. In comparison, the monthly drawdown for the Modified RA+B&H model is very muted, mostly under 8% except in 2018, when it exceeded 10%. Again, during the current market downturn, you could observe the big difference, where the S&P 500 is down 20% (end of March), while the Modified RA+B&H model is down only by a very modest 3.75%.

Chart-4:

This chart provides a glimpse of how CAGR (Cumulative Annual Growth Rate) looked starting 2012 for the S&P 500 vs. Modified RA+B&H portfolio.

Chart-5:

The below chart shows the $$ balance at the end of each year from the Modified RA+B&H model and compares that with the $$ balance from the S&P 500. Please note the smooth upward accent (from year to year) for the Modified RA+B&H model compared to the zigzag movement of the S&P 500 at times. Sure, the S&P 500 did have a smooth upward movement for a few years between 2012 and 2017, but that was more of an anomaly rather than the norm.

Performance comparison (from January 2008 - March 2020) of our Modified RA+B&H strategy with the S&P 500 Index, as well as the Original RA-only model and B&H-only model:

Strategy Name Securities used Annualized Performance from 2008-March 2020 Max. Drawdown Worst Year Modified RA (RA + B&H) model RA 50%, B&H 50% QQQX/TLT 12.70% -12.40% (2018) -1.58% (2016) RA-only Model QQQX/TLT 14.10% -20.6% (2013) -5.67% (2016) B&H-only Model (Buy-and-Hold) QQQX/TLT 50:50 10.85% -15.67% (2008) -6.65% (2018) S&P 500 Index (Buy & hold) SPY 6.88% -48.47% (2008-2009) -37% (2008)

Lastly, we would like to address a couple of questions that many readers may have on their minds about these kinds of portfolios, especially during the current difficult times.

Why invest in a Rotational Risk-Adjusted strategy?

There are many reasons that we can point out in favor of this kind of strategy. But foremost, this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket) which would also provide a decent long-term return, good income, and preserve capital, all at the same time. Please note that just because we are suggesting a 40% allocation to this strategy, we are not recommending that you change to this strategy overnight with large sums of money. Rather, it should be done over a long period of time, and one should use more than one such strategy.

What are the main goals of a Rotational RA strategy?

Provide protection during nasty market corrections and limit drawdowns to a maximum of 12-15%. Provide reasonably high growth during both stable and bull-market environments. Generate roughly 5% income on an average basis.

Is this a good time to start a new Rotational RA portfolio like the one presented above?

If you are sitting on a lot of cash, it may actually be a good time to start a small portfolio on these lines and add further in small lots over a period of time. That said, however, since everyone's situation is unique, each person needs to consider their personal situation carefully and determine what's appropriate for them. What may be good for John may not be appropriate for Jack.

Concluding Thoughts

In this article, we did not discuss the two other buckets (or baskets) of investment, which are as important as the Rotational portfolio, especially the DGI bucket. So, readers are encouraged to look at the complete investment model, as presented in part-1. However, conservative investors could replace the bucket-2 from the original article with the new modified Rotational bucket.

These are unprecedented times in the stock market. We do not know yet how bad the impacts will be on the economy from the coronavirus situation. Will they be short term, or are we going to see a recession that lasts for a long time? Would it be a V-shaped recovery, or are we going to muddle through a down and stagnant market for a long time? The stimulus package and the actions of the Fed will certainly blunt the damage. But it is far from clear at the moment the depth of the looming recession. When all is said and done, we would have added additional trillions of dollars to the national debt in a very short amount of time. Nonetheless, this is not the time to lose focus away from our investment goals. Irrespective of the difficult times and a bleak economic picture projected day in and day out, the next 3-6 months may be the best time to invest for the long term.

We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets that will provide an extra layer of diversification and safety. Above all, the combined portfolio should generate a very decent income of 5%. The main idea is to get the readers to think about a multi-basket investment approach.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.